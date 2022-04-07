HS Track and Field: A team-by-team glance at the 2022 outdoor season

The track and field season is underway. Following is a look at each team in The Sentinel's coverage area with key athletes and notes.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Ed Boardman

Key boys returning: Ray Bondy, sr., distance; Kevin Shank, jr., distance; Brock Shughart, sr., throws; Jeremiah Hargrove, so., sprints/jumps.

Key girls returning: Ally Richwine, sr., jumps; Ella Boback, sr., sprints; Eva Leatherman, sr., hurdles; Rhyan Mitchell, jr., sprints/jumps; Emily Leatherman, so., mid-distance.

Top newcomers: Max Barr, sr., jumps; Terrance Steele, jr., hurdles; Rli Hargrove, so., sprints/jumps; JC Smith, jr., sprints/jumps; Vanessa Alder, jr., distance; Lydia Ring, sr., mid-distance; Belma Becirovic, fr., sprints/jumps.

Notes: The Thundering Herd have added depth to their lineup. Bondy and Alder medaled at the state cross country meet in the fall, and Alder added an indoor state medal in the 3,000-meter run to build momentum heading into her first outdoor season since moving to Pennsylvania from North Carolina.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Derek Hockenberry

Key boys returning: Ridge Crispino, jr., throws; Griffin Huffman, jr., sprints/throws; Ty King, jr., throws; Luke Noss, sr., sprints/hurdles; Jack Reilly, so., pole vault; Matt Reinard, sr., sprints/hurdles; Wade Shomper, sr., throws; Seth Tichenor, sr., sprints/throws; Jordan Tiday, jr., distance.

Key girls returning: Lauren Bellows, sr., throws; Mia Boardman, sr., sprints; Riley Ebersole, jr., sprints; Cora Heilman, sr., hurdles; Jonae Jackson, sr., sprints; Kyra Love, jr., throws; Ashley Pines, jr., mid-distance; Anna Post, sr., jumps; Chloe Pyles, so., jumps; Maria Ratnasamy, sr., jumps; Ashley Ross, jr., sprints/jumps.

Notes: Heilman, Pines, Ebersole and Boardman captured the indoor state 4x400-meter relay title after Pines, Boardman and Ebersole were part of last year’s outdoor silver-medal quartet. Shomper was one of the state’s leading throwers in the indoor season and opened his season with a throw of 55 feet, 10.75 inches at the March 25 Tim Cook Invitational.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coaches: Ben Dupree, Brian Osborne

Key boys returning: Jontae Moris, sr., sprints; Kahvon Williamson, jr., sprints/jumps; William Weigner, sr., distance; Ethan Dorrell, jr., throws.

Key girls returning: Kalene Faircloth, jr., sprints/jumps; Ariel Fountain, jr., mid-distance; Hope Joy, jr., hurdles; Kallie Gillen, jr., triple jump; Emma Dice, so., sprints; Carli Shoemaker, so., throws.

Top newcomers: Ben Martin, fr., jumps; Emmie Warden, fr., distance; Cassie Nguyen, fr., mid-distance.

Notes: The Colts have a strong core of juniors who can help the program make strides this season.

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Brian Hager

Key boys returning: Gabe Vigliano, sr., throws; Carter Paul, jr., distance; Cohen Manges, jr., distance; Spencer Nolan, jr., distance; Sean Kanal-Scott, jr., sprints/hurdles.

Key girls returning: Olivia Walter, sr., distance; Hope McKenney, sr., distance; Maria Calrk, so., throws; Lexy Brady, so., throws; Kerrigan Lebo, sr., sprints; Halle Engle, sr., sprints; Bella Gilliard, sr., jumps.

Top newcomers: Gage Lenker, sr., sprints; Coleby Dillon, sr., sprints; Jackson Dremming, jr., sprints; Henry Notarfrancesco, so., sprints; Ted Lechthaler, jr., throws; Nick Lombardi, jr., throws.

