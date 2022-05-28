PIAA Girls Track: Shippensburg's Jill Sydnor wins state 3A 400-meter dash title

SHIPPENSBURG – In her first race of the 2022 outdoor track and field season, Shippensburg junior Jill Sydnor set a school record in the 400-meter dash, a relatively unfamiliar event for the sprinter, at the March 26 Tim Cook Memorial Invitational. That afternoon, Sydnor rounded the final turn uncontested as she barreled through a stubborn wintry wind on the home stretch.

Saturday, under a hot sun at Seth Grove Stadium, Sydnor shot through the final turn of the PIAA Class 3A girls 400-meter championship race and barreled, uncontested, through the roar of the crowd and a welcoming spring breeze. A season that began with a school record crested with state gold and another school record – 55.17 seconds – in the same event.

Sydnor’s shimmering sprint delivered the only gold medal for local girls on the final day of the PIAA Track and Field Championships. Boiling Springs senior Anna Chamberlin earned two bronze medals in the 800-meter run and with the Bubblers’ 4x800-meter relay team, Cumberland Valley earned fourth place in the 4x100-meter relay, Trinity teams finished seventh in the 4x800 and fourth in the 4x400 relay, Northern’s Rebecca Tirko fnished sixth in the Class 3A long jump, trinity’s Adeline Woodward tied for sixth in the Class 2A pole vault and Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark grabbed eighth place in the Class 3A discus.

“You can feel the warmth of the track beneath you and the crowd cheering for you,” Sydnor said, “it makes me feel like I can run faster.”

Sydnor held off Ephrata’s Gianna Long (55.82) and Cheltenham’s Eyota Bey (56.11) for the 400 title. Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole and Mia Boardman finished fourth (56.23) and seventh (56.71).

“On the last turn,” Sydnor said, “I saw that that Bey was to my left. I still had a lot of energy left, so I just kicked it.”

Once she crossed the finish line she turned her head toward the crowded grandstand and found her family. The state-championship run was a culmination of Sydnor’s growth in the 400 after focusing on the shorter sprints earlier in her career.

“In the beginning of the season,” she said, “with Coach (Mike) Sassin telling me that he wants me to run the 400, I wasn’t very confident with it because it was my first time running it. The more I just keep running it, the more confident I get. There’s a strategy to the race. You learn it as you go.”

.@SasdAthletics Jill Sydnor is the PIAA Class 3A 400-meter dash champion. She wins the final in 55.17. @CVTrackandField's Riley Ebersole and Mia Boardman took fourth (56.23) and seventh (56.71). pic.twitter.com/TH5WbCvJBQ — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 28, 2022

Sydnor, who did not qualify for states as a sophomore, added to her medal count later in the afternoon, finishing seventh in the 200-meter dash finals at 24.89. Spring Grove sophomore Laila Campbell took the tile at 23.56.

“My goal at the beginning of the season was to be a state finalist,” Sydnor said, “and I’m a state champion today.”

Bronze day for Chamberlin

Hemmed in through the first half of the Class 2A 800, Chamberlin used the slower pace to store her energy for the back end of the race, surging to third place at 2:17.37 behind Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage (2:15.92) and Montoursville’s Lly Saul (2:16.78).

“I got super boxed in during that race,” she said, “but was able to kick it in the last 200 (meters) and pick off some girls. I honestly felt like if I had raced smarter, I could have won that race, but It was a great learning experience. I’m happy.”

Earlier in the day, the Yale commit followed up 4x800 segments from Haylee Erme, Amanda Delevan and Sophia Felix with an anchor leg that picked up seven spots over the final 800 meters and delivered the Bubblers bronze at 9:48.68 behind Central Cambria (9:50.53) and Greenville (9:43.97). She made her move with about 300 meters to go.

“I was like, ‘It’s now or never,’” Chamberlin said.

Trinity’s Lila Shore, Julia Sheaffer, Sara Crowell and Frances Maury took seventh place in the race at 9:53.74.

.@thsshamrocks' Julia Sheaffer, Lila Shore, Frances Maury and Sara Crowell finish seventh (9:53.74) to medal in the PIAA Class 2A 4x800. pic.twitter.com/gYnPPW6fHa — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 28, 2022

“It was pretty unreal,” Crowell said. “At the beginning of the season, we really didn’t think that we would make it here, but at Mid-Penns, we just started cutting off time like crazy.”

Crowell and Maury later joined Ella Cloak and Caroline Cunningham in a fifth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay at 4:07.62 in a race won by Central Columbia (3:56.20).

“We might’ve been a little tired yesterday,” Cunningham said, “so we were just trying to run our best. It wasn’t our PR, but we’re happy with it.”

Mixed results for Eagles

Before they earned their medals individually in the 400, Cumberland Valley’s Ebersole and Boardman joined Ashley Ross and Quincey Robertson for a fourth-place finish in the Class 3A 4x100-meter relay final at 49.32. Cheltenham won the title in 48.03.

Robertson, Ashley Pines, Boardman and Ebersole also ran in the 4x400-meter relay finals. They crossed the finish line first but were disqualified.

“They said it was interference on our first exchange,” said Cumberland Valley coach Derek Hockenberry. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s on video. You can see it on the FAT camera. There was definitely contact there, and that’s an unfortunate part of sports. It’s disappointing. … I feel really bad for those girls because they’ve worked really hard this year.”

Central Bucks West was awarded the gold for the second straight year. The Bucks finished the race In 3:50.83.

Tirko, Woodward finish 6th

Back in the field events, Tirko took off in the Class 3A long jump, landing at a mark of 17 feet, 6 inches on her second attempt. She clinched sixth place, in an event won by New Castle’s Maria Owens (18-10.25), as she battled the heat and the fatigue from a busy postseason that included an 18th-place finish in Friday’s triple jump.

“I didn’t necessarily get everything I wanted,” the UNC-Charlotte-bound senior said, “but I shouldn’t be mad because I jumped 17-6, and I’ve been consistently jumping that for a couple meets. I’m excited for next year. I’m excited to see what I can do in college.”

Meanwhile, Woodward cleared 10-6 in the Class 2A pole vault. She cleared 9-6 and 10-6 on her first attempts and missed twice at 10-0, settling for a sixth-place tie with Lakeview’s Erika McGowan in an event won by Western Wayne’s Ella Dougher (11-6).

.@thsshamrocks' Adeline Woodward clears 10-0 in the PIAA Class 2A girls pole vault. pic.twitter.com/eXWF3MhkUI — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 28, 2022

“It’s disappointing ,” Woodward said, “but I can only be proud of myself for this year’s accomplishments. You’re going to have tough days, and mine were these past two weeks where I didn’t jump as high as I normally do.”

Clark claims medal

Mechanicsburg’s Clark capped her sophomore season with an eighth=place finish in the Class 3A shot put. After opening with a mark of 116-1, she clinched a spot in the finals with her best throw of the day, which landed at 123 feet, 9 inches.

“It definitely felt good,” she said of the throw. “It had the right angle coming out. It didn’t go too high, which I struggled with a lot on my other throws. It just felt like a really good throw.”

Hempfield Area’s Elizabeth Tapper won the event with a throw of 153-0.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

