PIAA Boys Track and Field: Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper secures state shot put title

SHIPPENSBURG — The applause for Cumberland Valley senior Wade Shomper began, as it had all afternoon, when he approached the shot put circle just outside Seth Grove Stadium for the final shot put throw of the day at the PIAA Track and Field Championships. Shomper had pulled ahead of the Class 3A field with his first throw under temperate, cloudy skies, and all that was left by the time he approached the circle for his sixth of six throws, all that was left was a coronation.

And maybe one more big throw.

“It felt awesome,” he said, “going into the last throw, knowing that you’re already a state champion. I just went into it and tried to kill it. I didn’t quite get it, but I’m happy with the result.”

Shomper’s final attempt traveled 59 feet, 9.75 inches. It was a good throw for him, not quite the 61-7.5 personal record he launched at the District 3 championships in the same circle a week earlier, but it will go down as the winning mark for Cumberland Valley’s seventh individual state outdoor boys track and field champion and the first Eagle thrower to strike gold since John McKissick earned back to back discus titles in 1980-81.

Shomper’s gold-medal throw highlighted the first day of the state championships for local athletes. Trinity’s Tyler Rossi and West Shore Christian’s Joshua Lehman grabbed Class 2A bronze in the high jump and javelin events, East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope soared to a tie for sixth place in the Class 3A pole vault and Shippensburg’s Tra Kater took seventh place in the Class 3A triple jump on a day that was bisected by a 90-minute weather delay due to heavy rain and a flash or two of lightning.

“I got in the zone after the rain delay,” Shomper said, “and knew what I needed to do. Then I executed well.”

Shomper’s first throw of the day landed at 56-8.5. His second throw, 59-5, put the competition out of reach.

“Getting a good mark in on the first throw helped me calm my nerves,” Shomper said. “I felt like I just needed to make finals, and I’m glad that I did that and was able to build on it.”

Perkiomen Valley’s Ronde Washington led the chase pack. He secured second place with a throw of 57-0 on his final attempt of the day.

When it landed, Shomper was a state champion, a golden punctuation mark to a run that began with Shomper’s performance in the final dual meet of his junior season.

“I was a quarter-inch off of 50 (feet),” he said of that watershed performance. “That’s when I knew that, if I put in the work, that I could be here one day.”

Shomper’s journey featured its share of setbacks and disappointments — he missed the missed last year’s state shot put final by one place — but it ended with countless congratulations from family, friends, fans and strangers alike.

“When people I’ve never seen before come up to me,” he said, “and they know me by my name and congratulate me, I just think that’s awesome. People know who I am, and they’re excited for me.”

Before Shomper enters the next phase of his academic and throwing careers at Bucknell, he is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s Class 3A discus competition scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Rossi rolls to bronze

The Class 2A boys high jump moved inside to Shippensburg’s Heiges Field House due to heavy rain earlier in the afternoon.

It worked for Rossi.

The Trinity senior cleared 6-2 and followed it up by clearing 6-3 on his first attempt, good enough to secure third place behind Union’s Hayden Smith (6-5) and Seneca’s Vincent Rupp (6-4).

”I’m happy with 6-3 with no spikes on,” Rossi said. “I’ll take it.”

After finishing 18th in the long jump earlier Friday with a mark of 19-11.25, and with the weather delay, Rossi had time to prepare for his bronze-medal performance.

“I liked having a little time between,” he said. “Last week at districts, I only had, like, 20 minutes between jumps, so today was nice.”

Lehman moves up

Lehman sat in seventh place through the trials of the Class 2A javelin after his best throw of the trials landed at 157-1.

“My hands were slipping a little bit,” he said, “so in the finals, I really focused on my grip. I got a little chalk from one of the other throwers, and I used that on my hands. I was able to grip it really well, and that helped me throw farther. “

West Shore Christian's Joshua Lehman wraps up his PIAA District 3 Class 2A javelin throw trials with a mark of 152-1. His earlier throw of 157 gets him into the finals. pic.twitter.com/ufmvWzcnuv — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 27, 2022

After a substantial delay between the trials and finals, Lehman found his groove with a trio of throws that flew progressively farther. The final one landed at 171-11, securing a bronze medal.

“It’s really cool,” said Lehman, who plans to play soccer at Bloomsburg in the fall. “Given my size, I’m not the biggest competitor out there, so it’s really cool to see me throw right up there with them. It honestly pushes me further, watching them throw.”

Swope vaults to 6th

Hershey’s Justin Rodgers broke his own state record and set a new bar for the PIAA championships with a Class 3A pole vault performance that took him over 17-3. Swope, the District 3 runner-up to Rogers, finished in a tie for sixth place with Indiana’s Josh Saurer after they both cleared 14-6.

Breckin Swope is over 14-6 in the PIAA Class 3A pole vault. pic.twitter.com/Rm8nmH6OVy — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 27, 2022

“It was a great experience,” Swope, a sophomore, said. “It’s a good thing to look forward to in the next couple years. Hopefully I can improve.”

After clearing 13-0 and 13-6, Swope missed on his first two attempts at 14-0. But after consulting with his coaches, he cleared the bar on his final attempt to move up and secure a medal.

“We changed the plan a little bit,” he said. “I was able to get a better plant.”

Shippensburg’s Kater also reached the medal stand Friday with a triple jump of 45-7.25 that earned him seventh place. He declined to comment on his performance.

Track trials

Trinity’s Danny Britten won his qualifying heat in the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles trials. Other local athletes advancing to track finals include Camp Hill’s Jake Brungard (Class 2A 400-meter dash) and Cumberland Valley’s Luke Noss (Class 3A 400-meter dash). Noss, Matt Reinard, Nathan Frederick and Sam de la Riva also qualified for the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay final.

The PIAA Championships are scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Saturday.

