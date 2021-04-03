HS Track & Field: Cumberland Valley's 4x400 relays highlight record-breaking day at Bruce Dallas Invite

The two relay teams were coming off equally impressive victories a week ago in the season-opening invite at Chambersburg's Tim Cook Invitational, setting the stage for what they hoped would be a big performance on their home track.

The key, the girls said, was staying calm.

“I was looking for improvements in time, obviously, but not give myself anxiety due to my nervousness about races,” Ebersole said.

“Everybody kept telling us to relax, and we were trying to stay relaxed, using the massage gun and having to trust each other,” Boardman said.

The 4x400 wins ended a big day for the Eagles, who racked up wins and points.

The Eagles girls easily won the team title with 118 points, topping the State College (56), with the Little Lions boys avenging the Eagles, beating them 85-75.

The Cumberland Valley girls won five events, including Pines’s 2:19.33 in the 800.

Boiling Springs' Peyton Ellis entered with the top seed time but got boxed in on Turns 2 and 3 and never got the chance to get out and run.