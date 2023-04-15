DILLSBURG – Saturday’s Arctic Blast Invitational at Northern began under dark gray skies and underwent a 145-minute weather delay due to lightning and heavy rain. But when Northern’s Cassidy Brunner lined up for the 800-meter run, the dun broke through, and the Polar Bear had to battle the sudden heat as much as well as a challenge from the competition.

“With the rain delay, everything has been kind of weird,” the Brunner said, “but I was like, ‘I’m still here. I’ve got to show up for my team.’”

Brunner braved the elements and rode a fast start to a first-place finish at 2 minutes, 24.99 seconds. She later helped the Polar Bears’ 4x400-meter relay team pick up a win on a day that also yielded team titles for the Northern girls and East Pennsboro boys, individual victories for Northern’s Madelyn Lemley (javelin), East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka (1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run) and Breckin Swope (pole vault), Mechanicsburg throwers Maria Clark (shot put) and Lexi Brady (discus) and relay victories for Boiling Springs (boys and girls 4x800), East Pennsboro (girls 4x100).

“The beginning was good,” Brunner said of her 800-meter triumph, “and then the heat started coming in the second lap. I started feeling fatigued, but I still had a boost in the last 200.”

Brunner’s boost helped her hold off Dover’s Hannah Skelly (2:26.32). She later teamed up with Annika Barrett, Taelyn Townsend, and Anna Lehman to punctuate the track events with a win at 4:14.70 over East Pennsboro (4:18.52). Earlier in the meet, the Panthers’ Paelyn Bayer held off Brunner in the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay. Bayer maintained the lead built by Carly Lewis-McKay, Gracie Hivner and Ella Letersky to finish off the win at 51.65.

“I knew that it was going to be really close,” Bayer said. “I just took off with a quick start. I didn’t really look behind me because I knew they were right there, so I kept my eye on the finish line and just kept sprinting.”

Northern – one of several teams competing in its third meet in five days – took the top spot in the team standings with 80 points with Susquenita finishing second (73) and New Oxford third (55).

Panther boys pull away

Meanwhile, Namatka paced the Panther boys with wins in the 1,600-meter run (4:39.11) and 3,200-meter run (10:08.80). In the latter, he opened up a lead on Littlestown Peyton Small (10:24.08) and built on it as he progressed through the eight laps with consistency under the late-afternoon sunlight.

“I knew he was a fast runner, and in the mile, I knew he was there with me for a lot of it,” Namatka said. “That kind of motivated me.”

Saturday’s weather forced a delay in the meet just before the 1,600, giving Namatka – who finished third with the Panthers in the 4x800 relay – a chance to reset and warm up at his own pace. Once the meet resumed and the mile started, he stayed with the lead pack until the bell with 400 meters to go. At that point, he picked up his pace and charged ahead.

“For the last 200, I felt like I was slowing down a little bit,” he said, “and I heard people behind me, and I knew I only had 200 left, so I just had to go.”

Dover’s Caleb Hogan (4:40.44) and Small (4:44.19) pushed Namatka to the finish line. Namatka had looked at their seed times beforehand to figure out what kind of race he needed to run.

“I hope to run more consistently now,” he said, “but it helps to figure out where I can be at these invitationals and bigger races, and I know I have the ability to stick with these people now who are running these times.”

Before the rain, Boiling Springs had set the tone with a sweep of the 4x800-meter relays. Tommy Crum, Owen Purdy, Connor Petula and Baxter Purdy won the boys race in 8:41.76, and Haylee Erme, Amanda Delevan, Sophia Felix and Elise Chamberlin paced the girls at 10:06.09. The Bubblers did not return after the rain delay.

In the field

The weather might have been the only force able to stop Swope, who entered the morning’s pole vault competition with the bar at 14 feet, 2 inches and continually cleared the bar with ease all the way up to 15-2, surpassing the meet record of 14-2 set by East Penn’s Payton Morris in 2016.

Palmyra’s Mason Bucks also cleared 14-8 before the weather forced the end of the competition.

“I was running really well,” Swope said. “I came up off the mat one time and said I felt like Usain Bolt because I was moving really fast. I think if I had kept going, I could have gotten a 15-8 or a 16. … Today, I thought, was the day that I could have pulled it all together because we’ve been working really hard at practice. Everything was clicking today. It just sucks that it got shut down.”

Swope used the energy to fuel a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash later in the afternoon at 25.03. He won the fifth of sixth heats in a duel with Waynesboro’s Jaylon Bean, who finished second in the heat and fourth overall at 23.30.

“We lost (to Bean and Waynesboro) in football,” Swope said, “so I wanted to get him back on the track.”

Of the afternoon’s field events that were completed, East Penn’s Logan Newman capped a strong day in the shot put with a winning mark of 46-11.25 after finishing second in the discus (143-4). It helped the Panthers finish with 84 team points and earn separation from second-place Waynesboro (68). Mechanicsburg throwers continued their early season tear that included a shot put win for Clark (34-6.25) and a discus triumph for Brady (118-3). Lemley won the weather-shortened girls javelin competition with a winning throw of 110-7.

