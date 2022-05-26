PIAA Track and Field: 5 questions for Cumberland County competitors

The Pennsylvania high school track and field season culminates with the state championship meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. Seasons that began with winter workouts and continued through spring’s cold wind and stinging rain will end, for some, with state medals on the infield in front of a crowd of supporters.

As athletes work through their final preparations for the two-day meet — scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday — here are some storylines and questions for the local contingent.

Will Dakota Arana defend his high jump title?

Shippensburg senior Dakota Arana struck gold at the state championships last year. He rode the momentum into a senior season that included a jump of 7 feet, 0 inches. Arana added Mid-Penn and District 3 titles to his senior-year mantle, clearing 6-9 and 6-6, short of his personal best but still enough to win the events with room to spare.

Arana’s District 3 height of 6-6 earned him the top seed heading into state. The only other athlete to clear 6-5 or better was Coatesville’s Drew Domurat, who won the District 1 title at 6-9.

Arana’s fellow District 3 competitors South Western’s Austin Martin and Milton Hershey’s Aryan Sandhu could also push Arana, as well as McCaskey senior Jewleus Benner and Arana’s Shippensburg teammate, Connor Landreth.

Elsewhere in vertical competitions, Carlisle’s Ally Richwine looks to return to the Class 3A high jump medal stand after she took home a sixth-place medal last year, and East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope aims for another high bar in the Class 3A pole vault after clearing 15-0 and 15-3 at the conference and district meets.

How low can CV’s relay times go?

While some of the field athletes look to raise the bar, Cumberland Valley’s relay teams lead the charge on the track to drive times even lower. The Eagles’ Ashley Ross, Riley Ebersole, Quincey Robertson and Mia Boardman set their best time (48.55) in a win at the Mid-Penn meet and then beat that time (48.31) at districts. Similarly, the Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team of Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Boardman and Ebersole won titles at the Mid-Penn Championships (3:59.80) and the District 3 Championships (3:52.33), setting a meet record in the latter while looking to avenge a second-place finish to Central Bucks West at last year’s state meet.

The Cumberland Valley boys also look for a 4x400-meter relay postseason sweep. Matt Reinard, Nathan Frederick, Sam de la Riva and Luke Noss finished first at Mid-Penns (3:20.17) and districts (3:21.52). Noss is the only incumbent from the Eagles’ state title-winning 4x400-meter relay team

Where will the weekend’s top throws land?

Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper (Class 3A shot put) and Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith (Class 3A discus) earned top seeds in their events with personal-record throws that won District 3 titles. Shomper, who finished 10th in last year’s Class 3A shot put competition, hit a mark of 61-7.25. Smith vowed that he’d register a 160-foot discus throw at districts, and he delivered with a winning toss of 164-7.

While the seniors look to finish their prep careers with a flourish, the area’s underclassmen aim for big marks to set up future success. Carlisle sophomore Jeremiah Hargrove enters the state meet as District 3’s Class 3A javelin champion with a personal-best throw of 177-9.

Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark and East Pennsboro’s Amya Sopp are set to finish their sophomore seasons with performances in the Class 3A girls discus throw. Clark finished second and Sopp fifth at districts while Cumberland Valley senior Lauren Bellows finished seventh and qualified for the state meet by hitting the qualifying standard. Bellows’ teammate, junior Kyra Love, qualified for states with a fifth-place finish in the Class 3A shot put.

What’s next for the frenzied 400-meter dash?

The 400-meter dash has provided fast times and photo finishes throughout the postseason, and the state-championship installments should follow the trend.

After they ran to a one-two finish in the District 3 Class 2A finals, separated by one hundredth of a second, Camp Hill’s Jake Brungard and Harrisburg Christian’s Alex Mitchell enter the state meet with the top two seeds.

Cumberland Valley’s Noss also captured a district 400 title, outkicking Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf in a tight Class 3A finish. Noss and Cammauf are seeded second (48.10) and fourth (48.36) in states behind Coatesville’s Lebron Bessick (47.47).

In the Class 3A girls field, Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor, and Cumberland Valley’s Ebersole and Boardman, could find themselves in another final. They have faced off in the finals of the Mid-Penn Championships and the District 3 meet. Sydnor claimed gold in both.

Which distance runner(s) can strike gold?

Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin collected a Mid-Penn 1,600-meter run title and followed it up with gold in the 1,600 and the 800 in the District 3 Class 2A competition. Chamberlin looks to put together another pair of strong races at the state championships. The Yale commit is seeded third in the Class 2A 800 and second in the 1,600.

Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Walter has also been building momentum toward a strong finish. She’s seeded third in the Class 3A 1,600 and second in the 3,200 to District 3 champion Claire Paci of Greencastle-Antrim.

Girls Track and Field: Witkowski's PR, bounce-back efforts and other notes from the District 3 meet Notes on a Trinity tandem's trip tot he shot put medal stand, a pair of bounce-back performances in the discus throw and a fast 100-meter final.

There’s also Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder, who broke the five-minute barrier earlier this season.

They're just a few of the names that could climb up the scoreboard when the distance events unfold at Seth Grove Stadium.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

