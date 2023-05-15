District 3 released its initial performance list Sunday for its track and field championship meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Following is a list of Sentinel area girls who qualified for the meet.
Annika Barrett, Northern – 300-meter hurdles
Sarah Bradley, Northern – discus
Erica Buchheister, Shippensburg – pole vault
Ana Bondy, Carlisle – 800-meter run; 1,600-meter run; 3,200-meter run
Alexandra Brady, Mechanicsburg – discus
Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg – shot put; discus
Marlayna Concannon, Red Land – pole vault
Kyra Dillon, Mechanicsburg – 300-meter hurdles
Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley – 400-meter dash
Gracie Hivner, East Pennsboro – 100-meter dash; 100-meter hurdles
Lauryn Hose, Northern – discus
Molly Kimmel, Boiling Springs – 100-meter hurdles
Emily Leatherman, Carlisle – 800-meter run
Anna Lehman, Northern – 800-meter run
Madelyn Lemley, Northern – javelin
Carly Lewis-McKay, East Pennsboro – 100-meter hurdles
Kyra Love, Cumberland Valley – shot put
Jasmina Nicholson, East Pennsboro – high jump
Cassie Nugin, Cedar Cliff – 400-meter dash
Ashley Pines, Cumberland Valley – 800-meter run*
Esther Reed, Big Spring – shot put
Quincey Robertson, Cumberland Valley – 200-meter dash; 400-meter dash
Ashley Ross, Cumberland Valley – 300-meter hurdles
Bella Sadler, Red Land – 100-meter dash
Jocelyn Saultz, Mechanicsburg – 3,200-meter run
Emily Sheffe, Carlisle – shot put
Amya Sopp, East Pennsboro – discus
Aubrey Stuckey, Northern – high jump
Jill Sydnor, Shippensburg—400-meter dash
Kelsey Trumble, Carlisle – javelin
Olivia Walley, Cedar Cliff – 800-meter run
Gabby Welter, Red Land – 200-meter dash
Megan Zimmerman, Big Spring – high jump
4x100 – Cumberland Valley
4x400 – Cumberland Valley
4x800 – Boiling Springs; Carlisle; Cumberland Valley
Pendo Aroko, Trinity – Trinity
Cece Beam, Camp Hill – 400-meter dash
Olivia Brenkacs, Trinity – pole vault
Madeline Cappabianco, Camp Hill – long jump
Kate Chaplin, Camp Hill – 100-meter hurdles; 300-meter hurdles
Sara Crowell, Trinity – 800-meter run
Caroline Cunningham, Trinity – 400-meter dash
Emma Holloway, Trinity – discus
Bryn Kilroy, Trinity – pole vault
Jordan Lawruk, Camp Hill – 3,200-meter run
Frances Maury, Trinity – 200-meter dash; 400-meter dash; 800-meter run
Marissa McGuire, Camp Hill – 1,600-meter run; 3,200-meter run
Isabella Mirarchi, Trinity – 3,200-meter run
Regan Parno, Camp Hill – 100-meter hurdles; 300-meter hurdles; high jump
Julianna Prokop, Trinity – 100-meter hurdles; 300-meter hurdles
Chloe Scanish, Trinity – 100-meter dash; 200-meter dash
Nora Scanish, Trinity – 100-meter dash; 200-meter dash
Lila Shore, Trinity – 1,600-meter run
Samani Werner, Trinity – 100-meter dash
Adeline Woodward, Trinity – long jump; pole vault
4x400 – Camp Hill; Trinity*
