CHAMBERSBURG – As the defending Mid-Penn, District 3 and PIAA Class 3A champion in the 400-meter dash, Shippensburg senior Jill Sydnor entered Saturday’s Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships at Chambersburg Area High School looking to meet the high expectations she had built in her breakout junior season. She also wanted to lower her season-best time to set the tone for the track and field season.

About halfway through Saturday’s race, Sydnor noticed she had already pulled ahead of the pack.

It was a good sign.

“Seeing that I passed everybody pretty quickly, I realized I was going at a good speed,” Sydnor said. “It helps push you forward because you know you’re on track for a good time.”

The University of Iowa commit maintained that speed and repeated as the Mid-Penn’s 400-meter champion at 55.36 seconds, dropping almost two full seconds from her seed time (57.34).

Joining Sydnor with gold-medal performances Saturday on a rainy day at Chambersburg were Northern’s Anna Lehman in the 800-meter run and the Cumberland Valley quartet of Ashley Ross, Quincey Robertson, Ashley Pines and Riley Ebersole in the 4x400-meter relay.

“At the beginning of the season, I was pretty confused on why I wasn’t getting to my marks,” Sydnor said, “but having patience and trusting the hard work that you put in has been the biggest thing for me.”

Out of the blocks quickly, Sydnor pulled away from Ebersole and Cedar Cliff’s Cassie Nugin, who dueled down the home stretch and finished second (57.97) and third (58.23).

Sydnor, who also finished third in the 200-meter dash (25.10), drew motivation in the 400 from the pressure of entering the race as the defending champion, as well as the challenge of facing top-flight competition. But even before she stepped on to the light blue track at Chambersburg, she had found another source of inspiration. Her sister, Aubrey – a sophomore at Millersville – ran a 56.77-second 400 to win her heat in the PSAC trials Friday.

“It really motivated me to go out and run the time that I did,” Jill said. Aubrey, too, went on to win a 400-meter title Saturday, claiming the PSAC crown in 55.76, an NCAA Division II qualifying time and a Millersville record.

Lehman’s late surge

While Sydnor built her lead early, Lehman used a late kick to win the 800 in 2:15.32, pulling ahead of Cumberland Valley’s Pines (2:15.41) in the race’s final moments.

“I was definitely nervous,” Lehman said. “I think that comes with these races. It’s good.”

Pines had pulled ahead of the pack early and set the pace through the first 400 meters. At the start of the bell lap, she increased her lead and her speed with Lehman locked in as a steady rain fell.

“I’m a 400 runner,” Lehman said. “I knew I just had to run one more 400, and I’d be good.”

Pines held her lead around the final turn. With about 40 meters remaining, Lehman began her last-ditch kick, sprinting to the finish line and the conference title.

“If I didn’t give it my all on the last stretch, it wouldn’t be a good feeling for me,” Lehman said. “No matter what, I’m just going to try my best.”

Lehman opted out of running the 400 to focus on the 800. She also finished 11th in the long jump (15 feet, 10 inches) and eighth in the high jump (4-9), an event she picked up in the final week of the regular season.

Strong finish for Eagles

Cumberland Valley’s 4x400 teammates had piled up points with the second-place finishes for Pines and Ebersole, bronze medals in the 4x100-meter relay (49.10) and medal-winning performances from Ebersole and Robertson in the 200, where they finished sixth (26.11) and fourth (26.06). In the final event, they struck gold. Ross led off the 4x400 with a 59.40 opening leg, and after middle legs from Pines and Robertson, Ebersole anchored the victory at 4:02.09, more than eight seconds ahead of second-place Hershey (4:08.28).

The second-place finish gave Hershey 70 total team points, enough to hold off Cumberland Valley (61) atop the team standings.

“We wanted to win the meet on the girls side, but Hershey beat us by one point. But that’s OK because we did everything in our power that we could.”

The win was the Eagles’ fourth straight 4x400 victory at the Mid-Penn meet. They parlayed last year’s league title into a postseason run that included a District 3 title and a berth in the state finals. Ebersole saw the same potential stemming from Saturday’s victory.

“Last year, we kept running 4-flat, and then we finally broke it,” she said, “and we went on from there. I think we’re about to drop some really fast times in these coming weeks.”

Other top finishes

Boiling Springs’ Molly Kimmel finished second in the 100-meter hurdles final for the second straight year at 15.73. East Pennsboro’s Carly Lewis-Mckay and Cumberland Valley’s Sefa Setuagbe also qualified, finishing fifth (16.19) and sixth (16.99) … Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark finished second in the discus with a school-record throw of 135-5. Her teammate, Lexy Brady, finished fourth (116-0) … On the track, Wildcat freshman Jocelyn Saultz added another bronze medal for Mechanicsburg, finishing the the 3,200 at 11:25.16 … The Eagles also finished third in the 4x800-meter relay at 10:04.45 … Cumberland Valley’s Kyra Love finished third in the shot put (37-3.5) and fourth in the discus (106-6) … In the javelin, Carlisle’s Kelsey Trumble took third place with a throw of 115-2 … East Pennsboro’s Jasmina Nicholson was one of three high jumpers to clear 5-1. She finished third to Palmyra’s Lydia Stoner and Chambersburg’s Kate Etter, who had fewer misses … Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon cleared 11-0 in the pole vault to finish third to Lower Dauphin’s Kylie Eismann and Greencastle-Antrim’s Piper Linn, who also cleared 11-0.

Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships