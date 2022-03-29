Girls Track and Field: Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs set pace with season-opening win at Big Spring

Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin glided through the first three laps of the 1,600-meter run Tuesday afternoon at Big Spring High School, the first 1,200 meters of individual competition of her senior season. When the bell rang, and Chamberlin entered the final lap, she had a revelation.

“By the fourth lap, I was like, ‘Wow, I have a lot of gas in the tank,’” she said, “so I decided to open up my stride and see what happens.”

What happened was a first-place finish and a time of 5 minutes, 28.4 seconds, close to her personal record and more than 30 seconds ahead of the competition.

Chamberlin also won the 800-meter run in 2:29.4, setting a stadium record, and participated in two relays to help the Bubblers defeat Big Spring 96-54 in the first Mid-Penn Colonial track and field dual meet of the season for both programs.

The Bubbler boys completed the sweep with an 89-60 victory.

“Overall, I think I’m in a much better place than I was at the start of the last season,” Chamberlin said. “I’m feeling more fit. My endurance, in terms of in workouts and at these meets, just feels better.”

Since winning a Class 2A state title with the Bubblers’ 4x800-meter relay team as a junior, Chamberlin traded a field hockey stick for cross country spikes in the fall and announced her commitment to Yale.

“She’s a very intelligent, driven young lady,” said Boiling Springs coach Matt Brenner, “and she’s definitely going to be a leader on and off the track for us this season.”

Chamberlin anchored Tuesday’s 4x800 relay that also included Sophia Felix, Julia Steel and Hayley Erme. The uncontested quartet posted a time of 111:47.2. She closed the meet by joining Sydney Sutton, Felix and Martha Mundell in the 4x400 relay that also ran uncontested and finished at 4:42.8.

But the 1,600 was the highlight of Chamberlin’s day.

“I tried to get a good baseline time,” she said. “I felt controlled and ready to go.”

Chamberlin had a hand in four of the Bubblers’ six wins on the track. Felix won the 400 (1:06.4), and freshman Molly Kimmel anchored a 4x100 relay win after legs from Lexi Hanlin, Genna Bush and Shea Bennett. Kimmel took the baton for the first time on an outdoor track to secure the win in 53.8 seconds.

“Fortunately, she got her steps down,” Brenner said, “and she waited enough to make sure she didn’t run away from the girl. She’s an athlete, and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do.”

Kimmel held off a charge from Big Spring anchor Abrielle Hershey.

“I could feel her a little bit behind me,” Kimmel said, “but I didn’t want to think about that. I just wanted to think about going through the finish line.”

Big day for Big Spring sprinters

Outside of the 4x100, the Bulldogs shined in the short sprints. McKenna Mersch led a sweep in the 100-meter dash, as she, Boiling Springs’ Hanlin and Big Spring’s Hershey posted similar times at 13.4 seconds. Mersch also won the 100 hurdles (18.1) and 300 hurdles (51.9)

“I was warmed up from the 100 hurdles,” Mersch said of her 100-meter dash victory, “so I think that helped a lot, and getting first in that obviously motivated me a lot, and I feel like that played a big part.”

Big Springs’ Marlee Johnson added a win in the 200-meter dash at 28.4, a tenth of a second ahead of Bush (28.5).

“I got a sense of the girls that was closest to me,” said Johnson, who also won the triple jump (31 feet, 1.75 inches). “I just started to drive my knees and push through the finish line. I kept thinking, ‘This is the last stretch. This is the last stretch.’”

Field notes

Boiling Springs’ Michelle Lee won the shot put (26-6) and discus (103-7) events. Clara Dellinger completed a Boiling Springs sweep of the throws with a javelin win (95-5). The Bubblers’ Caelyn Rauhut won the long jump (13-6) while Big Spring’s Megan Zimmerman and Brooke Barrick won the high jump (4-8) and pole vault (8-0).

