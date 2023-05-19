SHIPPENSBURG — East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope launched himself skyward on the infield at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium, curled over the pole vault bar and cleared 14 feet, 3 inches on his first attempt at the District 3 Track and Field Championships.

Amid the cheers from the bleachers, he popped off the mat after landing and sarcastically called it his worst jump ever.

“It was just kind of lazy on my part,” Swope said, “but I just kind of had to pull something together to make it happen. I just had to pull my hip over and do anything I needed to do to clear the bar.”

Swope proceeded to clear the bar as it raised higher and higher and the cheers grew louder and louder. The day that started with his “worst jump ever” ended with a clearance of 15-9 and district gold for the Panther junior.

Swope’s championship pole vault performances highlighted the first day of the district meet for Sentinel area boys. Northern’s Joe Ryan joined Swope with pole vault laurels, finishing third with a personal-best jump of 14-9. In the day’s only track final, Carlisle’s Kevin Shank charged to a Class 3A bronze medal and a personal record in the 3,200-meter run (9:15.61), Trinity’s Jasper Burd finished seventh in the Class 2A race (10:13.48), Shippensburg’s Trae Kater and Spencer Edey ascended the Class 3A triple jump medal stand together, finishing fourth (44-4.25) and fifth (43-8), West Shore Christian’s Logan Chronister finished fourth in the Class 2A javelin (155-6), and Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino finished eighth in the Class 3A shot put (48-5).

“Everything was clicking,” said Swope, who entertained the Seth Grove Stadium crowd with his jumps while wearing clear-framed sunglasses to keep the intermittent sunlight from disrupting his sight. Swope outjumped Lower Dauphin’s Drake Risser, who also cleared 15-9, based on attempts, and qualified for the state meet. He won the Mid-Penn title six days earlier.

“It’s good, but it’s just the beginning,” Swope said. “I wanted to go for all three – I wanted to win Mid-Penns, districts and states.”

Ryan, the Mid-Penn bronze medalist, secured bronze for the second straight week but did so with his first personal record of the season. Down to a final attempt at 14-3, the Polar Bear senior and Shippensburg commit cleared the bar and shouted, triumphantly, on his way down.

“My season started really bad,” he said. “I was barely jumping 14 at the start of the season. This was crazy.”

While the pole vault reached its dramatic conclusion, the 3,200 unfolded on the track. Shank, running the 2-mile race without any other events for the first time this season, charged to a personal record in a third-place finish behind Susquehannock’s Matthew O’Brien, who set a meet record (8:59.82), and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker (9:10.75).

“The first mile felt a lot stronger than usual because of these new spikes that I got,” Shank said, bringing attention to his neon-pink track shoes. "Ever since I got these and I first put them on, I’ve broken all my PRs except for about .38 seconds in the mile.”

Shank started toward the back of the pack and worked his way up to the front, hitting all his pacing goals along the way.

“I want to try to medal at states,” he said. “I definitely think that I can.”

While Shank pulled ahead of a chase pack in Class 3A, Burd closed the Class 2A race, won by Wyomissing’s Paul Monsour (9:48.55), with a home-stretch surge that pulled him into seventh place ahead of Schuylkill Valley’s Brady Ruth (10:14.07).

“It was the final 100 meters,” Burd said. “You just give it all you’ve got. It’s districts. Just leave it on the track.”

Shippensburg’s Kater and Edey also punched their tickets to the state meet, scheduled for May 26-27 at Seth Grove Stadium.

“We both feel really good,” Edey said. “We’re happy to keep going. We’re not done yet. It’s our senior year, and we’ve got more to put on the table.”

Dealing with injuries throughout the season, the Greyhounds focused on landing good without pushing themselves past their limits. Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly helped drive the competition with a winning mark of 49-2, which would have broken a meet record had it not been ruled wind-aided.

“It definitely inspires you,” Kater said. “When you see those big marks, you just want to go out and jump the same thing, or go out and try to beat them.”

Chronister earned his fourth-place medal with a season-best throw in the javelin.

“I was really excited,” he said. “I was seeded fourth coming in, so I had high expectations coming in, and I met those expectations. I was really pumped. I’m not upset at all that I got fourth. I think, as a sophomore, that’s a really big accomplishment.”

Chronister opened his series with his best mark of the day, good enough for fourth place behind a trio of Wyomissing throwers led by gold medalist Collin Niedrowski (181-8). A season of steady improvement gave Chronister a confidence boost to cap his second season of throwing in between soccer seasons.

“It was a good day,” he said.

The District 3 meet is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Saturday with the remainder of field events and the rest of the track finals on the slate. The top five finishers from Class 3A and top two from Class 2A automatically advance to the state meet.

