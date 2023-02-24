The Pennsylvania high school indoor track and field season culminates with the PA Track and Field Coaches Association’s indoor state championships scheduled for Sunday at Penn State University’s multisport indoor facility.

Scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., the events feature a handful of Sentinel-area athletes looking to reel in state hardware.

Following is a look at some of the local storylines heading into the meet.

For live results Sunday, click here.

Defending champions

Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole, Mia Boardman, Cora Heilman and Ashley Pines ran to a state title in the 4x400-meter relay last year. Ebersole and Pines return as qualifiers in the team’s title defense alongside Ashley Ross and Quincey Robertson.

The quartet took first place in the 4x400 at the first Mercersburg all-comers meet of the season Dec. 9 and the second and third invitational at State College. The Eagles ran their season’s best time (4:02.60) at the second State College meet Feb. 1. They also finished second at the Jan. 7 Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State to top-seeded McCaskey, which won at 4:00.36. Later in the season, the Red Tornado posted the top time among Pennsylvania schools, 3:53.92, at the Feb. 17 Garden State Invitational.

Ebersole and Pines also qualified for the individual 400-meter dash and 800-meter run, respectively. Ebersole, a Cornell commit, finished second in last year’s 400-meter final to then-senior Sanaa Hebron of Neshaminy. Other returning medalists include top-seeded Ava Alexander of West Chester Rustin and Downingtown West’s Ryleigh Hearn, who both broke the 57-second barrier during the regular season. Ebersole posted her season-best time of 58.48 in a win at State College’s third invitational Feb. 15.

Pines, a Penn State commit, went undefeated in the 800 and posted her season’s best time, 2:13.73, at the State College Invite Feb. 15 after finishing seventh at indoor states last year.

The Cumberland Valley boys are also in the 4x400 mix after a seventh-place finish last year. Nate Fredrick, the only holdover from last year’s team, is joined by Kern Signh, Kadin Sodmont and Joe Butler. The Eagles also qualified for the 4x800 field with a team of Butler, Andrew Hampton, Khuh Patel and Shane O’Connell.

The pole vault show

Three local athletes – East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope, Northern’s Joe Ryan and Trinity’s Adeline Woodward – qualified to compete in the indoor state pole vault events.

Swope finished seventh last year with a vault of 14 feet, 0 inches. His bust 2022-23 indoor season included 11 competitions and six wins, including the top finish at the PTFCA’s indoor carnival at Lehigh Feb. 11 with his personal-best indoor clearance of 15 feet.

Ryan matched Swope’s bar of 14-7 to earn a win at the State College Invitational Feb. 15.

Woodward finished 10th among girls at last year’s state indoor championships that saw underclassmen take eight of the top 10 spots. Defending champion Katie Urbine of Solanco is back after clearing 13-2 during the regular season. She’s seeded third behind Mount St. Joseph’s Veronica Vacca, Villa Maria’s Maddy Kelley with Kennett’s Kristin Hoffman also clearing 13-2 this season.

Taking her shot

Kyra Love uncorked a personal-best shot put throw of 38-2.5 at the Feb. 15 State College Invitational. She looks to follow former teammate Wade Shomper to the podium after Shomper earned a fourth-place medal as a senior last year.

The girls show put field also includes Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson, who earned a shot put medal at last year’s outdoor championships.

