Swope capped his junior season with a Class 3A bronze medal at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.
A handful of Sentinel area athletes are slated to compete in the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor track and field meet scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
Local entries in the championship events include Mechanicsburg's Maria Clark (discus), Carlisle's Emily Leatherman (2,000-meter steeplechase), East Pennsboro's Breckin Swope (pole vault) and Carlisle's Darian Crim, Kevin Shank, Ryan Brody and Andrew Diehl (4x800-meter relay).
Red Land's Marlayna Concannon and Trinity's Adeline Woodward (pole vault) and Cumberland Valley's Ashley Pines (800-meter run) are scheduled to compete in the "rising stars" division of their respective events.
3 p.m. — girls discus championship (Maria Clark)
3 p.m. — girls pole vault rising stars (Marlayna Concannon; Adeline Woodward)
4:48 p.m. — boys 4x800-meter relay championship (Carlisle's Crim, K. Shank, Brody, Diehl)
7:50 p.m. — girls championship steeplechase (Emily Leatherman)
Sunday
10 a.m. — boys pole vault championship (Breckin Swope)
1:32 p.m. — girls 800-meter run rising stars (Ashley Pines)
Photos: 2023 PIAA Track and Field Championships, Day 2
Cedar Cliff's Ethan Dorrell takes his second throw as he competes in the Boy's AAA Javelin on Saturday morning at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alexandra Brady makes a throw as she competes in the Girls AAA Discus on Saturday morning at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Maria Clark makes a throw as she competes in the Girls AAA Discus on Saturday morning at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Adeline Woodward clears the bar as she competes in the Girl's AA Pole Vault on Saturday morning at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Noah Affolder, left, is inducted into the Pennsylvania High School Track & Field Hall of Fame May 27 at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships. Carlisle coach Ed Boardman presented him with his plaque.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Ben Reichenbach attempts a jump but fails to clear the bar as he competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Ben Kimmel attempts a jump but fails to clear the bar as he competes in the Boys AAA High Jump on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Griffin Huffman smiles and waves from the medal stand after competing in the Class 3A boys discus on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Anna Lehman, right, takes off from the starting line in the Girls AAA 800m on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Anna Lehman, right, competes in the Girls AAA 800m on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Ashley Pines, center, competes in the Girls AAA 800m on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Joseph Butler, front, competes in the Boys AAA 800m on Saturday at Shippensburg University during the 2023 Track and Field Championships.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
