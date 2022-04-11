HS Track and Field: Mechanicsburg girls claim Pan-Ram title and other notes from the weekend

A pair of individual victories for Olivia Walter helped the Mechanicsburg girls claim the team title in Saturday’s Pan-Ram invitational at Central Dauphin Middle School’s Landis Field.

Walter won the 1,600-meter run in 5:02.49 and won the 3,200-meter run in 10:47.38. The two-mile triumph set a meet record, breaking the old marker by more than six seconds and gave Walter more than a minute of cushion ahead of Susquehannock’s Nicole Dauberman, who finished second at 11:53.72.

Raihana Yameogo added to the Wildcats’ success with a win in the 800-meter run (2:25.30), and Lucy Stevens finished second in the novice 1,600-meter run (5:57.45) to Red Land freshman Karli Dacosta (5:49.88). Kyra Dillon added a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (50.04), and Kerrigan Lebo finished third in the 400-meter dash (1:02.26).

In the field, Mechanicsburg picked up second-place finishes from Maria Clark in the shot put (36-1.25) and Alexandra Brady in the discus (112-6). The Wildcats collected 107 team points, finishing 30 points ahead of second-place Bishop McDevitt (77).

Palmyra claimed the boys title with 65 points, holding off Shippensburg (55.5) and Lewisburg (55.5).

Eagles set school records

A pair of Cumberland Valley records fell in Saturday’s Coatesville Invitational. The Eagles’ Wade Shomper won the shot put with a school-record throw of 58-5, breaking his own school record. Mia Boardman set a senior class record in the 400-meter dash, winning it in 57.57.

Other first-place finishes for the Eagles in Coatesville included Luke Noss (boys 300 hurdles, 39.73), the boys 4x400-meter relay team of Matt Reinard, Nate Frederick, Sam de la Riva and Noss (3:24.89), and Greta Dwyer in the freshman/sophomore girls 1,600 (5:47.23).

Panthers on the prowl

East Pennsboro’s Syrell Burgos helped kick off a big day for the Panther boys at Northern’s Arctic Blast Invitational Saturday, matching the meet’s 100-meter dash record with a first-place finish in 11.07 seconds. The senior, a District 3 Class 3A 100 finalist last year, paced an Arctic Blast final that included South Western’s Chris Lesher (second, 11.40), Northern’s Zach French (third, 11.41) and Big Spring’s Logan Schmidt (fourth, 11.44). The Panther boys also finished first in all three throwing events, as Josh Angelo won the shot put (44-4) and discus (140-6), and Zebariah Kalb won the javelin (166-5). Breckin Swope also cleared 13-3 to win the pole vault by more than a foot.

On the girls’ side, the Panthers’ Amya Sopp continued her strong sophomore season with wins in the shot put (33-0.25) and discus (111-10).

More records set at Shippensburg

At the Pan-Ram Invitational Shippensburg’s Jillian Sydnor won the girls 100 (12.81) and 400 (58.42). Her time in the latter topped her own school record. The Greyhounds’ Dakota Arana matched his own school high jump record, clearing 6-9 in a one-two finish with teammate Connor Landreth (6-2).

Northern’s big jumps

Northern owned the long jump at its home invitational Saturday. Zach French won the boys event with a mark of 20-9.25. Rebecca Tirko won the girls event by jumping 16-9.75.

The Polar Bears also received wins from Allie Engle in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:17.25) and the girls 4x400-meter relay team (4:24.06).

Second-place at Meet of Champions

A pair of local athletes finished second at Hershey’s meet of champions Friday. Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder finished second in the girls 3,200-meter run at an outdoor season-best time of 10:43.78. East Pennsboro’s Delaney Beigh cleared 10-9 in the girls pole vault in a runner-up performance. Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon finished fourth (10-3).

