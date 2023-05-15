CHAMBERSBURG – Carlisle’s Darian Crim soaked in a mixture of rain and satisfaction just beyond the finish line after the 400-meter dash during Saturday’s Mid-Penn Championships at Chambersburg Area High School. The Thundering Herd junior had finished third for a bronze medal, but his time – 49.78 seconds – broke a school record set in 1985 by Tim Palmer.

“I try not to look at the clock coming down the home stretch,” he said, “but about 40 meters away, I looked at it, and I was pretty confident.”

Crim finished third behind Lower Dauphin’s Alex Garcia (48.71) and West Perry’s Trevor Albright (49.31). Two months before Crim ran in the final heat for a bronze medal and a school record, the conference championships weren’t on his radar. But when he stepped on the same Chambersburg track at the March 25 Tim Cook Invitational and pulled off a season-opening win at a personal-best time of 52.00, and followed it with a win in 50.82 at the April 1 Bruce Dallas Invitational, everything changed.

“It just makes me want to work harder,” Crim said after the Bruce Dallas triumph that brought him close to the 50-second barrier. “I don’t want to sit back and just be satisfied with my time. I’m definitely not satisfied. I just want to keep getting faster.”

The seasonlong quest to break 50 seconds and a school record included speed training with the short sprinters as well as runs with the Carlisle distance corps. Saturday, he put it all together with the help of a strong competitive pull from Garcia and an extra dose of motivation from Crim’s inauspicious start to the meet less than an hour earlier.

“I dropped the baton in the 4x1,” he said. “I was pretty mad about that. I felt like I let my teammates down, so the least I could do was bring something nice to the school.”

Clark’s record throw

Mechanicsburg junior Maria Clark also broke a decades-old school record when she threw the discus 135 feet, 5 inches. It broke the old mark of 130-6 set by Meredith Hollis in 1996 and earned Clark a silver medal.

“It was really great to have that,” Clark said. “I just kind felt stuck in the 120s for a while. To have that breakthrough, it feels like good momentum going into the rest of the postseason.”

Clark, who turned Mid-Penn silver into a second-place finish at districts and eighth place at states in the discus as a sophomore, entered Saturday with a personal record of 129-4. She challenged it with the first throw of the day that soared through the rain and landed 126 feet beyond the circle.

Despite the dreary conditions, Clark cited the challenge of competing against Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson, who won her third straight Mid-Penn title with a mark of 145-4, and alongside her Mechanicsburg teammate Lexy Brady, who finished third (116-0) with pushing her to a personal record, as well as the technical focus she developed in practices leading up to the meet.

“We were definitely working on it a lot in practice,” said Clark, who also finished fourth in the shot put (35-7), “so I felt really confidence going into the meet in both my events.”

Mechanicsburg also set a school record on the track, where Henry Notarfrancesco, Carter Paul, Spencer Nolan and Matt Iacone ran the boys 4x400-meter relay in 3:25.95 to finish fourth. They broke the school record of 3:27.94 set in 2015.

Siegel’s start

Adjacent to Clark’s strong series in the discus, Northern’s Spencer Siegel set the tone in the third flight of the boys shot put.

The left-handed sophomore, seeded 13th, uncorked an opening throw of 48-8. His personal-record throw held up enough to earn him a fourth-place medal.

.@NHSpbears' Spencer Siegel with a strong start to the Mid-Penn boys shot. Opening throw goes 48-8. pic.twitter.com/zKPJ9MnOlx — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 13, 2023

Siegel’s teammate, Josh Durika, also made a jump in the shot put. Seeded 28th, he finished 12th with a throw of 45-2.75. Durika went on as the No. 1 seed in the discus to win the title.

London’s leap

The throwers weren’t the only ones to move up the leaderboard Saturday. Carlisle’s London Dodson was the No. 28 seed in the long jump. He leaped his way to a Mid-Penn medal, finishing seventh overall with a mark of 20-3. His best mark matched Milton Hershey’s Mark Bridgeford, who took sixth place on a judge’s decision.

Carlisle also made moves on the track. Kevin Shank, seeded 13th, won the first section of the 800-meter run in 1:58.53. It earned him seventh place overall. His teammate, Andrew Diehl, finished fourth (1:57.32) as the No. 7 seed.

Cassie’s consistency

Cedar Cliff’s Cassie Nugin showcased her speed and consistency. After finishing third at 58.28 in the 400-meter dash that saw five runners break 59 seconds, Nugin ran the anchor leg for a Colts 4x400-meter relay that took third place (4:09.25). Nugin ran her 400-meter segment in 59.00 seconds, the second-fastest split in the event to Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor (57.20), the 400-meter champion.

Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships