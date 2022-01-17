 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indoor Track and Field: Carlisle's Vanessa Alder competes at the VA Showcase

Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder keeps a steady pace as she nears the halfway point of her race at Saturday's Mid-Penn Championships at Big Spring.

 Carmine Scicchitano For The Sentinel

Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder finished seventh in the 1-mile run at the VA Showcase Friday in Virginia Beach. The Thundering Her junior finished the mile in 5 minutes, 1.54 seconds. Kate Putman of Cicero-North Syracuse (New York) won the event in 4:51.27, followed by Moon’s Mia Cochran (4:51.55).

Alder returned Saturday to finish eighth in the 2-mile run at 10:46.99. Cochran paced the field at 10:25.61.

Both of Alder's times were season bests for the junior.

Indoor Track and Field: Cumberland Valley records fall at Kevin Dare Invitational
Indoor Track and Field: Event victories, top marks highlight holiday schedule

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.

