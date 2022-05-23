PIAA Track and Field: Here are the 2022 state-qualifying girls from Cumberland County

The PIAA released its performance lists Sunday for the state track and field championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
Here are the girls from The Sentinel's coverage area who qualified with their performances at the District 3 Championships over the weekend.
*indicates a top seed time, mark or height.
Vanessa Alder, Carlisle – 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run
Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg – discus
Marlayna Concannon, Red Land – pole vault
Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Eva Leatherman, Carlisle – 300-meter hurdles
Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley – shot put
Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle – 100-meter dash; triple jump
Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run
Chloe Pyles, Cumberland Valley – triple jump
Ally Richwine, Carlisle – high jump
Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro – discus
Jillian Sydnor, Shippesnsburg – 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash*
Rebecca Tirko, Northern – long jump; triple jump
Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg – 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run
Raihana Yameogo, Mechanicsburg – 800-meter run
4x100 – Cumberland Valley
4x400 – Cumberland Valley*, Mechanicsburg
4x800 – Cumberland Valley
Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs – 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run
Frances Maury, Trinity – 400-meter dash
Isabelle Roes, Trinity – discus
Zaida Witkowski, Trinity – high jump
Adeline Woodward, Trinity – pole vault
4x800 – Boiling Springs, Trinity
