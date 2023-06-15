A handful of Sentinel area athletes are slated to compete in the 2023 New Balance Nationals Outdoor track and field meet scheduled for Thursday through Sunday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Local entries in the championship events include Mechanicsburg's Maria Clark (discus), Carlisle's Emily Leatherman (2,000-meter steeplechase), East Pennsboro's Breckin Swope (pole vault) and Carlisle's Darian Crim, Kevin Shank, Ryan Brody and Andrew Diehl (4x800-meter relay).

Red Land's Marlayna Concannon and Trinity's Adeline Woodward (pole vault) and Cumberland Valley's Ashley Pines (800-meter run) are scheduled to compete in the "rising stars" division of their respective events.

Following is a breakdown of when the aforementioned events are scheduled to unfold. For a full schedule and live results, visit the event's webpage.

Friday

3 p.m. — girls discus championship (Maria Clark)

3 p.m. — girls pole vault rising stars (Marlayna Concannon; Adeline Woodward)

4:48 p.m. — boys 4x800-meter relay championship (Carlisle's Crim, K. Shank, Brody, Diehl)

7:50 p.m. — girls championship steeplechase (Emily Leatherman)

Sunday

10 a.m. — boys pole vault championship (Breckin Swope)

1:32 p.m. — girls 800-meter run rising stars (Ashley Pines)

