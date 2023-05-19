SHIPPENSBURG — Kyra Love prefers to build on her opening marks, so when the Cumberland Valley senior threw the shot put 37 feet, 11.25 inches on her first attempt during Friday’s District 3 Class 3A Track and Field Championships, she knew she had set the bar high.

And she cleared it.

Love’s second throw soared 38-9, setting a personal record and giving her enough distance for third place in a competitive field. Her third-place finish highlighted local girls performances on the first day of the two-day district meet.

Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark finished seventh in the shot put (36-7.25), Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon tied for sixth in the Class 3A pole vault (11-0), and a quartet of Trinity athletes won Class 2A medals, as Julianna Prokop placed fourth in the high jump (4-10), Emma Holloway finished fourth in the discus (100-7), Adeline Woodward took eighth place in the long jump (15-2.5), and Isabella Mirarchi took seventh place in the 3,200-meter run (12 minutes, 20.25 seconds), the only track final contested Friday.

“To go out there and hit the state-qualifying mark on my first throw, it relieved a lot of pressure,” Love said. “I was able to really go out there and attack and try some new things because it didn’t really matter if I fouled on my last couple throws.”

Love found consistency in her throws, all six of them ranging between 37-4 and 38-9. The top mark placed her third behind Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson (40-4.5) and Milton Hershey’s Erin Miles (39-4.25). All three qualified for the state meet scheduled for May 26-27 at Shippensburg.

“I know that I haven’t started my peak yet,” Love said. “I feel confident going into next week. My throws were consistent, so I feel like I can hit those next weekend. If we work on some more stuff this week in practice and speed it up, I feel like it’ll end up good at states.”

Concannon just missed qualifying for states, finishing sixth in an event that advanced the top five. The James Madison commit tied with Palmyra's Kaylie Groff while Solanco's Katie Urbine went on to win the event in meet-record fashion (13-8).

“I was disappointed," Concannon said, "because I knew I was so close to states, but we’re going to nationals, so I’m excited for that, and I think I have a really buildable jump for college. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Strong start for Shamrocks

After clearing 4-10 and finishing fourth in the high jump, Prokop hustled over to the 100-meter hurdles trials, where she finished third in her heat at 17.64 seconds, good enough to advance to the semifinals. She finished 10th overall in the semifinals (17.93) to end a busy afternoon.

“I’m happy with high jump,” Prokop said. “I’m happy with the first round of hurdles. The semis didn’t go as planned at all, but I have another year, and I have another day tomorrow (in the 300 hurdles).”

Prokop had missed her first two attempts at 4-10 before clearing to clinch a fourth-place medal in an event won by Bermudian Springs’ Allison Watts (5-10).

“I think it was kind of just a miracle jump,” Prokop said. “I just jumped, and I was hoping for the best. I put all my strength in my plant foot and somehow, I made it over.”

While Prokop medaled in the jumps, Holloway went to work in the discus, setting a personal record by more than 3 feet to reserve space on the medal stand topped by Dayspring Christian’s Alexia Green (109-8).

“It feels pretty good to reach another goal of getting 100 and PRing here,” Holloway, a second-year thrower, said. “Just being able to do this here is kind of crazy.”

Woodward, the runner-up in last year’s Class 2A pole vault, started long jumping a little more than a month ago.

“I was just coming into it, thinking it would be something different from pole vault,” Woodward said, ”just to have fun with it. It’s not like I had to stress it, so coming out of it with a medal is exciting.”

Woodward landed her best mark of the day on her second attempt in an event won by Susquenita’s Samantha Wechsler (17-7).

“My step was really inconsistent today,” Woodward said. “Once I was able to get on the board, I got some of the numbers that I wanted to.”

Mirarchi punctuated a productive day for the Shamrock girls – who sat in fifth place in the team standings at the end of Day 1 – with a personal-record run that ended more than 27 seconds under her seed time.

“I was surprised when I came to the finish line with the time that it was,” the senior said. “I was just really happy that I was able to be here and have my team supporting me.”

The team included Nora Scanish, who qualified for Saturday’s finals in the Class 2A 100-meter run. In other track trials, Camp Hill’s Kate Chaplin advanced to the 100-meter hurdles final.

The finals are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. The top three finishers in Class 3A and the top two from Class 2A automatically qualify for states.

