District 3 Boys Track and Field:Strong field day includes titles for Carlisle's Hargrove, 3 Shippensburg jumpers

SHIPPENSBURG – Jeremiah Hargrove’s first steps of the day at Saturday’s District 3 Track and Field Championships gave him a slight slip on the javelin runway.

His final steps of his day took him to the top of the podium on the infield at Seth Grove Stadium, where he donned a Class 3A javelin gold medal.

The sophomore’s winning throw of 177 feet, 9 inches topped the best offerings from Central Dauphin’s Ahren Stauffer (second, 177-5), Greencastle-Antrim’s Brady Diller (third, 172-5) as well as local medalists Zebariah Kalb of East Pennsboro (sixth, 167-5) and Gabe Vigliano of Mechanicsburg (eighth, 163-8).

Hargrove’s golden throw complemented a Class 3A team and 4x400-meter titles for Cumberland Valley, as well as individual wins for the Eagles’ Luke Noss (400-meter dash) and Sam de la Riva (800-meter run), a trio of field-event wins from Shippensburg’s Anthony Smith (discus), Spencer Edey (triple jump) and Dakota Arana (high jump), and Class 2A gold for Camp Hill’s Jake Brungard (400-meter dash) on the final day of the district championships.

“My first throw was a little shaky,” Hargrove said. “I went on the runway, and I slipped, so I wasn’t able to get that far.”

Despite the slip and the short throw, Hargrove and his Carlisle coaches were optimistic about his approach and his throwing form.

Their optimism was justified, as Hargrove launched his eventual winning throw through the humid air on his next attempt. It allowed him to settle in and loosen up.

“I was really focused on trying to break the school record (183-5),” Hargrove said. “I felt like I was trying too hard to hit that, but other than that, I felt pretty good about it, and know I know what this field is like going into states.”

Hargrove settled for 10th place in the triple jump during Friday’s field events.

“That just motivated me,” he said, “because I wanted to make states so much. I just wanted to put that energy into throwing harder in the javelin.”

Golden Eagles

Cumberland Valley had entered the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay as the favorite with a seed time more than four seconds faster than No. 2 Palmyra, a team the Eagles had beaten a week earlier at the Mid-Penn Championships.

But when Noss took the baton from de la Riva heading into the final leg, he needed to make up a slight deficit behind Palmyra anchor Quinton Townend. He paced with Townsend for about 200 meters.

Then he heard footsteps.

“I heard someone come up behind me and was like, ‘OK, it’s time to pick up the pace.’”

Noss surged into a slingshot off the curve, pulling ahead and finishing off a win for himself, Matt Reinard, Nathan Frederick, and de la Riva at 3 minutes, 21.52 seconds. It gave the Eagles the last of their 64 team points, more than enough to claim the Class 3A team title over second-place Palmyra (46 points).

“I felt stronger than I was expecting going into it,” Noss said of the relay. His day also included a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (22.35) and his gold-medal run in the 400-meter dash (48.18). In the former, he gained an edge against Manheim Township’s Darren Cammauf (48.36) in a race between two St. Joseph’s University-bound athletes.

“I knew Darren is the indoor state champion in the 400,” Noss said. “He’s definitely a strong runner, so I was a little anxious. But I knew I had run a faster time than him this year, so I told myself I’m ready for this.”

Noss stayed behind Cammauf and Milton Hershey’s Abraham Sloboh through the first 200 meters. He came out of the turn trailing Cammauf by about 5 meters before picking up speed into a headwind on the home stretch.

“I just dug and dug and dug,” Noss said, “until I made it to the line.”

De la Riva followed it up with a triumph in the 800.

“I never in my wildest dreams would have expected that I would be a district champion today,” he said, “but I believed worked as hard as I could to get myself into the position where I would have a shot. I delivered today. I executed exactly the way that I needed to.”

The senior pulled ahead at the end of the back stretch, winning in 1:55.15 ahead of Warwick’s Jacob Smith (1:56.16) and Twin Valley’s Anthony Engle (1:56.31).

“I ended up getting boxed in a little bit on the inside lane,” he said. “I saw an opening there with about 200 to go. I had to kick a little bit earlier than I wanted to, but I knew I had to go for it.”

Top dogs in the field

Shippensburg’s Smith knew he had to go for it when he stepped into the discus throwing circle, carrying with him the scars from a disappointment earlier in his senior season.

“In basketball,” he said, “we got second at districts, and that really hurt. I told my mom and I told my family, ‘I’m not getting another silver district medal. I’m coming home with a gold medal.’”

Smith delivered, hitting a mark of 164-7 on his first enough. It held up against the top throws from Dallastown’s Gavin Wentz (150-3) and Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper (149-11).

“I’ve been working all week for this,” Smith said of his winning throw, which also set a Shippensburg record. “It was going to be one of these throws. It didn’t matter if it was the last one or the first one. I knew one of them would be better than 160.”

He just wasn’t sure if it would be enough.

“I know the other throwers definitely have it in them to throw 165s,” he said, “so I was a little nervous.”

Edey rebounded from a frustrating series in Friday’s Class 3A triple jump, in which he couldn’t hit the board on his attempts, to strike long jump gold Saturday.

“I feel like I jump better in warmer weather,” he said, “so I was kind of loose. As I was jumping, I felt better.”

He landed his winning jump – 21-10.75 – on his third attempt in the trials. Palmyra’s Anthony Mansfield pushed him but settled for second at 21-9.75.

“I thought it was going to be close,” Edey said, “and it was. But after I saw that last jump didn’t beat me, I knew I had it then.”

Arana completed the Greyhound triple by successfully defending his high jump title at 6-6 against Milton Hershey’s Aryan Sandhu and South Western’s Austin Martin, who each cleared 6-4.

Happy with gold, Arana was hungry for more after bowing out on three missed attempts at 6-9.

“I was getting a little tired from getting beat down in the sun,” he said. “I couldn’t get my curve right at the last minute, so I just smacked (the bar) on my way up every time … I’d say it’s a good warmup since states is here next week.”

Brungard’s photo finish

In one of the closest finishes on the track Saturday, Camp Hill’s Brungard surged to the Class 2A 400-meter title in 49.07, a personal-best time by almost three quarters of a second.

He needed it.

Harrisburg Christian’s Alex Mitchell pushed him the whole way, finishing second at 49.08.

“That was definitely the hardest, closest race I’ve ever done,” he said. “That last stretch was not comfortable at all. Alex Mitchell is such a great competitor, and we both gave it absolutely everything we had. I actually thought he had me when we crossed the line.”

The district gold adds another chapter to the Brungard’s book steady improvement in the twilight of his senior season.

“It means everything,” he said. “I’ve been working since last season for this. And it’s amazing how much our division has progressed since last year.”

The top five finishers in Class 3A, the top two in Class 2A automatically qualified for the state meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium. Top-eight finishers who met the state qualifying standard in their respective events are also still eligible to qualify.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

