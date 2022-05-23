PIAA Track and Field: Here are the 2022 state-qualifying boys from Cumberland County

The PIAA released its performance lists Sunday for the state track and field championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
Here are the boys from The Sentinel's coverage area who qualified with their performances at the District 3 Championships over the weekend.
*indicates a top seed time, mark or height.
Dakota Arana, Shippensburg – high jump
Lauren Bellows, Cumberland Valley – discus
Sam de la Riva, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run
Nathan Frederick, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Jeremiah Hargrove, Crlisle – javelin
Connor Landreth, Shippensburg – high jump
Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff – 100-meter dash
Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Trevor Richwine, Big Spring – 400-meter dash; 800-meter run
Kevin Shank, Carlisle – 3,200-meter run
Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley – shot put*, discus
Anthony Smith, Shippensburg – discus*
Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro – pole vault
4x400 – Cumberland Valley
4x800 – Carlisle, Cumberland Valley
Danny Britten, Trinity – 110-meter hurdles
Jake Brungard, Camp Hill – 400-meter dash*
Jasper Burd, Trinity – 3,200-meter run
Joshua Lehman, West Shore Christian – javelin
Tyler Rossi, Trinity – long jump, high jump
Photos: Day 2 District 3 Track and Field
Shippensburg's Dakota Arana competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Olivia Walter competes in the Girls AAA 1600 Meter Run on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Megan Zimmerman competes in the Girls AAA High Jump on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Alyssa Trn competes in the Girls AAA High Jump on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Gabe Vigliano competes in the Boys AAA Javelin on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
East Pennsboro's Zebariah Kalb competes in the Boys AAA Javelin on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Shippensburg's Carter Funk competes in the Boys AAA Javelin on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Jeremiah Hargrove competes in the Boys AAA Javelin on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Brock Shughart competes in the Boys AAA Javelin on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Maria Clark competes in the Girls AAA Discus on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Ethan Dorrell competes in the Boys AAA Javelin on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Kaitlyn Baranko competes in the Girls AA Shot Put on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Traevon Kater competes in the Boys AAA Long Jump on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel competes in the Girls 100M Hurdles on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Shippensburg's Spencer Edey competes in the Boys AAA Long Jump on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell smiles after competing in the Girls AAA 100 Meter Dash on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Jontae Morris competes in the Boys AAA 100 Meter Dash on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Vanessa Alder competes in the Girls AAA 1600 Meter Run on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jasper Burd competes in the Boys AA 1600 Meter Run on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Isaac Burd competes in the Boys AA 1600 Meter Run on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Kevin Shank competes in the Boys AAA 1600 Meter Run on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Cassie Nugin competes in the Girls AAA 400 Meter Run on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Mia Boardman, left, Riley Ebersole, center, and Shippensburg's Jillian Sydnor, right, compete in the Girls AAA 400 Meter Run on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Jake Brungard compete in the Boys AA 400 Meter Run on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ally Richwine clears the bar as she competes in the Girls AAA High Jump on day 2 of the District 3 Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
