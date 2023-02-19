Officials released the list of entries Sunday for the Feb. 26 Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association's state indoor championship meet at Penn State University.
Following is a list of the Sentinel area athletes set to compete.
For the full list of entries, click here.
BOYS
Joe Ryan, Northern – pole vault
Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro – pole vault
4x400 – Cumberland Valley
4x800 – Cumberland Valley
GIRLS
Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley – shot put
Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run
Adeline Woodward, Trinity – pole vault
4x400 – Cumberland Valley
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
