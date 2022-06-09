HS Track and Field: 5 Sentinel-area athletes, 1 relay team receive PTFCA all-state honors

The Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Associated released its list of all-state honorees Monday on a list that included five local athletes and one local relay team.

Shippensburg’s Jillian Sydnor received first-team honors in the girls 400-meter dash, where she won Mid-Penn, District 3 and PIAA Class 3A titles. Sydnor’s teammate, Dakota Arana, also earned first-team honors in the boys high jump, where he successfully defended his Class 3A state title after capturing Mid-Penn and District 3 crowns.

A pair of Cumberland Valley athletes received second-team nods. The Eagles’ Wade Shomper earned the honors in the boys discus and shot put events after striking PIAA Class 3A gold in both events. He also doubled up on Mid-Penn titles and took top honors in the District 3 shot put. His teammate, Luke Noss, joined him on the second team in the boys 400-meter dash. Noss won Mid-Penn and District 3 titles and finished second in the PIAA Class 3A final.

Noss was also part of Cumberland Valley’s 4x400-meter relay, along with teammates Matt Reinard, Nate Frederick, Sam de la Riva, which received an honorable mention.

East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope also picked up an honorable mention in the boys pole vault. Swope finished second to Hershey’s Justin Rogers at the Mid-Penn and District 3 meets and finished the state meet in a tie for sixth place.

The PTFCA named Moon Area’s Mia Cochran its Female Athlete of the Year and Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin its Male Athlete of the Year. Coach of the Year awards went to Moon’s Kyle Burgess and Butler’s Michael Seybert.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.