PIAA Track and Field: Here are the 2022 state-qualifying boys from Cumberland County

The PIAA released its performance lists Sunday for the state track and field championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

Here are the boys from The Sentinel's coverage area who qualified with their performances at the District 3 Championships over the weekend.

*indicates a top seed time, mark or height.

CLASS 3A (Full list)

Individual

Dakota Arana, Shippensburg – high jump

Lauren Bellows, Cumberland Valley – discus

Sam de la Riva, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run

Nathan Frederick, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Jeremiah Hargrove, Crlisle – javelin

Connor Landreth, Shippensburg – high jump

Jontae Morris, Cedar Cliff – 100-meter dash

Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash

Trevor Richwine, Big Spring – 400-meter dash; 800-meter run

Kevin Shank, Carlisle – 3,200-meter run

Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley – shot put*, discus

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg – discus*

Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro – pole vault

Relay

4x400 – Cumberland Valley

4x800 – Carlisle, Cumberland Valley

CLASS 2A (Full List)

Individual

Danny Britten, Trinity – 110-meter hurdles

Jake Brungard, Camp Hill – 400-meter dash*

Jasper Burd, Trinity – 3,200-meter run

Joshua Lehman, West Shore Christian – javelin

Tyler Rossi, Trinity – long jump, high jump

Relay

4x100 – Trinity

