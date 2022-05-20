District 3 Girls Track and Field: Carlisle's Mitchell strikes triple jump gold

SHIPPENSBURG — Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell qualified for the District 3 Track and Field Championships as a sophomore last spring, finishing eighth in the Class 3A high jump and bowing out in the 100-meter dash. Returning to Seth Grove Stadium Friday, the junior brought another year of experience, a reinforced set of goals and, most importantly, confidence.

“I think it’s all about confidence,” Mitchell said. “Confidence is a huge factor in how you perform. You can go to the gym and do all these workouts, but if you don’t believe in yourself, if you don’t think you’re top tier, then you’re not going to be top tier.”

Mitchell delivered a pair of top-tier performances on the first day of the district meet, winning the long jump and advancing through the semifinals of the 100-meter dash. Her Class 3A gold medal was the only title-winning performance among local girls Friday. Northern’s Rebecca Tirko finished second to Mitchell in the Class 3A long jump, Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Walter earned silver in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run, and Trinity’s Isabelle Roes finished second in the Class 2A discus in a dramatic final round.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Mitchell said of her busy day, checking in and out of the triple jump to run on the track, “not because of having to do (the triple jump), but I’m also trying to focus on getting to the finals for the 100 because it’s really hard.”

Mitchell finished second in her 100 trial heat at 12.45 seconds. She finished third in the semifinal at 12.43 seconds, good enough to advance her to Saturday’s final. In between, she jumped 37 feet, 7.75 inches on her second triple jump attempt, which held up to earn her a gold medal.

“Usually, my best jumps are my first or my second ones,” she said. “I like to get them out of the way.”

Tirko’s big finish

Tirko led the attempts to catch Mitchell’s mark. On her final attempt, she jumped 37-5.75, securing second place.

“I haven’t jumped that far since my first jump of the season,” she said, “and I’ve been hunting for it all season. I’m really glad I was able to put a jump together and do what I know I can do.”

Cumberland Valley’s Chloe Pyles hit 37-0, a personal record, on her final jump in the trials. It gave her fourth place. The top five finishers in Class 3A, and the top two in Class 2A, qualified for the state meet scheduled for May 27 and 28 at Shippensburg.

Discus drama

Roes struggled early in the Class 2A discus competition, misfiring and falling short of the standard she set for herself that had earned her the No. 1 seed coming into the meet.

“I think it’s just been a very long journey to get here,” she said, “Just the culmination of being here and being top-ranked, the pressure does get to you a little bit. I think it was just battling through that and finally just putting it aside to get those good throws out there.”

Through the trials, she trailed Schuylkill Valley’s Emma Deyarmin. On her final throw, Roes pieced together her best attempt of the afternoon, sending the discus 117-10 to take a late lead.

“I can’t even describe the release that just went out of my body,” she said. “It was exhilarating. It felt good. Finally.”

Deyarmin had an answer, though on the final throw of the competition, hitting a personal-record mark of 118-1 to strike gold.

“Emma is just an amazing competitor,” Roes said. “I knew it would be a battle today, so I was super happy about that.”

Walter finishes 2nd

Like Roes, Walter tipped her cap to the competition after finishing second in the only track final of the day. Walter earned silver in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run at 10:41.32, just behind Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci (10:38.10) and among a pack of state-championship contenders.

“I definitely felt it in that last 800,” Walter said. “I was hanging on for dear life. But I’m so happy with getting to run with such an incredible group of girls, and we all finished so close. I definitely got some good racing experience out of that, and I’m more than happy to come out of it with silver.”

Through most of the race, Walter and Paci took turns leading the pack before the Blue Devil pulled ahead for good at the start of the bell lap.

“When she felt good, she took the pace out,” Walter said, “and when I felt good, I took it out. We definitely helped carry each other to some good times.”

Other medalists

Boiling Springs’ Michelle Lee finished third in the Class 2A discus with a personal-record throw of 104-3. Red Land’s Marlayna Concannon tied for fourth in the Class 3A pole vault, which was moved indoors, with a height of 11-0. East Pennsboro’s Delaney Beigh finished sixth (11-0). Trinity’s Julianna Prokop finished fourth in the Class 2A high jump, clearing 4-10. Cumberland Valley’s Kyra Love hit a mark of 36-3.5 to finish fifth in the Class 3A shot put. In the Class 2A javelin, Boiling Springs’ Clara Dellinger finished fourth (101-9) while West Shore Christian’s Marcy Foltz took sixth place (93-6).

On the track

Boiling Springs’ Molly Kimmel qualified for the finals in the Class 2A 100-meter hurdles while Shippensburg’s Jillian Sydnor and Carlisle’s Ella Boback advanced to the finals of the Class 3A 200-meter dash.

The balance of track and field finals are scheduled for Saturday when the meet resumes at 9 a.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.