Girls Track and Field: Cumberland Valley finishes strong, sweeps relay events at Mid-Penn Championships

The clouds had rolled into Chambersburg late Saturday afternoon, literally and psychologically, and the Cumberland Valley’s 4x400-meter relay team found a silver lining with a gold-medal run to cap the Mid-Penn Conference Championships.

Individual titles had eluded Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole throughout the afternoon, but their winning performance in the 4x400 – with a time of three minutes, 59.80 seconds completed a sweep of the relay events for the Eagles and finished off their second straight conference team title.

Cumberland Valley’s wins in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x8000-meter relays complemented individual titles for Shippensburg’s Jillian Sydnor (200-meter dash, 400-meter dash), Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin (800-meter run), Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Walter (3,200-meter run) and Trinity’s Adeline Woodward (pole vault) on a warm, humid day at Chambersburg High School.

“That’s the thing about the 4x4,” said Boardman, who gave the Eagles a lead in the race’s third leg. “A lot of people fear it. A lot of people hate it, but I think with us having such a close bond and us working so hard together, I could finish last in all my events, but being able to run a 4x4 with all these girls every day just makes all the pain go away, I guess you could say.”

Boardman also finished second to Sydnor in the 200 (25.11) and the 400 (56.68). She also anchored the Eagles’ winning 4x100 relay, following segments from Ashley Ross, Ebersole and Quincey Robertson and reeling in the team’s top time of the season at 48.55.

“We switched around our steps a little to extend our handoffs,” said Ebersole, who also finished fifth in the 200 (25.87) and third in the 400 (56.94) and I don’t think anyone ran over the next person.Our handoffs went well, which really helped.”

The Eagles, who topped the field with 116 team points, opened the track events with a win in the 4x800 relay when Laney Grogg, Meryn Boardman, Greta Dwyer and Pines completed their combined 3,200 meters in 9:45.67. They closed the track portion of the meet by holding off the anchors from Mechanicsburg (4:06.87), Carlisle (4:08.23) and Norhtern (4:08.44) as the clouds rolled in.

“I didn’t run how I was planning,” Ebersole said of her overall performance, “but I was just glad we could finish the meet strong, and I’m getting motivated to do a lot better next week (at the District 3 meet).”

Sydnor shines in the sprints

When Sydnor broke from the blocks in the 200, she could feel the pain from a long day of running through the heat and humidity.

“It was my last event,” she said. “I knew I didn’t want to go easy because I was tired. I just wanted to push through all the pain.”

She pushed through the pain and ahead of Boardman and Susquenita’s Jaylynn Dorsey (25.42).

Earlier, the junior had won the 400 in 56.19.

“I like to finish strong,” she said. “I like to go out kind of easy and then just ease my way into it at the end.”

Hershey’s Soleil Morrison denied Sydnor the chance to sweep the individual sprints, breaking the 12-second barrier (11.96) to get the edge on the Shippensburg junior (12.08) in the 100 final.

“I knew coming in that she was going to be tough competition” Sydnor said, “but racing against better competition makes you better, and I still ran a good time.”

A motivational mile

Before Chamberlin and Walter authored their gold-medal runs, they both built momentum from their performances in a fast 1,600-meter championship race won by Mifflin County’s Kylee Cubbison in 4:58.26.

“I knew going into it that there would be a lead pack, and I was going to try my best to stick with them,” said Chamberlin, who set a four-second personal record in the 1,600 to finish fifth (5:05.55). “I definitely performed the way I wanted to in the mile today. Following it up with this is just really exciting.”

“This” was an 800 win after a surge in the race’s final 200-300 meters. Chamberlin pulled ahead in the home stretch to finish in 2:16.31, ahead of Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder (2:17.63), Mechanicsburg’s Raihana Yameogo (2:17.91) and Cumberland Valley’s Pines (2:18.48).

“I was trying to feel really confident at the line,” Chamberlin said. “I knew I’m racing against triple-A girls, which I usually don’t get that opportunity, so I needed to try my best and compete with them.”

Walter had finished third in the 1,600 (5:01.77).

“I’ve been chasing the sub-5 mile all season,” She said. “I hit 5:0 1 or 5:02 four or five times now. I was hoping today to get under that going into districts, so that was my main focus. But in the race, there was some jostling at the beginning, and I really didn’t really get in a great position. I’m happy with a 5:01 and third place.”

That happiness fueled Walter to a win in the 3,200 at 10:47.38. The top seed heading into the event, she pulled ahead of Cubbison (11:18.28) for the win. Mechanicsburg’s Hope McKenney and Faith Evans) also mined medals, finishing third (11:22.08) and sixth (12:08.27).

“My goal coming into today was top three in the 1,600 and to win the 3,200,” Walter said, “and I accomplished both of those. I’m really happy going into districts.”

A win for Woodward

Woodward picked up the only gold medal for local girls in the field events, clearing 11-6 in her pole vault triumph. Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon finished second (10-6) while East Pennsboro’s Delaney Beigh and Central Dauphin’s Marissa McNamee tied for third on attempts at 10-6.

“I like competing in these meets with every school,” Woodward said. “I know tons of people. I know all the pole vaulters here today, and it’s just really fun to compete with people that you know and people that you’re really close with.”

Despite feeling inconsistent with her steps, Woodward came in at 9-6 and quickly rose above the competition. Despite falling short of her personal-record height of 12-0, the sophomore felt satisfied.

“I’m excited for districts,” The sophomore said. “I want to do even better than I did today because I know I can do better than 11-6.”

The District 3 Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippsneburg University.

