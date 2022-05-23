PIAA Track and Field: Here are the 2022 state-qualifying girls from Cumberland County

The PIAA released its performance lists Sunday for the state track and field championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

Here are the girls from The Sentinel's coverage area who qualified with their performances at the District 3 Championships over the weekend.

*indicates a top seed time, mark or height.

District 3 Girls Track and Field: Milestone mile for Mechanicsburg's Walter, team title for Cumberland Valley on Day 2 Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter, Boiling Springs' Anna Chamberlin, Shippensburg's Jill Sydnor won individual titles while Cumberland Valley lifted the team trophy with a pair of relay wins on the final day of districts.

CLASS 3A (Full List)

Individual

Vanessa Alder, Carlisle – 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run

Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg – discus

Marlayna Concannon, Red Land – pole vault

Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Eva Leatherman, Carlisle – 300-meter hurdles

Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley – shot put

Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle – 100-meter dash; triple jump

Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run

Chloe Pyles, Cumberland Valley – triple jump

Ally Richwine, Carlisle – high jump

Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro – discus

Jillian Sydnor, Shippesnsburg – 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash*

Rebecca Tirko, Northern – long jump; triple jump

Olivia Walter, Mechanicsburg – 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run

Raihana Yameogo, Mechanicsburg – 800-meter run

Relay

4x100 – Cumberland Valley

4x400 – Cumberland Valley*, Mechanicsburg

4x800 – Cumberland Valley

CLASS 2A (Full List)

Individual

Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs – 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run

Frances Maury, Trinity – 400-meter dash

Isabelle Roes, Trinity – discus

Zaida Witkowski, Trinity – high jump

Adeline Woodward, Trinity – pole vault

Relay

4x400 – Trinity

4x800 – Boiling Springs, Trinity

