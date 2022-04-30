HS Track & Field: Shippensburg's Arana, Landreth break 40-year record at Cedar Cliff Relays

As officials fiddled with getting the correct height of 7 feet, 0 inches on the high jump bar for 10-15 minutes, Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana passed the time skimming through his phone and taking sips of water, ensuring he remain composed.

But when Arana dug into the grain at West Shore Stadium during Saturday’s 61st Annual Cedar Cliff Relays, he wasted no time in attacking each challenge he faced, speeding to three straight clearances of 6-4, 6-7 and 6-9, all on first attempts. The Shippensburg senior took three cracks at 7-0, but fell short on all three tries.

Still, his 6-9 clearance was plenty to secure him first place, and coupled with a 6-2 clearance from teammate Connor Landreth, the Shippensburg duo claimed the meet's high jump record with their combined score of 12-11.

It was the longest standing record at the meet, held since 1982.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Arana said of breaking the record, “especially because we're not only teammates, but really close friends. I kind of view him (Landreth) as my brother, so it's an amazing feeling.”

“I totally agree with him,” Landreth said. “That was the whole goal coming here this year, was to beat that record. So, we’re definitely really proud of ourselves to get that, for sure.”

Saturday’s record-breaking performance came after another strong showing Friday in the Cy Fritz Open at Millersville University. As a team, the Greyhound boys captured first place in the 23-school event at 94.33 points. Individually, Arana broke his own school record with a 7-0 clearance.

He credited Friday’s historic mark in setting the tone for Saturday’s performance.

“It gave me a lot of fire,” Arana said. “I wanted to repeat 7 foot two days in a row. That would have been crazy, but it gave me a lot of hype and energy to come into this meet.”

By the time Arana entered Saturday’s event at the 6-4 height, Landreth and Trinity’s Tyler Rossi were the only other competitors left. Both bowed out after three attempts at 6-4, with Lambreth nearly clearing on his final go-round.

Arana, last year’s PIAA Class 3A state champion in the event, cruised through 6-7 and 6-9 with ease before attempting to tackle the magic 7-0 mark. However, issues with getting the correct measurement on the bar disrupted the senior’s momentum. He views himself as a “go, go, go” athlete when it comes to finding a groove on the infield.

“It takes a lot of momentum away from me because I like to keep the momentum going once I clear 6-6 or 6-7,” Arana said. “I like to keep moving quick so I don't lose all that power in my leg and get tired right away.”

Despite coming short of the personal mark he targeted, Arana said he was satisfied with the showing. He cited his work ethic in practice, as well as support from those around him, for punctuating his continued senior-year surge.

“There's no better feeling than having a great support system behind you,” Arana said, “including teammates and even coaches. It just takes it the extra mile to get you hyped to get over that extra height.”

Shippensburg also recorded dominant measurements in additional field events Saturday, including the long jump, triple jump and javelin.

Trae Kater and Spencer Edey combined for a sweep in the long and triple jump. Kater managed the best jump of the pair in the long jump at 21-6. Edey, a state medalist in the triple jump last year, registered a leap of 43-8 in the triple jump to pace the team.

In javelin, Carter Funk and Carter Foust hauled in second-place honors. Funk, coming off a personal-best throw of 168-9 Friday, didn’t stray far from the top notch with a heave of 165-3. Foust launched a respectable 145-3 to lift the Greyhounds to second in the event.

“We’re just going to keep working hard,” Arana said, “and we're going to stay focused. We're gonna try to win our dual meet invitationals, and we're just gonna keep at what we're doing.”

Shining Shamrocks

Trinity sophomore pole vaulter Adeline Woodward had an added spark of motivation entering Saturday’s Cedar Cliff Relays, having competed in the historic Penn Relays in Philadelphia Thursday. In her Penn Relays debut, Woodward didn’t record a height.

While disappointed, she kicked in to an extra internal gear Saturday, not only setting a new PR of 11-10, but breaking the Trinity school record of 11-9.

“My mindset was I'm not gonna let that (Penn Relays) affect me,” Woodward said, “and bring me down coming into this meet. So, it was kind of like motivation to want to make this bar even more.”

Woodward also took three attempts at 12-0 but was unable to clear. In her final attempt, her feet grazed the bar.

She said she plans to use Saturday’s personal feat as a stepping stone moving forward.

“I think just getting little PRs," Woodward said, “like 2 inches, I think that really sets me up because my goal by the end of the season was to get 12 (feet). So now, just inching up, inch by inch, is what really makes me excited to get those.”

Woodward wasn’t the only Shamrock to strike for a top placing, as Jasper Burd ran away from the field in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:40.38. Lila Shore took home third on the girls side, clocking 5:34.99. Trinity also pieced together a third-place curtain in the mixed 4x400 relay with a pace of 3:53.96.

Burd had angled for a personal-best time of under four minutes, 38 seconds. However, with taking the field by storm, the Shamrock senior didn’t have anyone to pace himself off of.

In the end, he was still pleased with the outcome.

“It makes it easier,” Burd said, “just having more competition. It's just like trying to track them down to beat them, so that helps a lot when you have someone that paces you. My goal for the season is to get under a 4:32. It didn't happen today, but I'm sure it's gonna happen by the end of the season.”

Other local notables

Carlisle showcased a strong day Saturday with several top-three finishes. Brock Shughart and Owen Andrews threw their way to first-place laurels in javelin, recording throws of 162-3 and 157-8, respectively. In the triple jump, Jeremiah Hargrove and Terrence Steele went for second with a joint total of 79-7.

For the girls, Ally Richwine had a busy day, competing in three events. Last year’s state medalist helped in a first-place finish in the long jump, corralled second in the high jump at 5-0 and had the third-best mark individually in the triple jump at 33-5.

Cedar Cliff had an impressive Saturday afternoon on the track where Jontae Morris accented the Colts’ handful of wins with the top time (11.13 seconds) in the 100 meter dash. Cedar Cliff also notched triumphs in the boys sprint medley relay and the mixed 4x400 relay. In the javelin, Ethan Dorrell launched the top throw, a 165-9 mark.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

