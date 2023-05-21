The PIAA released its performance list for the state outdoor track and field championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensbug’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Among the boys entries are 12 athletes and four relay teams from the Sentinel area.

Events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with select field events and the 1,600-meter run final, followed by trials for the rest of the track events up to the 3,200-meter run.

Following is a list of the local boys qualifiers. For the girls list, click here.

*indicates a top-ranked qualifying performance

Class 3A (Full List)

Individual

Joseph Butler, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run

Darian Crim, Carlisle – 400-meter dash

Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley – discus

Ethan Dorrell, Cedar Cliff – javelin

Spencer Edey, Shippensburg – triple jump

Nate Frederick, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley -- discus

Trae Kater, Shippensburg – triple jump

Ben Kimmel, Boiling Springs – high jump

Ben Reichenbach, Mechanicsburg – high jump

Joe Ryan, Northern – pole vault

Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro – pole vault*

Relay

4x400 – Cumberland Valley

4x800 – Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg

Class 2A (Full List)

None.

