HS Track and Field: Eagles soar, Polar Bears roar and other notes from the first full week of the regular season

The first full week of the track and field season culminated with a strong local showing at Cumberland Valley’s Bruce Dallas Invitational Saturday. Due to construction, the events unfolded at Mountain View Middle School, but the host Eagles defended their home turf regardless, winning the combined team title for the 14th time in the meet’s 21-year history.

The Eagle girls, who also won their dual-meet opener against Harrisburg, took the Bruce Dallas team title behind individual wins from Mia Boardman (400-meter dash, 57.59 seconds), who finished two tenths of a second ahead of teammate Riley Ebersole (57.79) in a one-two finish, and Ashley Pines, who set a meet record in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 16.24 seconds). Cumberland Valley also won the girls 4x100-meter relay (49.17) and 4x400-meter relay (4:00.82), setting a meet record in the latter.

The Carlisle girls finished third behind individual victories from Ally Richwine in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) and Rhyan Mitchell in the triple jump (37-7.5).

Also in field events, Trinity’s Adeline Woodward cleared 11-8 to win the pole vault.

Shomper’s top marks

Wade Shomper set the tone for the Cumberland Valley boys at the Bruce Dallas Invitational, winning the shot put with the state’s top mark of the early season, according to MileSplit, at 56-9. He also won the discus (162-6). On the track, the Eagles won the 4x400-meter relay (3:23.34).

Other local winners on the boys side included Tyler Rossi’s triumph in high jump (6-2), and a winning personal-record mark of 163-7 for Carlisle’s Brock Shughart in the javelin.

Polar Bears roar

Northern opened its season with by hosting the March 29 small schools invitational and came away with a pair of team victories.

The Polar Bears collected 299.50 points on the girls side, collecting 11 event victories along the way, including multiple wins each for Rebecca Tirko, who topped the field in the long jump (16-9) and triple jump (37-11) and tied for first in the high jump (5-0), and Savannah Pentz, who won the shot put (28-6.75 and discus (92-5).

Girls from all four grade years earned victories for Northern, including freshmen Annika Barrett (200, 27.90) and Anna Lehman (400, 1:02.17), and sophomore Cassidy Brunner (2:37.58), who teamed up with senior Allie Engle to win the 4x400-meter relay in 4:22.36.

The Northern boys accumulated 278 team points to top the field. Zach French won a pair of events in the 100 (11.64) and high jump (5-6).

West Shore Christian’s Joshua Lehman powered his team to a third-place finish by winning the javelin (142-10) and triple jump (38-6.5).

Greyhounds’ quick start

Coming off boys and girls Mid-Penn Colonial titles in 2021, Shippensburg picked up where it left off with a dual-meet sweep against James Buchanan March 29.

The Greyhounds boys swept the field events in a 105-45 victory over James Buchanan with Anthony Smith wins in the shot put (43-7) and discus (133-3), and Dakota Arana’s top finishes in the high jump (6-4) and long jump (18-9.5). Spencer Edey won the triple jump (41-4.5), and Aiden Brenize took the pole vault (10-6).

Shippensburg’s girls also charged ahead with a 103-47 victory with multiple individual wins from Jill Sydnor in the sprints (100, 13.1; 400, 59.5) and Victoria Kalp in the hurdles (100, 19.0; 300, 54.9).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

