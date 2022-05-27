PIAA Girls Track and Field: Carlisle's Alder, Trinity's Roes earn 4th-place medals at states

SHIPPENSBURG — Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder needed to make her move. Moon’s Mia Cochoran had pulled away from the field to win the Class 3A state title in the 1,600-meter run Friday morning at Seth Grove Stadium, clocking in at 4 minutes, 46.53 seconds. Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci and Olivia Hass surged ahead for second (4:54.77) and third (4:55.39). Alder had been boxed in heading into the home stretch.

She shot to the outside.

“I was trying to have a really good ending kick,” she said. “I knew I got off to kind of a bad start, and I was in a tough spot, but I was just trying to finish as hard as I can so I would have no regrets or anything.”

Alder surged ahead of the pack as it bounded toward the finish line, claiming fourth place, in the day's only track final, at 4:56.43. Her fourth-place run, along with a fourth-place performance by Trinity’s Isabelle Roes in the Class 2A discus, highlighted the Day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships that included a sixth-place finish for Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell (Class 3A triple jump) and a seventh-place performance for Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin (Class 2A 1,600).

“I think it’s definitely an improvement,” Alder said of her performance. “I’ve been going under five (minutes) more for the mile and getting more confident doing that. I knew someday, I’m going to break 4:50.”

The Carlisle junior had finished sixth in the 1,600 at the Mid-Penn Championships and second at the District 3 meet. Friday was the first time she broke the five-minute barrier in the spring postseason.

“I’m confident in the progress I’m making,” she said.

In the final 50 meters, as she shot to the outside, Alder surged ahead of a pack that included Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean (fifth, 4:56.54) and Mifflin County’s Kylee Cubbison (4:57.05).

“Everyone was moving,” she said. “People in the front and people in the back were coming up so I knew I just have to give it everything. I was trying to make sure I left anything and had a strong kick to the finish.”

‘Rock-solid Roes

After finishing second at the District 3 Championships with a discus throw of 117-10, Roes took fourth place in the Class 2A state discus throw with a mark of 118-9.

“I’m always looking for a PR,” said Roes, whose personal record stands at 121-7, “but to be able to be consistent and see the growth I’ve made in the last couple months, it’s really special.”

.@thsshamrocks' Isabelle Roes finishes off her PIAA Class 2A discus series with a 109-6, her best throw of finals. Hit 118-plus in trials. pic.twitter.com/qxw1wuHXQd — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 27, 2022

Before heavy rains and occasional lightning forced a weather delay at the midpoint of the day’s events, a few rain showers sprinkled the throwing circles during the morning session.

“My coach and I had made a whole plan,” Roes said, “so I felt very prepared. It didn’t do too much. It was a little slippery in there, so that was a challenge, but you get through it because you have to.”

After fouling on her first throw, Roes earned herself a spot in the finals with a mark of 116-1 on her second attempt. Her third attempt in the trials was her best of the day, securing fourth place behind Homer Center’s Justley Sharp (183-7), Shenango’s Emma Callahan (137-0) and Riverside’s Sydney Hale (129-3).

“It just feels like a blessing to be able to be here,” she said, “and to be honored like that. I’m competing with some of the best in the state, and to be able to call myself part of that group, I feel really fortunate.”

Mitchell jumps to 6th

Mitchell finished her first year seriously training in the triple jump with a sixth-place medal Friday afternoon, hitting a mark of 38-6.5.

“I definitely needed a lot of work when it comes to landing,” the Carlisle junior said, “and that takes time. You can’t do it overnight. You can’t do that at one practice. But I feel like doing all the phase work and block work, and all the strength and conditioning, everything just helps.”

After running what she called her worst-possible time in the 100-meter dash trials (12.71 seconds), earlier Friday, Mitchell landed her best jump on her third attempt of the preliminary round.

She fouled on her final attempt in an attempt to gain a few spots behind champion Shannon Mullin of State College (40-8).

“It was the intensity,” she said, “just wanting to go all out. My steps got messed up.”

Chamberlin’s mile medal

Among the first set of athletes that climbed the award stand Saturday was Chamberlin, the Boiling Springs senior and Yale commit who finished the 1,600 in 5:08.09 to take seventh place and earn a state medal.

“I’m really happy with a state medal,” she said. “And I think moving forward, I’ve only gained confidence from this experience.”

Chamberlin, hoping to break five minutes, ran 2:29 through the first 800 meters but fell off the pace in the final two laps.

“I was in a lot of pain,” she said, “and I felt like I couldn’t really lock onto a group. The top pack was moving a lot, and as they started to spread out, I couldn’t really hold on to anyone in terms of pacing. I felt like I was just stranded.”

Track trials

Cumberland Valley’s 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams won their preliminary heats to qualify for Thursday’s Class 3A files. Two members of the relays — Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole — also qualified for the Class 3A 400-meter dash final, where they’ll run against Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor, who also qualified in the 400 and 200-meter finals. In Class 2A, Trinity’s Ella Cloak, Caroline Cunningham, Sara Crowell and Frances Maury won their 4x400 relay heat to advance to the finals.

The meet is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