Notes: The Wildcat girls have experience, particularly in the distance events behind the one-two punch of McKenney, who finished 16th in the Class 3A 3,200 at the state meet last year, and Walter, who finished 10th in the PIAA Class 3A 1,600-meter run. The duo helped Mechanicsburg’s cross country team qualify for states in the fall.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coaches: Larry Kell, Kristina Marshall

Key boys returning: Levi Culp, sr., hurdles; Matt Johnson, sr., distance; Reagan Rckenbach, sr., throws.

Key girls returning: Marlayna Concannon, jr., pole vault; Lily Nagy, sr., jumps; Bella Sadler, jr., sprints; Sophia Foland, jr., sprints; Grace Wagner, jr., sprints/jumps; Sydney Lau, so., throws; Hannah Cline, so., hurdles; Autumn Kissinger, so., mid-distance.

Top newcomers: Gabby Welter, fr.; Kendra Depew, fr.; Karli DaCosta, fr.

Notes: Concannon already has the Patriots’ pole vault record (11-7) and qualified for states in the event as a sophomore. After a strong indoor campaign, she’s one of Red Land’s leaders heading into the spring season.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

BIG SPRING BULLDOGS

Coaches: Jesse Deutsch, Les Stover

Key boys returning: Trevor Richwine, sr., mid-distance; Logan Schmidt, sr., sprints/hurdles; Blake Wenger, so., distance; Dillon Wakefield, sr., throws;

Key girls returning: McKenna Mersch, sr., sprints/hurdles; Mikaela Ward, jr., distance; Marlee Johnson, sr., sprints/throws; Brooke Barrick, sr., pole vault; Megan Zimmerman, so., high jump.

Notes: Schmidt and Mersch qualified for districts in the 300 hurdles last year. Richwine, who medaled at districts in the fall cross country season, started the spring season strong by winning the 400 and finishing second in the 800 at the March 25 Tim Cook Memorial Invitational.

BOILING SPRINGS BUBBLERS

Coach: Matt Brenner

Key boys returning: Gavin Rauhut, sr., sprints; Joey Menke, sr., sprints; Connor Petula, so., distance.

Key girls returning: Anna Chamberlin, sr., mid-distance; Reagan Eickhoff, jr., sprints.

Top newcomers: Trey Martin, sr., sprints/jumps; Molly Kimmel, fr., sprints.

Notes: Chamberlin, who committed to run track and cross country at Yale, is a pivotal piece of the Bubblers’ lineup. She helped the 4x800-meter relay team strike PIAA Class 2A gold last fall.

SHIPPENSBURG GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Mike Sassin

Key boys returning: Dakota Arana, sr., high jump; Eddie Barrett, sr., throws; Aiden Brenize, sr., pole vault; Spencer Eddy, jr., jumps; Traevon Kater, sr., sprints/jumps; Anthony Smith, sr., throws; Stevenson Florestal, sr., hurdles; Carter Foust, sr., throws; Carter Funk, sr., throws; Isaiah Shively, sr., distance.

Key girls returning: Alison Bender, sr., throws; Sarah Brooks, jr., sprints/hurdles; Erica Buchheister, jr., pole vault; Sarah Hipple, sr., distance; Victoria Kapl, so., sprints/hurdles; Katie Shope, so., mid-distance; Elke Staver, jr., throws; Jillian Sydnor, jr., sprints; Alyssa Trn, sprints/high jump.

Top newcomers: Xavier Rodriguez, so., sprints/hurdles; Bryce Pattillo, so., mid-distance; Ava Frontino, fr., sprints;

Notes: The Greyhounds are deep (with 90 boys and 50 girls) and decorated. Both teams captured Colonial Division titles last year, and the boys won the District 3 Class 3A title. Individually, Arana is the state’s reigning high jump champion and topped his own school record in Tuesday’s dual meet against Big Spring. Sydnor, who medaled at districts in the 200 last year, set the program’s 400-meter dash record at the Tim Cook Invitational.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

CAMP HILL LIONS

Coach: Dan Gemmell

Key boys returning: Jake Brungard, sr., sprints; Seth Jones, jr., distance; Jaerren Stever, jr., throws.

