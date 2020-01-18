You are the owner of this article.
Indoor Track & Field: Northern's Marlee Starliper sets new top time at VA Showcase
top story
Indoor Track & Field

Indoor Track & Field: Northern's Marlee Starliper sets new top time at VA Showcase

Track and Field 15.JPG (copy)

Northern’s Marlee Starliper won the VA Showcase 1K with a national time Saturday.

 Sentinel file

Marlee Starliper isn't messing around.

The Northern senior threw down a 1,000-meter time of 2:49.17 Saturday at the VA Showcase at Liberty University, the top mark in the country, according to MileSplit.

The North Carolina State commit topped longtime rival Taryn Parks (Greencastle-Antrim) by more than five seconds. Parks beat Starliper last year in the PIAA 1600 championship, denying the Polar Bear the only state gold she's still missing on her distance résumé for at least one more year.

Starliper wrapped up her high school cross country career weeks ago with a third straight PIAA championship and a second-place finish at the Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520

