Mid-Penn Track and Field: Notes from the conference championship meet

CHAMBERSBURG – In his previous trip to the Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships, Trinity Danny Britten had missed the cut for the 110-meter hurdles final by 12 hundredths of a second.

Saturday, the senior advanced to the finals.

Then he made the most of it.

Seeded sixth in the event, Britten surged in the finals to finish third at 15.07 seconds, a personal record.

“It means a lot,” said Britten, who also cleared a personal-best bar of 6 feet, 2 inches to finish third in the high jump. ‘These invitationals are fun to run in because I get a lot more competition here. It was great that I made it to the final, and even better that I did pretty well.”

Britten posted the third-best time in the trials (15.17) and beat it by a tenth of a second in the finals (15.07), where he finished behind Harrisburg’s Demaris Waters (14.08) and Chambersburg’s Darion Baumgartner (14.94)

“I’m just focusing on getting as low to the hurdle as possible,” Britten said. “I’m taller, so I tend to get pretty high over. I need to focusing on getting lower.”

Clark collects silver

As a freshman, Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark soared to a second-place finish in the shot put and third place in the discus.

Saturday, Clark continued her steady sophomore season, mining silver in both events with improved marks of 34-6 and 124-7.

“Last season, I was really inconsistent,” she said. “I’d have some meets where I’d barely make it into finals, if at all. It was really nice to see that improvement.”

Clark was one of four local sophomore girls to reach the medal stand with top-eight throws. She was joined by Carlisle’s Emily Sheffe (seventh, shot put), East Pennsboro’s Amya Sopp (fifth, discus) and Red Land’s Sydnie Lau (third, javelin).

Fast freshmen

On the track, local freshmen showed off their speed. Boiling Springs’ Molly Kimmel surged to second place in the 100-meter hurdles final (16.33), Cumberlan Valley’s Quincey Robertson took sixth place in the 400-meter dash (1:00.11) and Northern’s Anna Lehman grabbed seventh place in the 800-meter run (2:21.63).

Hard-charging Colt

Cedar Cliff’s Kahvon Williamson moved up the ranks in a competitive boys 400-meter dash field. The junior won the fourth of five heats in 50.49, breaking his old personal record (51.90) by almost a second and a half to finish fifth overall. Williamson was one of four Colts to earn an individual medal Saturday. Jontae Morris finished fifth in the 100-meter dash finals (11.08). William Weigner took seventh place in the 1,600-meter run (4:28.77) and Ethan Dorrell finished fourth in the javelin (170-7).

Morris and Dorrell also set personal records in the process.

Polar Bears’ field day

While Hershey’s Justin Rogers broke his own meet and state pole vault records, Northern vaulter Joe Ryan was celebrating his own breakthrough after clearing 13 feet, 6 inches for a fourth-place finish.

“I’ve been struggling for the past few weeks,” he said, “to get back after clearing 13 at West Perry. I’ve been struggling to get back over 12 and no-heighting a lot. I came out here today and had a great performance."

While Ryan was locked in at the pole vault, his teammate Zach French was jumping farther than any Northern athlete had jumped before. French’s long jump of 22-4 broke the record of 22-1 set in 1972.

Cumberland Valley also took a pair of silver medals in the triple jump with personal-best times. Seth Tichenor finished second in the boys competition with a mark of 44-0.75 while Chloe Pyles jumped 36-3.25 for her silver medal, the top field finish for the meet’s team champions.

“I started with a PR,” said Pyles, who also finished seventh in the pole vault (10-0), “and then I just kept progressing. My coach and my teammates just helped bring me up, and I had this adrenaline rush. I just went for it.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.