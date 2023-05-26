Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One by one, the boys pole vaulters slammed into the mat on the infield at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium Friday afternoon, after missing their final attempts during the the PIAA Class 3A Championships, and East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope was there at the structure's base, offering words of encouragement or a fist bump or some other kind gesture of solidarity.

And then, with the bar at 15 feet, 6 inches, it was Swope’s turn to pick himself up after bowing out.

Before his three misses, Swope cleared 14-6 and 15-0 on his first two jumps, earning state bronze to finish off an ascendant season for the junior.

“I’m a lot faster and a lot more technically sound,” Swope said, “but I feel like the biggest jump I made was mental. This whole time, in my head, I said, ‘Be the champion. Be the champion.’ We couldn’t pull it together, but I feel like I had a very strong mind, and nothing can deter me from that.”

Erie’s Evan Schneider and Palmyra’s Mason Bucks both cleared 15-6 before bowing out at 16-0. Schneider won a claim to the state title with fewer attempts. Northern’s Joe Ryan joined them on the medal stand, finishing eighth (14-0) in the event that highlighted local boys’ performances on Day 1 of the state meet.

“My goal at the beginning of the season was to get the school record (16-9),” Swope said. “The secondary goal was state gold. It wasn’t a failure as a season, but there’s definitely more to improve on. I don’t feel like I’m slowing down at all, and I feel like next year, I’m going to come back even bigger and better. This offseason, I’m going to set myself apart from everybody else.”

Swope had vaulted to Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 3A titles in the two weeks leading up to states. His district-winning clearance of 15-9 was the highest among state-qualifying performances.

“Last year, I came in, and I didn’t really know what I was seeded,” he said. “I didn’t have any expectations to win. Now that I came in as the top seed, everybody’s kind of got that name in the back of their head. The pressure didn’t get to me, but there was more pressure, and it was a good thing.”

Swope, who finished seventh in the state as a sophomore, answered the pressure with a pair of jumps that took him over the bar, and then some. But with the bar at 15-6, he battled a fickle headwind on the runway and a jump he called lazy on the second attempt. He felt better on his final attempt but said he should have used a longer pole.

“They’re very simple things that are very easy to fix,” he said.

Ryan’s rally

For the second straight week, Ryan willed himself over the bar after two misses. This time, it clinched him a spot on the medal stand at Shippensburg, where he’s committed to vault and study business management in hopes of one day running his own pole vaulting club.

“I get to walk away from my senior year with a state medal,” he said. “What more could you ask for?”

Ryan fell in love with pole vaulting as a sophomore after a lost freshman season due to the sport’s COVID-19 shutdown. After a breakout junior season and a personal record-setting campaign indoors as a senior, he battled through fatigue and tendinitis and poison ivy and illness early in the spring, and the results reflected it.

“You’ve just got to trust it,” he said. “You’re going to go through those low parts. For me, they just happened to be at the start of my senior year. But eventually, you’ll find a way out. You’ll find ways to fix it. For me, it came through in the postseason.”

Ryan cleared 14-0 in the rain at the Mid-Penn Championships and followed it with a personal-best clearance of 14-9 at districts before a satisfying end to the state meet.

“Fifteen (feet) would have just been the cherry on top,” he said, “but I got a state medal.”

Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey and Trae Kater missed the medal stand but wrapped up their decorated careers in Friday morning’s Class 3A triple jump. Edey landed at 42-9.75 for 14th place overall while Kater fouled on his three attempts in an event won by repeat champion JJ Kelly of Chambersburg (47-7).

On the track

Cumberland Valley’s 4x400-meter relay team of Nate Frederick, Kadin Sodmont, Jordan Tiday and Joseph Butler finished 10th overall in the preliminary heats at 3 minutes, 22.92 seconds. Frederick also finished 16th overall in the open 400-meter trials (50.11). Carlisle’s Darian Crim, the Mid-Penn and District 3 Class 3A bronze medalist in the 400, finished 18th overall (50.26).

The balance of finals in the field and track events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