Key girls returning: Patrice Forcey, sr., sprints; Janelyn Vorkapich, sr., mid-distance; Ali Sepovic, jr., jumps.

Top newcomers: Marissa McGuire, fr., distance; Maddie Cappabianco, sprints/hurdles

Notes: The Lions are looking to grow under Gemmell. Brungard was a district runner-up and state qualifier in the 400-meter dash last year.

EAST PENNSBORO PANTHERS

Coach: Greg Campbell

Key boys returning: Sy Burgos, sr., sprints; Asa Mitchell, sr., sprints; Breckin Swope, so., sprints/pole vault; Andrew Namatka, so., distance; Alexander Evitts, sr., mid-distance; Elijah McKell, sr., mid-distance; Delaney Beigh, jr., pole vault; Josh Angelo, sr., throws.

Key girls returning: Amya Sopp, so., throws; Kayla Gelotte, so., distance; Monica Nguyen, jr., hurdles; Andrea Magaro, sr., mid-distance; Suzanna Magaro, sr., mid-distance.

Top newcomers: Dayrell Everett, fr.; Zebariah Kalb, sr.; Ethan Campbell, sr.; Grace Hivner, fr.; Astrid Comp, so.; Mira Grobe, jr.; Rylee Maggio, fr..

Notes: The Panthers have the depth and versatility to compete in the division. Swope medaled in the pole vault at the state meet to cap his indoor season after qualifying for the outdoor state meet as a freshman, and Angelo is one of the area’s top returning throwers. Sopp was one of just three freshmen to qualify for the District 3 Class 3A discus throw last year.

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: David Ramsey

Key boys returning: Zach French, sr., jumps; Benet Calaman, so., sprints/jumps; Colin Snyder, so., distance; Colton Middaught, sr., hurdles; Joe Ryan, jr., pole vault; Chase Brown, jr., throws; Chase Brown, jr., throws; Tommy Isenberg, sr., throws.

Key girls returning: Allie Engle, sr., distance; Cassidy Brunner, sr.,sprints; Rebecca Tirko, sr., jumps; Anslee Depasqua, jr., distance; Josette Grice, sr., jumps; Madelyn Lemley, jr., throws.

Top newcomers: Carson Hull, sprints/pole vault/long jump; Annika Barrett, fr., sprints/jumps/throws; Anna Lehman, fr., mid-distance/jumps/throws.

Notes: French and Tirko headline a strong corps of jumpers for the Polar Bears, who have a mix of experience and newcomers who can contribute right away. Tirko is coming off an indoor season that saw her qualify for the state meet in all three jumping events.

TRINITY SHAMROCKS

Coach: Chris Pushart

Key boys returning: Maximilian Schlager, jr., sprints; Ryan Caldwell, jr., sprints; Connor Pushart, sr., mid-distance; Jasper Burd, sr., distance; Danny Britten, sr., hurdles; Tyler Rossi, sr., jumps; Ryan Craig, sr., throws; Luke Britten,so., throws; Jack Staul, sr., throws.

Key girls returning: Adeline Woodward, so., pole vault; Ella Cloak, sr., sprints; Frances Maury, so., sprints; Sara Colwell, so., distance; Julianna Prokop, so., hurdles; Isabel Shore, sr., high jump; Kaitlyn Baranko, sr., throws.

Top newcomers: Isaac Burd, fr., distance; Lila Shore, fr., distance,

Notes: Woodward was the lone freshman on the medal stand for the PIAA Class 2A girls pole vault last season. She qualified for the state indoor meet in the winter. The core of the Shamrocks’ distance runners captured the District 3 Class A cross country title in the fall while Jasper Burd raced to the individual title.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

