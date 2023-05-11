The track and field postseason kicks off Saturday with the Mid-Penn Championships at Chambersburg Area High School.

As the events unfold, beginning at 9 a.m., here are some Sentinel-area storylines to watch.

Heating up in the high hurdles

The final few weeks of the regular season have seen the competition in the high hurdles heat up, a trend that could continue Saturday. Boiling Springs’ Molly Kimmel posted the top seed time in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.68 seconds. The Bubbler sophomore finished second in last year’s final that also featured Cumberland Valley’s Alina Yates, who finished third, East Pennsboro’s Carly Lewis-McKay, who finished fifth, and Red Land’s Summer Emlet (16.86), who took eighth place. Yates (seed time of 17.20), and Lewis-McKay (16.36) are slated to go head to head in the first heat of Saturday’s trials with Emlet (16.86) and Kimmel facing off in heat No. 6.

Ten of the top 14 finishers in last year’s boys high hurdles were seniors, leaving this year’s hunt for medals wide open. Cumberland Valley junior Seth Beardsley has the highest seed in the Sentinel area at No. 6 (15.03). Ethan Marcin, coming off a school-record run at East Pennsboro, has the 11th seed (15.38). Carlisle’s Terrence Steele enters with a seed time of 15.76, almost a second and a half faster than his best time in 2022.

Can Cumberland Valley repeat in the relays?

Cumberland Valley won boys and girls team titles in 2022 thanks, in large part, to the performance of the Eagles’ relay teams. The CV boys finished the meet with a win in the 4x400 while the girls swept the three relay events.

This year, Cumberland Valley earned the top seed in the boys 4x400 (3:23.78) and 4x800 (7:57.47) relays. Nate Frederick, part of last year’s 4x400 championship team, returns alongside Jordan Tiday, Joseph Butler and Kadin Sodmont. The Eagles’ 4x800 team features Butler, Tiday, Khush Patel and Andrew Hampton.

Individually, Sodmont and Frederick are seeded fourth (50.86) and eighth (51.30) in the open 400-meter run while Frederick’s seeded eighth. Butler has the top seed in the 800-meter run (1:55.02) while Hampton and Tiday are seeded fifth (4:24.95) and seventh (4:25.18) in the 1,600-meter run.

In the girls relays, Cumberland Valley has the top seed in the 4x400 (3:57.78), the third seed in the 4x800 (9:55.34) and the third seed in the 4x100 (49.20).

Riley Ebersole and Quincey Robertson, key members of the sprint relays, have the second (57.86) and fifth (59.33) seeds in the 400-meter dash and are seeded ninth (25.97) and seventh (25.90) in the 200. They’ll look to challenge Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor, the reigning Mid-Penn champion in the 200 and the 400.

Ashley Pines, part of the 4x400 and the 4x800 teams, has the top seed in the 800-meter run (2:14.40). She finished fourth last year.

Younger runners lead in girls distance

Aside from Pines, most of the contenders in the girls middle distance and distance events come are underclassmen. Northern sophomore Anna Lehman has the second-fastest time among 800-meter entrants (2:18.45), a group that includes Carlisle junior Emily Leatherman at No. 4 (2:20.70) and a trio of freshmen with top 10 seeds in Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Walley (fifth, 2:21.32), Carlisle’s Ana Bony (eighth, 2:23.44) and Cumberland Valley’s Juliana Graziano (10th, 2:23.92).

Trinity sophomore Lila Shore has the No. 7 seed in the 1,600-meter run (5:17.39) with freshman Maeve Evans of Carlisle (eighth, 5:18.68), Kennedy Lauer of Cumberland Valley (12th, 5:23.14) and Bondy (13th, 5:25.24) among the contenders in the second section.

In the 3,200, Mechanicsburg freshman Jocelyn Saultz enters as the No. 4 seed (11:29.50), looking to keep the title in Mechanicsburg after then-senior Olivia Walter raced to the crown in 2022.

Mechanicsburg seniors are among the top entries in the boys distance events. Spencer Nolan and Carter Paul have the No. 3 (1:57.59) seed and No. 8 seed (1:59.47) in the 800 with Cohen Manges and Lukas Walko seeded third (9:34.35) and seventh (9:50.65) in the 3,200. Boiling Springs’ Tommy Crum, who finished fourth in last year’s 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200, has the No. 2 seed in the 1,600 (4:22.15) and the No. 5 seed in the 800 (1:59.12).

Chasing the favorites in girls throws, boys jumps

The Sentinel area’s athletes in field events will be chasing two competitors who have top seeds in multiple events.

Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly has the No. 1 seed in the boys long jump (23-0), triple jump (46-6.5) and high jump (6-10). Shippensburg’s Trae Kater has the No. 4 seed in the long jump (21-9), and his teammate, Spencer Edey has the No. 8 seed (21-3.25).

Edey, last year’s champion, and Kater are also among the contenders in the triple jump, seeded fifth (44-3.5) and seventh (43-10).

In the high jump, Mechancisburg’s Ben Reichenbach and Ben Kimmel are among the seven entrants who have cleared 6-2.

Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson has the top seed in the girls shot put (42-5), discus (148-8) and javelin (131-9) after striking gold twice and silver once at last year’s league meet. Among the challengers in the shot put are Cumberland Valley’s Kyra Love (seeded second, 38-6.25), Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark (third, 38-1), Big Spring’s Esther Reed (fifth, 36-5), Carlisle’s Emily Sheffe (sixth, 36-0) and Cumberland Valley’s Aubrey Orsinger (35-0).

In discus, Clark has the No. 2 seed (129-4). Her teammate, Lexy Brady, is seeded fourth (118-3) with Northern’s Lauryn Hose and Naomi Scott seeded sixth (114-0) and seventh (111-10).

Among javelin competitors, Carlisle’s Kesley Trumble has the No. 5 seed (120-2), Northern’s Madelyn Lemley has the No. 7 seed (115-10) and Brady has the No. 8 seed (114-9).

The top local entries in the boys throws include Northern’s Josh Durika, the No. 1 seed in the discus (162-9), Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino who ranks third in the shot put (51-2.5) and fifth in the discus (153-10), East Pennsboro’s Logan Newman, whose school-record discus throw of 159-10 earned him the No. 3 seed to complement a No. 8 seed in the shot put (48-2.25), and Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell, the No. 2 seed in the javelin (169-8).

Swope aims for Sweet 16

East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope finished the regular season with some of his best pole vault performances. The junior cleared 16-0 in the Panthers’ dual-meet finale May 2 at West Perry and followed it with a winning performance and a meet-record bar of 15-3 in Saturday’s Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle. Swope, who finished third at the Mid-Penn meet last year before a second-place performance at districts and seventh-place showing at states, looks to ride the momentum into Saturday’s conference championships.

Palmyra’s Mason Bucks also cleared 16-0 this season. His school-record clearance of 16-1 gave him the No. 1 seed over Swope, who faced Bucks head-to-head at Stan Morgan, Shippensburg University’s Arctic Blast Invitational and Central Dauphin’s Pan-Ram Invitational.

Trinity’s Adeline Woodward won last year’s Mid-Penn girls pole vault title. She enters her junior conference meet as the No. 3 seed (11-8) behind Lower Dauphin’s Kylie Eismann (12-7) and Greencastle-Antrim’s Piper Linn (12-0).

