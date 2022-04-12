HS Track and Field: East Pennsboro boys, Trinity girls pick up dual-meet victories

East Pennsboro’s Elijah McKell and Trinity’s Jasper Burd had traded passes and pushed each other through the first 1,400 meters of the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Capital track and field dual meet at East Pennsboro. As they approached the final turn, McKell — trailing by a step at the time — could feel his window closing.

“I felt like if I didn’t go there,” he said, “I wasn’t going to beat him.”

McKell surged ahead and sprinted the final 120 meters, finishing at 4 minutes, 36 seconds to set a personal record.

“I’ve got to give credit where credit’s due,” McKell said. “Jasper is a hell of a runner. I would not have run that fast if it wasn’t for him.”

McKell also won the 800-meter run (2:06.0) and ran in the winning 4x400 (3:37.3) and 4x800-meter (10:27.4) relays. His personal-record mile, and Breckin Swope’s personal-record pole vault clearance of 15 feet, helped the Panthers pick up a 96-54 victory.

Trinity took the girls meet, 75.5-74.5.

“I feel like our team chemistry is so good,” McKell said. “It’s better than last year. It’s so uplifting to have teammates cheering us on.”

Pole vault perseverance

The East Pennsboro contingent let out a cheer, as the track events wound down and Swope lifted himself over the bar on his first attempt at 15-0.

“It wasn’t really clicking at the beginning (of the event),” Swope said, “and then when all my friends showed up, I had to show out for them.”

Swope, who felt like Tuesday’s performance solidified his standing as a state-title contender, said he felt good about the attempt as he charged down the runway.

“I knew it was the one,” he said. “I really just powered through it, had to finish it. I couldn’t give up on it.”

Before Swope’s PR, East Pennsboro’s Delaney Beigh and Trinity’s Adeline Woodward challenged and supported each other in a one-two finish. Both cleared 11-6, but Beigh took first place on fewer misses.

“Just coming in at my opening height (9-6) and making it that far was a relief,” Beigh said. “I no-heighted at my last meet, so it was nice coming in and at least making it that far.”

Beigh and Woodward, who train together outside of school, encouraged each other between attempts and, after each clearance, congratulated each other.

“I love working with Delaney,” said Woodward, who felt like her steps lined up Tuesday. “She’s one of my best friends in the whole entire world. We hang out all the time, and it’s so much fun when I’m able to compete against her.”

That's 11-6 for @EP_Panthers' Delaney Beigh in the pole vault. pic.twitter.com/RQnoYteX2i — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) April 12, 2022

Roes’ discus win

Isabelle Roes pushed her first discus attempt of the day wide to the right for a sector foul. She threw her second attempt short of her personal standard. But the second-year thrower responded with a mark of 114-0, just a foot beyond the best offering from East Pennsboro’s Amya Sopp (113-0) to win the event and pick up key points for the Shamrocks in the field.

“It’s a mind game,” said Roes, a senior. “It’s just you out there, and if you can’t solidify yourself in the ring or block out the noise, you’re not going to be able to do it.”

Roes started throwing as a junior. She fell just short of Trinity’s discus record of 114-1 but, after an offseason of training, topped it in the Shamrocks’ first dual meet of the season April 5 at West Perry and pushed it out to 119-2.

“Every day, it was just, ‘I’m going to get that. I’m going to get that,’ “ she said. “And I got it, and it’s been up from there. It’s truly been an amazing and humbling experience.”

Sopp, a sophomore, won the shot put (32-0) before her second-place discus finish. She said she has felt consistent in both events.

“I have a PR from last season that’s haunting me,” Sopp said of her top freshman discus mark of 115-10. “I was two feet away today, but I’m getting closer and closer every meet, and I’m just looking to improve.”

Track tidbits

.@thsshamrocks' Danny Britten wins the 110 hurdles at East Pennsboro in 15.5 seconds. East Pennsboro's Ethan Marcin takes second (16.9). pic.twitter.com/plQZKe1kgO — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) April 12, 2022

Trinity’s Julianna Prokop posted top girls times in both hurdles events, winning the 100-meter high hurdles in 18.2 seconds and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 52.2. … East Pennsboro’s Ella Letersky held off Trinity’s Jessica Knaub to win the girls 100 (13.3). Knaub came back from the second-place finish (13.4) to win the 200 (28.5). … East Pennsboro’s Sy Burgos won the 100 (11.1) and 200 (23.1).

Field notes

East Pennsboro’s Josh Angelo won the shot put (45-1) and discus (134-2), and Zebariah Kalb led a Panthers sweep in the javelin with a winning mark of 143-1. The Shamrocks’ Gabe Deppen finished first in the long jump (18-6.5) and triple jump (35-6) and finished second in the high jump (5-10). … Trinity won all three girls’ jumping events by small margins, as Eve Hornick 13-5 held off East Pennsboro’s Jasmina Nicholson (13-2.5) in the long jump, Emma Stellfox (29-6.5) topped Letersky (29-2) in the triple jump, and Isabel Shore (4-6) claimed a high jump victory with the fewest misses.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

