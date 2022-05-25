Girls Track and Field: Witkowski's PR, bounce-back efforts and other notes from the District 3 meet

SHIPPENSBURG – Trinity’s Zaida Witkowski was looking for a big mark when she stepped into the shot put throwing circle on the outskirts of Seth Grove Stadium Saturday morning at the District 3 Track and Field Championships.

When her second throw left her hand, it exceeded not only her expectations. It also exceeded her personal-record mark by more than two feet.

That second throw sailed 34 feet, 1.5 inches, earning the senior Class 2A silver and an automatic berth in the PIAA Championships’ shot put throw scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Shippensburg.

“It’s incredible,” Witkowski said. “I was just hoping for a couple inches’ PR, and to be able to go to states is a dream come true.”

Witkowski, who improved from a seventh-place finish at last year’s district meet, had a shaky start to Saturday’s proceedings.

“The first one was a little iffy,” she said. “I had my teammate bring me chalk, and the rest is history, I guess.”

Kaitlyn Baranko, Witkowski’s teammate since middle school, joined her on the medal stand with a seventh-place finish (31-11.5).

Witkowski was seeded 10th heading into the event Saturday.

“I think my coach and I have just been working on getting up,” Witkowski said, “and really sticking it to the end and following through, and that’s what got me through today.”

Boiling Springs’ Clara Dellinger also made a big jump in the district throws. Seeded 10th in the Class 2A javelin with a seed mark of 96-3.5, the junior launched a personal-record throw of 101-9 to finish fourth.

Clark, Lee rebound

Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark and Boiling Springs’ Michelle Lee bounced back from no-mark performances to post some of the top marks in their respective events.

After fouling on all three of her attempts in the Class 3A shot put Friday, Clark struck silver in the discus Saturday afternoon.

“It gave me the strength I needed to get my distances today,” Clark said.

The sophomore opened her discus series with a mark of 115

“I knew I got the 115 that I needed to help me go to finals,” she said, “so I could really put it all out on my throws, and I didn’t have to worry as much.”

With her top-five finish at districts, Clark earned an automatic berth in the state’s Class 3A discus throw scheduled for noon Saturday. She broke the 120-foot barrier in both the conference and discus championships heading into the final meet of the Pennsylvania high school season.

“That’s more than I could have hoped for this season,” she said. “I’m just really happy about it. I’m ready for next week.”

Lee, a senior, did not land a throw in fair territory at last year’s District 3 Class 2A discus. Friday, she capped her senior year with a third-place finish in the event with a throw of 104-3.

“I know I can do better, but I was happy this year that I didn’t throw all three out of sector. That was definitely an improvement for me.”

Lee fouled in the middle of her series Friday but shook it off, landing her best throw with her final attempt.

“That kind of blocked me a little bit mentally,” she said, “but I was glad I was able to snap back. I’m really proud of myself for that one.”

Mitchell sprints to states

Already a state qualifier by way of a District 3 Class 3A triple jump title, Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell kept her sprinting season alive with a fourth-place finish in the district’s 100-meter dash final, a race that saw Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell set a new meet standard with a time of 11.63 seconds.

“It was just the nerves,” Mitchell said. “That’s all it really was. Running against Laila Campbell and a lot of great competition, I really thought this was the last race for me. But I’m returning for states next week, so I’m going to give it 100 percent.”

Mitchell’s time in the 100 final – 12.23 – was 0.03 seconds off the Carlisle record set in 1983 by Karen Johnson. Mitchell said the speed of Campbell and Chambersburg’s Natalia Holmes, who finished third (12.12) in the lane to her immediate right, gave her a boost.

“It made me play catch-up,” she said, “like a tag type of thing. That’s why my speed increased over time.”

