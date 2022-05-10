HS Track and Field: Mechanicsburg girls claim Keystone title, Shippensburg records continue to fall and more

The Mechanicsburg girls track and field team clinched the Mid-Penn Keystone Division title with an 86-55 win at Hershey Tuesday, wrapping up the team’s first undefeated dual meet season since 1995.

Leading the charge on the track for the Wildcats (7-0) was Kyra Dillon, who earned a pair of individual victories in the 100-meter hurdles (17.24 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (48.67). Raihana Yameogo earned a win in the 800-meter run (2:21.62), and Olivia Walter and Hope McKenney finished first (11:11.00) and second (11:59.41) in the 3,200.

In the field events, Maria Clark earned double wins in the shot put (35 feet, 9.5 inches) and discus (116-1). Bella Gilliard also picked up a pair of individual victories in the long jump (15-6.5) and triple jump (34-7.5). Alexandra Brady and Halle Engle rounded out the first-place performances in field events with top finishes in the javelin (105-3) and high jump (4-8).

The Wildcats’ season also included a top team finish in the April 9 Pan-Ram Invitational at Central Dauphin.

(tncms-inline)1524183522902163456[0](/tncms-inline)

Three other Sentinel-area teams finished the regular season with unbeaten records. The Cumberland Valley girls, reigning Mid-Penn champions, went 7-0 in the Commonwealth Division, capturing their second straight crown.

The East Pennsboro boys posted a perfect 6-0 record to capture the Mid-Penn Capital crown. Northern won the Capital girls title with a 6-0 mark.

Other Mid-Penn Division titles went to the State College boys (Commonwealth), the Palmyra boys (Keystone), the Greencastle-Antrim boys (Colonial), the Hershey girls (Keystone) and the Greencastle girls (Colonial.

Kater breaks Shippensburg record

The Shippensburg record books have undergone more updates than most operating systems during the outdoor season. On Monday, the Greyhounds’ Trae Kater jumped into the fray, knocking off the program’s longest-standing record.

In Monday’s Rt. 16 Last Chance Invitational at Greencastle-Antrim, Kater authored a long jump of 23 feet, 3.5 inches, topping the previous mark of 22-8 set in 1960 by Conrad Chase. The record 62 years in the making came at the right time, as it lifted Kater to a win in a competitive event that saw five jumpers — Kater, Greencastle-Antrim’s Nathan Kirkwood (22-9) and Tavon Cooper (22-1), Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly (22-8) and Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey (22-4.5) — eclipse the 22-foot mark.

The Greyhounds’ Jill Sydnor continued to shave time off of her school sprinting records. The junior broke her own 100-meter (12.18) and 200-meter (25.01) records in a pair of event victories.

Arana 2nd in national poll

Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana, who broke his own school high jump record by clearing 7-0 April 29, was listed in MileSplit’s National Boys Performer of the Week poll. Arana received 26.48% of the vote, finishing second to Casey Helm of Madison, Kansas (46.56%), who set the nation’s top discus mark.

Mid-Penn entries

The Mid-Penn Conference championship meet is scheduled for Saturday at Chambersburg Area High School. Officials released a list of entries Tuesday. Eleven Sentinel-area athletes and three relay teams entered with the top time, mark or height in their respective events.

Among the boys, top-seeded entries were Shippensburg’s Arana (high jump) and Kater (long jump), Cumberland Valley’s Luke Noss (400-meter dash) and Wade Shomper (shot put) and the Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team.

Sydnor owned the top 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash times among the girls. Also included among the top entries were Walter (3,200), Trinity’s Adeline Woodward (pole vault), Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder (1,600) and Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole (400), Ashley Pines (800) and the Eagles’ 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.