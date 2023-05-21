The PIAA released its performance list for the state outdoor track and field championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensbug’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Among the boys entries are 12 athletes and four relay teams from the Sentinel area.
Events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with select field events and the 1,600-meter run final, followed by trials for the rest of the track events up to the 3,200-meter run.
Following is a list of the local boys qualifiers. For the girls list, click here.
*indicates a top-ranked qualifying performance
Joseph Butler, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run
Darian Crim, Carlisle – 400-meter dash
Ridge Crispino, Cumberland Valley – discus
Ethan Dorrell, Cedar Cliff – javelin
Spencer Edey, Shippensburg – triple jump
Nate Frederick, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Griffin Huffman, Cumberland Valley -- discus
Trae Kater, Shippensburg – triple jump
Ben Kimmel, Boiling Springs – high jump
Ben Reichenbach, Mechanicsburg – high jump
Joe Ryan, Northern – pole vault
Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro – pole vault*
4x400 – Cumberland Valley
4x800 – Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg
