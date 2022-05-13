HS Track and Field: Local storylines to follow at the Mid-Penn Championships

The high school track and field postseason begins with the Mid-Penn Championships scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Chambersburg High School.

Local athletes are bringing their best times, marks and heights to the meet in search of conference hardware. As the action unfolds, here are some storylines to follow.

How high will the jumps and vaults go?

The local contingent has raised the bar throughout the season in the high jump and pole vault events, and Saturday’s championships give them a chance to shine on a big stage.

Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana, the defending Class 3A state high jump champion, and Carlisle’s Ally Richwine, have the top seeds heading into Mid-Penns. Arana’s second-half surge has seen him clear 7 feet, 0 inches, the highest bar in the state.

Arana, who finished second at last year’s conference meet, leads a boys contingent that also features Shippensburg teammates Connor Landreth (6-5) and Trae Kater (6-2) and Trinity’s Tyler Rossi (6-5) among the top seeds.

Richwine (5-4) cleared the Mid-Penn’s top bar during the regular season. Big Spring’s Megan Zimmerman (5-2), and Shippensburg’s Alyssa Trn (5-2) also have top-four seeds.

Trinity’s Adeline Woodward owns the top seed in the girls pole vault after clearing 12-0 East Pennsboro’s Delaney Beigh and Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon have also cleared 11-0 this season.

On the boys’ side, East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope (15-0) could challenge defending champion and top seed Justin Rogers of Hershey, whose clearance of 16-8 set a Pennsylvania record. Joining Swope on the runway are Cumberland Valley’s Jack Reilly (13-6) and Northern’s Joe Ryan, who have cleared 13-0.

Will Cumberland Valley’s 4x400-meter relay teams set the pace?

Speed fueled Cumberland Valley to a Mid-Penn girls team title last year, and the Eagles’ strong core is back for a title defense. At the heart of CV’s run to a title was a 4x400-meter relay team that went on to win district and state titles. Three members of that quartet — Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole — are back, and they bring the top seed to the meet with a conference-best time of 3 minutes, 54.56 seconds.

Individually, Ebersole owns the top seed in the 400-meter dash (56.16), Boardman, the Mid-Penn’s reigning 400-meter champion, is seeded second in the open 400 (56.15) and the 200-meter dash (25.18), and Pines has the top seed in the 800-meter run (2:14.73). Pines is the event’s defending champion. The Eagles’ Cora Heilman also won an individual title in the 300-meter hurdles, where she’s seeded third (47.40).

The Cumberland Valley boys also won a Mid-Penn 4x400-meter crown last year. One of the relay team’s contributors, Luke Noss, is back. Noss has the top seed in the open 400 (48.59) ahead of Big Spring’s Trevor Richwine (49.68) and the No. 2 seed in the 200 (21.87).

How far will momentum carry the Greyhounds?

With the top two seeds in the high jump, the Shippensburg boys also have a strong presence in the rest of Saturday’s field events. Spencer Edey is seeded fourth in the long jump (22-4.5) and second in the triple jump (44-4.5) after striking gold in the former last year. This year’s top seed in the long jump belongs to his teammate, Trae Kater, who broke a 62-year-old school record with a mark of 23-3.5 in an invitational at Greencastle Monday. Kater is also seeded fifth in the triple jump (43-3.5).

Can juniors Sydnor and Mitchell bring a spark to the sprints?

Another Shippensburg standout, Jilli Sydnor, and Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell look to build on their successful regular seasons. Sydnor, who owned the school’s 100- and 200-meter records before the season, broke the 400-meter mark on the Chambersburg track at the Tim Cook Invitational. Throughout the season, she improved all three of her times to earn the top seed in the Mid-Penn’s 100 (12.18) and 200 (25.01) and the No. 3 seed in the 400 (56.29). Sydnor was the Mid-Penn’s runner-up in last year’s 100 and finished fourth in the 200.

Another junior who found her stride in the sprints, Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell, is seeded third in the 100 (12.36), 10th in the 200 (26.42) and second in the triple jump (38-2.75).

Who will lead the arms races?

Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper brings last year’s shot put title and this year’s No. 1 seed to the Bus Peters throwing venue with a leading mark of 61-4.5. Shomper is also seeded second in the discus (163-8) among a strong local field that also includes teammates Griffin Huffman (154-5), Ridge Crispino (152-4), Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith (154-8) and Jaxson Funson (146-3) and East Pennsboro’s Josh Angelo (148-11) with top-eight seeds.

The javelin runway is also packed with local talent, as Carlisle’s Brock Shughart (179-6) and Jeremiah Hargrove (170-8), Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell (169-4), Shippensburg’s Carter Funk (168-9), Mechanicsburg’s Gabe Vigliano (167-11) and East Pennsboro’s Zebariah Kalb (166-5) have seeds two through eight.

The girls’ throwing contingent is just as deep with a string of strong sophomores. Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark has the No. 2 seed in the shot put (37-9) and discus (124-9) to favorite Ericka Jackson of Harrisburg (40-2; 140-1). Joining her on the list of standout sophomores are East Pennsboro’s Amya Sopp, seeded third in discus (124-9) and 10th in the shot put (33-1), and Carlisle’s Emily Sheffle, seeded fourth in the shot put (34-6.5). Other local throwers to watch include Big Spring’s Marlee Johnson and Madelyn Lemley, who are seeded fourth and fifth in the javelin, and the Cumberland Valley contingent of Lauren Bellows, Kyra Love and Sydney Wellman, and the Trinity duo of Isabelle Roes and Kaitlyn Baranko.

How many points will Mechanicsburg pull in the distance events?

Mechanicsburg’s trio of Hope McKenney, Olivia Walter and Raihanna Yameogo helped the Wildcats qualify for the state cross country championships. On the track, they look to pile up the points in the distance events. Walter has the top seed in the 3,200-meter run (10:36.68) with McKenney seeded fourth (11:09.42). In the 1,600-meter run, Walter is seeded third (5:01.82) with McKenney seeded ninth (5:11.44) and Yameogo 11th (5:13.71). Yameogo is also seeded sixth in the 800 (2:20.88) and seventh in the 400 (1:00.67).

Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder has the top seed in the 1,600 (4:53.07) and is seeded fourth in the 800 (2:18.75), and Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin has the No. 3 seed in the 800 (2:18.26) and the No. 8 seed in the 1,600 (5:09.97).

In the boys distance events, Big Spring’s Trevor Richwine is seeded fourth in the 800 (1:56.24) with Cumberland Valley’s Samuel de la Riva seeded fifth (1:56.74). Carlisle’s Kevin Shank is among the top runners in the boys 1,600 with a No. 4 seed (4:24.97), and Mechanicsburg’s Cohen Manges and Tommy Crum are seeded fifth (9:48.38) and sixth (9:54.80) in the 3,200.

Which meet records will fall?

Arana would set a meet high jump record if he matched his personal-best mark of 7-0. Rogers set the pole vault record last season at 16-6.25 and could break it again. Jackson’s seed mark in the discus (140-1) is ahead of the meet record of 139-11 set in 2010. On the track, Harrisburg’s Demaris Waters’ top 110 hurdles time of 13.87 would break the meet record of 14.00 set in 1988.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

