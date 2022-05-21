District 3 Girls Track and Field: Milestone mile for Mechanicsburg's Walter, team title for Cumberland Valley on Day 2

SHIPPENSBURG – Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Walter had been chasing a five-minute mile throughout her senior season. When she rounded the final turn in the District 3 Class 3A 1,600-meter run under the hot sun at Seth Grove Stadium, she felt the pull of a chance to break the barrier, and a push from the competitive runners that had slid behind her earlier in the race.

“All the way to the finish,” Walter said, “I had both things in the back of my mind. I don’t want to get outkicked, and I want the sub-five.”

Walter held off the chase pack and crossed the finish line at 4 minutes, 59.41 seconds. Her 1,600-meter triumph highlighted local efforts on the final day of the district championships that included a Class 3A team title for Cumberland Valley – which also took first place and set records in the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relays – a gold medal for Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor in the Class 4A 400-meter dash, a three-gold-medal day for Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin, who won the Class 2A 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run and anchored the winning 4x800-meter relay, and a second-place finish for Trinity in the Class 2A team standings, buttressed by a 4x400-meter relay win.

“I didn’t come in today expecting to win, so that was the big shock,” said Walter, who held off Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder (5:00.88) and Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci (5:00.88) in the Class 3A mile. “My goal coming in was definitely breaking five and making states. That was definitely the priority coming in.”

Knowing a sub-five time would give her a higher seed at the state meet, Walter tried to push her pace, even if she couldn’t see the times due to a malfunction in the clock system and a personal vow to avoid looking at her watch too much.

With about 700 meters left, she made a move to the front of the pack, passing Paci and Alder. That’s when she realized she had a chance to win.

“When I passed them and they didn’t surge with me,” Walter said, “I was like, ‘I still feel really good, and they’re not coming with me. Maybe I do have a shot.’”

Walter, who finished second in Friday evening’s 3,200-meter run, also ran a leg of the Wildcats’ 4x800-meter relay. The slipped out of gold-medal contention early, allowing Walter to conserve her energy. Leah Snyder, Hope McKenney, Walter and Raihana Yameogo still finished ninth at 9:45.63.

“It was definitely a good warm-up,” Walter said, “and we still got our school record, so I’m happy with that.”

CV’s strong finish

By the time Cumberland Valley’s Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole lined up for the 4x400-meter relay, the Eagles had already clinched the team title. But after falling short of their own expectations in their individual events, they collectively felt a need to make a statement.

“I had kind of a bad race earlier (in the 300-meter hurdles),” Heilman said, “so I had a lot of determination. I wanted to put it all out there for these girls. They work so hard, just as much as I do. We’re all very good individually, but we’re even better together.”

Heilman, who finished seventh in the hurdles race, handed off to Pines. After dropping two spots late in the 800-meter run to finish fourth, Pines used her disappointment from the race to as fuel, passing five runners in her leg of the relay before handing off to Boardman. The Wake Forest-bound sprinter pulled even with McCaskey when she handed the baton to Ebersole for the final leg in a neck-and-neck battle with Red Tornado anchor Kamyah Wright.

“It got physical,” Ebersole said. “We had some clanging between the batons. But I had to stay as relaxed as I could. I didn’t want to tense up. I didn’t want to let anyone down. I just fought for my life and tried to focus on keeping good form.”

Ebersole gained a step and held off Wright to secure the win at 3:52.33, a District 3 meet record.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ashley Ross, Ebersole, Quincey Robertson and Boardman struck gold in the 4x100-meter relay, breaking their own program record.

Sydnor to states

In between their relays, Ebersole and Boardman ran in the final heat of the open 400-meter dash, finishing second (56.31) and third (56.40) to Shippensburg’s Sydnor, who struck district gold at 55.67.

“My strategy is to just go out mid-pace in the beginning,” Sydnor said, “and just see where everybody is. In the last 150, I just sprinted like it was a 200, and it worked successfully.”

Sydnor also qualified for the 200-meter dash final, finishing third (25.73) in a race that saw Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell claim her second sprinting gold of the day at 25.01. Earlier, Campbell set a race record in the 100-meter dash final (11.63).

“With her being that fast,” Sydnor said of Campbell, “I kind of just focused on (McCaskey’s Kamyah Wright) and staying with her and everything.”

Wright also finished the 200 in 25.73, beating Sydnor by thousandths of a second.

“It’s OK,” Sydnor said. “I’m still proud of myself for placing.”

Chamberlin takes charge

Neither of Chamberlin’s individual victories required a deeper dive into the timing system. More than 10 seconds separated her winning Class 2A 1,600-meter run time (5:08.18) from the second-place performance authored by Wyomissing’s Addie Cohen (5:18.61). The Yale commit then won the 800 in 2:18.97, finishing more than two seconds ahead of Lancaster Mennonite’s Claire Thomas (2:21.58).

The 90-degree temperature and unrelenting sun provided a challenge, though.

“As a freckle-faced, somewhat-of-a-redhead, I do prefer the cloudy, cooler days,” Chamberlin said. “I’m willing to manage this, but it’s tough. It’s really tough.”

Chamberlin started her day by anchoring the Bubblers’ win in the 4x800. Haylee Erme, Amanda Delevan, Sophia Felix ran the first three legs to help pace Boiling Springs to a win at 9:45.74.

“We were all really pumped,” Chamberlin said. “Everyone dropped time in their splits today. I didn’t have to go crazy in the fourth leg to secure the win, so I’m really proud of them.”

Trinity, which finished second in the 4x800 (9:48.27), ended the day by holding off Wyomissing and Boiling Springs in the Class 2A 4x400 to cap the meet. It gave Trinity 78 points, enough for second place in the Class 2A team rankings behind Wyomissing (97.33) and ahead of Boiling Springs (72).

“That (4x800 silver) really set the tone for me,” said Frances Maury, who ran in the anchor leg of both relays. “We were off to a great start, and we just wanted to keep it going.”

Ella Cloak, Caroline Cunningham, Sara Crowell and Maury took the 4x400 title at 4:09.32.

“Last year, we got second,” Cunningham said. “I think we all knew we could do better. We wanted to get that gold. And also, with it being Ella’s last districts, it would be great for all of us to come back here with her for states.”

The top two finishers in Class 2A events, the top five in Class 3A, and anyone with a top-eight finish that met the state qualifying standards in their respective events qualified for the state meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium.

In the field

Mechanicsburg's Maria Clark took second place in the Class 3A discus throw, setting the tone with a mark of 123 feet, 1 inch on her second attempt. Only Harrisburg's Erika Jackson (148-0) threw farther ... Trinity's Zaida Witkowski also took home a silver medal, finishing second in the Class 2A shot put (34-1.5) to Schuylkill Valley's Emma Deyarmin (34-10.75).

Northern's Rebecca Tirko followed up a second-place finish in Friday's Class 3A triple jump with silver in the long jump Saturday (18-1.75).

Adeline Woodward, the top seed in the Class 2A pole vault, cleared 10-0 to finish second. to Bermudian Springs' Lilyan Carlson (11-0).

"It's so much extra motivation," Woodward said. "It’s not what I really wanted, but that’s OK. It happens. You’re going to have days like that. I made it to states, and I can only do better from here.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.