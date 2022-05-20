District 3 Track and Field: Local storylines for the district meet.

With temperatures expected to climb above 90 degrees during the District 3 Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday, local athletes could bring additional heat to the track at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium, particularly during the series of 400-meter dash finals scheduled for about 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

Sentinel-area sprinters own the top seeds in the Class 3A events and the No. 2 seeds in both Class 2A fields as well as the Class 3A girls contingent.

Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole has the top time (56.13) among the Class 3A girls entries. Her teammate, Mia Boardman, has the No. 2 seed (56.15) and Shippensburg’s Jillian Sydnor has the No. 3 seed (56.19). Sydnor clocked in her seed time Saturday when she captured the Mid-Penn’s 400-meter championship ahead of Boardman and Ebersole in the conference meet, adding another chapter to the Greyhound’s sensational junior season and breaking her own school record.

Cumberland Valley’s Luke Noss took the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A boys title with a time of 48.23, good enough to give him the No. 1 seed heading into districts. Local athletes have four of the top seven seeds in Class 3A, as Big Spring’s Trevor Richwine (fourth, 49.26), Cedar Cliff’s Kahvon Williamson (seventh, 50.49) and Cumberland Valley’s Nathan Frederick (eighth, 50.60) join Noss among the leaders in the hunt for district gold.

In Class 2A, Camp Hill’s Jake Brungard is seeded second in the boys 400 (49.80) and Tinity’s Frances Maury and Cam Hill’s Patrice Maury are seeded second (1:01.18) and third (1:01.66).

The under-5 drive

Local distance runners bring low times and high expectations to the girls championship races. In Class 3A, Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder has the No. 1 seed in Saturday’s 1,600-meter run with a seed time of 4:53.07. Wilson’s Caryn Rippey (4:58.80) and Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser (4:59.78) have also broken the five-minute barrier this season. Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Walter, seeded fourth (5:01.11) hopes to join the sub-five club in a competitive field.

Walter also owns the No. 1 seed in Friday’s Class 3A 3,200-meter run (10:36.68) with Alder seeded sixth (10:533.78) and the Wildcats’ Hope McKenney seeded 10th (11:09.42). In the Class 3A 800-meter run scheduled for Saturday, Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Pines is seeded second (2:14.73) with Alder seeded fifth (2:17.63) and Mechanicsburg’s Raihana Yameogo seeded sixth (2:17.91).

Throwers bring a crowd

After reeling in a pair of Mid-Penn shot put and discus titles, Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper leads a strong group of local boys throwers into district championship events.

Shomper owns the top seed in the Class 3A shot put (61-4.5) and the discus (163-8) events. In the latter, local throwers own six of the top nine seeds, including three from Cumberland Valley. Joining Shomper with high discus seeds are Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith (third, 154-8), Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman (fourth, 154-5) and Ridge Crispino (fifth, 152-4), East Pennsboro’s Josh Angelo (sixth, 148-11) and Shippensburg’s Jaxson Funson (eighth, 146-3).

Local throwers also own six of the top nine seeds in the Class 3A boys javelin. Carlisle’s Brock Shughart (second, 179-6) and Jeremiah Hargrove (170-8) and Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell (170-8) have all hit marks beyond 170 feet with Shippensburg’s Carter Funk (168-9), Mechanicsburg’s Gabe Vigliano (eighth, 167-11) and East Pennsboro’s Zebariah Kalb (ninth, 166-5) also in the mix. West Shore Christian’s Joshua Lehman has the top seed in the Class 2A javelin throw (169-2), and Trinity’s Isabelle Roes enters as the top seed in the Class 2A girls discus competition (121-7)

Jumpers heat up

Local jumpers have heated up late in the season. A pair of Class 3A boys long jumpers — Shippensburg’s Trae Kater (top seed, 23-3.5) and Northern’s Zach French (12th, 22-4) — broke long-standing school records in the last two weeks.

In the triple jump, Shippensburg’s Spencer Edey (fourth, 44-10.75), Cumberland Valley’s Seth Tichenor (seventh, 44-0.75) and Carlisle’s Hargrove (12th, 43-4.5) all hit season-best marks at the Mid-Penn Championships.

In the Class 3A girls triple jump, Cumberland Valley’s Chloe Pyles also had her best performance at Mid-Penns to earn the No. 7 seed at districts with a mark of 36-3.25)

Shippensburg’s Dakota Arana cleared 7-0 earlier in the season to earn the top seed in the Class 3A boys high jump.

Woodward upward

Arana’s not the only local athlete aiming for the sky. Trinity’s Adeline Woodward, the top-seeded girl and defending champion in the Class 2A pole vault, cleared 12-0 May 7 in an event at Carlisle’s Stan Morgan Invitational that had to be moved indoors to the VaultworX facility in Camp Hill due to weather. Adeline’s height puts her over the District 3 Class 2A meet record of 11-7 set in 2017 by Trinity’s Megan Silva.

In the Class 3A field, Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon (fifth, 11-0), East Pennsboro’s Delaney Beigh (sixth, 11-0), Cumberland Valley’s Pyles (11th, 10-6), Mechanicsburg’s Lindsay Lambert (15th, 10-3), Big Spring’s Brooke Barrick (17th, 10-1) and Mechaniscburg’s Ashely Nolan (18th, 10-1) have all cleared 10 feet.

The Class 3A boys field is chasing Hershey’s Justin Rogers, who broke his own state record at the Mid-Penn Championships. Leading the chase for the local contingent are East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope (second, 15-0), Cumberland Valley’s Jack Reilly (fifth, 13-6) and Northern’s Joe Ryan (sixth, 13-6), who’s coming off a personal-best day at the Mid-Penn meet.

Eagles take aim at relays

The Cumberland Valley girls swept the relays at the Mid-Penn Championships to help their program earn the team title. Heading into districts, the Eagles have the top seed in the Class 3A 4x100-meter relay (48.55) and the 4x400-meter relay (3:54.56) and the No. 3 seed in the 4x800-meter relay (9:38.32) behind McCaskey (9:27.97) and Warwick (9:37.20).

The Eagle boys have the top seed in the 4x400 relay (3:20.17) and the No. 2 seed in the 4x800 relay (8:02.90).

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

