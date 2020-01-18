Indoor Track & Field: Northern's Marlee Starliper sets new top time at VA Showcase

Marlee Starliper isn't messing around.
The Northern senior threw down a 1,000-meter time of 2:49.17 Saturday at the VA Showcase at Liberty University, the top mark in the country, according to MileSplit.
The North Carolina State commit topped longtime rival Taryn Parks (Greencastle-Antrim) by more than five seconds. Parks beat Starliper last year in the PIAA 1600 championship, denying the Polar Bear the only state gold she's still missing on her distance résumé for at least one more year.
Marlee Starliper solos a new U.S. No. 1 in the 1k with her 2:49.17 at the VA Showcase!— MileSplit US (@milesplit) January 18, 2020
Starliper wrapped up her high school cross country career weeks ago with a third straight PIAA championship and a second-place finish at the Foot Locker Nationals in San Diego.
