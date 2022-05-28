PIAA Boys Track and FIeld: Camp Hill's Brungard, Cumberland Valley's Shomper, Shippensburg's Arana strike gold on Day 2

SHIPPENSBURG – Jake Brungard extended his long arms at the finish line, curled them back to his body, clenched his fists and let out a guttural yell after holding off the field for the PIAA Class 2A 400-meter dash title Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. With his gold-medal run, the Cmp Hill senior punctuated a season that featured a rocky start, a commitment to strength and a conquering confidence that he had found on the Seth Grove Stadium track just weeks before.

Brungard’s 400-meter flourish also delivered the only individual track title for local boys on the final day of the state track and field championships, complementing field event wins for Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper (Class 3A discus) and Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana (Class 3A high jump). Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith finished second to Shomper in the discus, Cumberland Valley’s Luke Noss also surged to second place in the Class 3A 400-meter dash and anchored the Eagles’ fifth-place run in the 4x400-meter relay, and Trinity’s Danny Britten finished third in the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles final.

“At the beginning of the season,” Brungard said, “I was telling myself I wanted to be the state champion. I had a goal. I just stuck with it as much as I could.”

Brungard, who finished 15th in the Class 2A 400 last spring, laid the foundation for his run to a state title with a training regimen at Power Train Mechanicsburg that began in October.

“We did a lot of Olympic-based training,” he said. “We did a lot of just overall strength, training in a way that’s building strength and not body mass.”

It did not pay off right away.

“The beginning of the season started off bad for me,” Brungard said, “and I thought that districts was going to be the farthest I could go.”

But Brungard, ironically, found his stride and his confidence on the Seth Grove Stadium track at Shippensburg University’s Jack Roddick Invitational April 23, where he finished seventh overall in a race that featured four eventual state finalists.

“I ran a 50.5,” Brungard said, “and I thought I was back in it.”

Brungard broke 50 seconds (49.80) to finish fourth at the Mid-Penn Championships. He followed it up with a run to District 3 Class 2A gold (49.07) a week later, outdueling Harrisburg Christian’s Alex Mitchell, who also finished second in Saturday’s state final.

In Friday’s PIAA preliminaries, Brungard won his heat at 50.09, the slowest time among the automatic qualifiers.

“After the semis yesterday,” he said, “my shins and Achilles were in a lot of pain. I wasn’t sure what I was going to be able to do today. But it was a different kind of adrenaline today. We just went for it, and it worked out.”

Starting in Lane 6, Brungard bolted to an aggressive, yet cautious, start. By the time he hit the home stretch, he felt comfortable. With about 20 meters to go, he knew he had enough of a cushion to hold off the competition. He crossed the finish line at 49.36 seconds, holding off Mitcell (49.62) and Riverside’s Alden Wetzel (49.83).

“It was absolutely unreal,” Brungard said. “It was everything I put into this season, even before this season.”

Shomper’s second gold

For the second time in as many days, Shomper – Cumberland Valley’s standout senior thrower – ascended to the top of the medal stand on the Seth Grove Stadium infield. Saturday’s moment was sparked by a personal-record discus throw of 172 feet, 8 inches.

“I think I was amped up,” Shomper said. “Having the momentum from the shot put yesterday really helped carry me through today. I just used that to get the momentum to win the disc.”

Shomper threw his winning mark on the third attempt of trials.

“The first two thorws,” he said, “I opened up just wanting to make finals. And then I went after it. On the third one, I got it perfectly.”

He had not thrown a personal record in the discus since an April 21 dual meet at Mifflin County when uncorked a throw of 163-8.

“I definitely felt a bit PR coming today,” the Bucknell-bound Shomper said. “I’ve been working on it a lot in practice. To finally get it means a lot.”

Shomper’s personal-record performance was the only thing standing between Shippensburg’s Smith and state gold. The Minnesota football commit personal and school records when his penultimate throw sent the discus 165-1.

“I knew I had something still left in the tank,” Smith said, “and that’s kind of upsetting. But throwing 165, I can’t be too upset, especially getting second place in states. That’s still really special.”

Arana repeats

While Smith peppered the throwing fields with discus marks, Arana locked down his second straight Class 3A high jump title.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “All the nerves and the excitement over coming here and jumping again at states, and hopefully defending my title, it’s just an unbelievable feeling. There’s no better feeling in track and field than holding a state medal.”

Arana, who won his first state title indoors due to weather, jumped under the dun Friday. The Shippensburg University commit joined the competition at 6-4.

He missed on his first attempt.

“I didn’t know what to think,” he said. “I can’t even remember the last time I scratched at 6-4. But I just calmed down, took a step, and slowed my steps down, and I just thought it out.”

Arana then found himself on a roll, clearing 5-4, 6-5, 6-6 and 6-8 without a miss, clinching the crown over Saint Joseph’s Preps’s Brock Harris (6-5), General McLane’s Jace Walls (6-4) and Milton Hershey’s Aryan Sandhu (6-4).

“It was an amazing competition,” Arana said, “with good jumpers, but I felt like it was a little easier for me to get to the higher heights this time.”

‘Perfect race’ for Noss

Coatesville’s Lebron Bessick broke away from the field in the Class 3A 400-meter final with the top time in the state this season (46.91).

Then Noss surged into second place.

“I’m happy with how I did,” he said. “I accomplished what I wanted to, so I’m happy being in the chase pack and having enough at the end.”

Noss kicked ahead of Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf (48.01) and Shamokin Area’s Colton Lynch (48-10) with about 50 meters to go.

“My goal was to go out a little faster than I usually do,” he said, “just keep my head level and pace off then. I knew once I hit (300 meters), that I had the right amount left. I ran my perfect race, I guess. Lebron was on another level. He deserved to win with that time.”

Noss returned to the track to anchor a fifth-place finish for the Eagles in the 4x400-meter relay at 3:18.22, picking up a pair of spots to finish the relay after Matt Reinard, Nathan Frederick and Sam de la Riva ran the first three legs.

“It was pretty emotional before, and even during, the race,” Noss said. “I was feeling really strong sentiments coming down the last 100 because this was my last high school race.”

The relay also clinched a second-place finish for Cumberland Valley in the Class 3A boys standings. The Eagles accrued 33 points, second only to Butlers's total of 47.

Bronze for Britten

Britten, last year’s Class 2A runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles, broke from the blocks in Saturday’s final, keeping pace with the race’s leaders through the first few hurdles.

‘I think I probably had the best I’ve had all season,” he said. “I felt really, really good. And the majority of the race felt good until the end.”

For the second straight week, Britten clipped the last two hurdles in the final. He thought it cost him district gold a week earlier. Saturday, it spiked his shot at silver. Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose claimed the title at 14.59. Bermudian Springs’ Michael Carlson took second place (14.87) ahead of Britten (15.21)

“I think what it is,” said Britten, a Saint Francis University commit, “is I see people next to me, and I tell myself I’ve got to pick up speed. Unfortunately, it gets me a little sloppy.”

