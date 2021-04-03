HS Track & Field: Cumberland Valley's 4x400 relays highlight record-breaking day at Bruce Dallas Invite

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — If records are made to be broken, then Cumberland Valley's Harry Chapman Field is where they were made to fall.
At least, that was the case Saturday during the Bruce Dallas Invitational.
The hometown boys and girls teams each shattered the meet records in the 4x400 relay to highlight a meet featuring plenty of new marks.
The girls team, consisting of Sydney Manns, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole, ran a 4:01.83 to best runner-up Twin Valley by almost 11 full seconds.
“We want to break four minutes this year,” Manns said.
The boys team of Luke Noss, Colson Cutting, David Williams and James Jaisingh ran a 3:20.93, breaking the old record and beating runner-up State College by nine seconds.
Although the teams were happy with the records, both groups admitted they can run better and expect to do so this season.
“We definitely wanted to break the meet record and run as fast or faster than last week,” Noss said.
“We have a lot of potential, and it is still early in the season," Jaisingh said. “We are running 3:20, and I have a lot of hopes of running against good competition.”
“We just have to continue to work hard and push each other in practice,” Williams said.
The two relay teams were coming off equally impressive victories a week ago in the season-opening invite at Chambersburg's Tim Cook Invitational, setting the stage for what they hoped would be a big performance on their home track.
HS Sports Highlights: Cumberland Valley's 4x400 destroys Tim Cook Invite record as locals begin season with a bang
The key, the girls said, was staying calm.
“I was looking for improvements in time, obviously, but not give myself anxiety due to my nervousness about races,” Ebersole said.
“Everybody kept telling us to relax, and we were trying to stay relaxed, using the massage gun and having to trust each other,” Boardman said.
The 4x400 wins ended a big day for the Eagles, who racked up wins and points.
The Eagles girls easily won the team title with 118 points, topping the State College (56), with the Little Lions boys avenging the Eagles, beating them 85-75.
The Cumberland Valley girls won five events, including Pines’s 2:19.33 in the 800.
Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis entered with the top seed time but got boxed in on Turns 2 and 3 and never got the chance to get out and run.
“The wind was tough running into it,” Pines said. “[Two years ago] I went out too fast in the first 200 and was gassed for the last 200 meters. I learned from my mistake last year. I was just trying to stay relaxed and run my race and not get too anxious.”
The CV girls 4x100 relay with Ebersole, Boardman, Manna and Anna Post won in 50.78, a second better than Pittston, and Ebersole added additional wins with a 26.14 in the 200 and 59.13 in the 400.
Boardman picked up points with a third in the 100 and second in the 200. Manns added a fifth in the 400.
Maria Ratnasamy picked up seconds in the long and triple jumps, and Mikaela Wolf finished fifth in the shot, eighth in the discus and fourth in the javelin.
Further proof CV's 4x400 team is fast from top to bottom, Jaisingh (49.08), Williams (49.28) and Cutting (51.96) finished first, second and fourth, respectively, in the 400.
Noss (41.04) and Matt Reinard (43.08) finished second and fourth in the 300 hurdles. Wade Shomper won the discus with a 142-0 and came in third in the shot put with a 46-5. And Ridge Crispino finished fourth in the javelin (143-7).
Other locals
Carlisle did well on the girls side with Ally Richwine winning the high jump over teammate Rhyan Mitchell. Each cleared 5-0, but neither could clear 5-2.
“I was pretty nervous because my leg was killing me, but it was still good to be out there jumping,” Mitchell said. “It was fun to be pushing my teammate and increase my height.”
“It was fun to be jumping against my teammate because she pushes me,” Richwine said. “It was fun to be able to look at the video right away and see what I did wrong. I PR’ed at 5-2 as a freshman and didn’t have a season last year, so I am happy with where I am at right now.”
Teammate Ella Boback won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13:06 over East Pennsboro’s Caeley Letersky and Boardman.
Big Spring's Gavin Caruso's 13-7 in the boys pole vault was good for second.
Notables
Schuylkill Valley's Ashlyn Giles shattered the Bruce Dallas shot put record with a 47-1.25 and the discus with a throw of 139-1, and finished second in the javelin.
Brady Bigger of State College broke the 3200 record with a 9:18.43, and teammate Conrad Moore broke the high jump record with a leap of 6-7, just missing at 6-10.