HS Track and Field: Carlisle's Boback continues comeback and other notes from this week's meets

The shouts of encouragement from the Carlisle coaches and athletes on the infield, and the cheers from parents and fans scattered across the Ken Millen Stadium bleachers hit a higher pitch Tuesday when Thundering Herd senior Ella Boback rounded the turn and charged into the home stretch of the 200-meter dash during an early season Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet against visiting Chambersburg.

Boback sprinted through the finish line, clocking in at a hand-held time of 28.0 seconds and leading a sweep of the event for the Thundering Herd in a 116-33 dual-meet victory.

But the numbers mattered less to the senior than the emotion of the moment that was punctuated with a hug from teammate Sejla Podzic, who finished second (28.4). It represented another step for Boback in her recovery from an ACL tear suffered during the soccer season in September.

“I haven’t been able to race in forever,” Boback said, “and it’s one of my favorite things, so it felt really good to be back.”

Boback, a key defender on the Thundering Herd’s soccer team, tore her ACL in a game at Central Dauphin Sept. 21. She missed the rest of Carlisle's resurgent season, which ended in the state quarterfinals, and spent the winter in physical therapy. In her spare time, she helped out with the track and field team when she could with duties that included setting up the starting blocks.

Tuesday, she used the blocks in her two events. She also ran the 400 but didn’t place.

“It was definitely above what we were expecting,” Carlisle track and field coach Ed Boardman said. “When she was hurt back in the soccer season, I was thinking, ‘OK, what’s the worst-case scenario?’ We’re kind of sitting at best-case scenario right now. I don’t want to get ahead of myself because you never know. It’s an ongoing kind of thing, and you don’t know how she’ll feel tomorrow, but so far, so good.”

As a junior, Boback surged into the postseason, finishing second at the Mid-Penn Championships. She broke Carlisle’s previous outdoor 200 record of 25.53 in the District 3 meet (25.39), a performance topped only by a meet-record run from Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell (24.11). Boback continued to pick up speed, posting a 25.32 in the state meet trials. She finished sixth overall.

With her future set at Bucknell, Boback entered the season with tempered expectations, focusing on her recovery and the chance to savor a final season with her Carlisle teammates.

“It’s less pressure,” she said, “and I think I’ve always put a lot of pressure on myself. It wasn’t even from my coaches or my teammates, just myself. So having a different mindset going into this, I think, will be really beneficial for me.”

The mindset paid dividends Tuesday when she raced on her home track for the first time as a senior.

“I felt butterflies,” she said, “up until I got into the blocks. Once I was in, I was completely calm.”

Arana, Richwine set records

Dakota Arana had already claimed Shippensburg’s high jump record when he cleared 6 feet, 8 inches during a junior season that saw him claim Class 3A titles at the district and state championships. In Tuesday’s 83-67 Mid-Penn Colonial dual-meet victory at Big Spring, he raised the bar even higher, clearing 6-9. Arana also finished third in the long jump (20-1) and the Greyhounds – defending division and district champions – collected all 36 points in the jumps and pole vault event to improve to 2-0.

Also in the meet, Big Spring’s Trevor Richwine set a school record when he won the 400-meter dash in 50.5 seconds, beating the old mark of 50.89. The senior also won the 200 (24.4), the 800 (2:15.3) and anchored the Bulldogs’ winning 4x400-meter relay (3:44.3).

Congratulations to Trevor Richwine who broke the school record in the 400 M Track & Field event on Tuesday. Nice work T Rich! pic.twitter.com/fFUvYLxzkN — Big Spring Bulldogs Athletics (@BulldogsBig) April 7, 2022

Gilliard’s big mark

The Mechanicsburg girls improve to 2-0 in the Mid-Penn Keystone race with Tuesday’s 84-66 win at Lower Dauphin, and senior Bella Gilliard put her mark on the victory with a triple jump triumph. Gilliard hit 33 feet, 11.25 inches, setting a personal record and out-jumping the Falcons’ Saige Wilt (32-9). Gilliard, who jumped 33-7 in the Wildcats’ first dual meet at Red Land, also finished second to Wilt in the long jump (15-0) and third in the high jump (4-4) Tuesday.

Noss notches multiple wins

Cumberland Valley’s Luke Noss collected three individual wins on the track during the Eagles’ 108-33 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win at CD East. The senior swept the hurdles events, winning the 110 high hurldes in 15.9 and the 300 hurdles in 39.6.He also won the 200 in 22.6.

Roes’ throws

The Trinity girls pulled out a 79.5-70.5 Mid-Penn Capital win over visiting West Perry Tuesday, and senior Isabelle Roes picked up points with a personal-record discus throw. Roes hit 119-2 to win the event, topping her previous-best mark (109-7) by almost 10 feet.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.