District 3 Boys Track and Field: CV's Shomper, Trinity's Rossi and West Shore Christian's Lehman strike gold on Day 1

SHIPPENSBURG — Cumberland Valley’s Wade Shomper had built his spring throwing season with the district and state championships in mind. Every big mark and every gold medal he collected along the way pointed him toward a run in the postseason.

So when the District 3 Track and Field Championships arrived Friday — 90 minutes later than expected thanks to thunder, lightning and heavy rain in and around Seth Grove Stadium — Shomper felt ready to meet the moment.

An opening mark of 58 feet, 7 inches earned him the District 3 Class 3A shot put title. A final throw of 61-7.25 gave him a personal record and a touch more shine to the gold medal hanging from his neck.

“I just feel like I had the momentum of the crowd behind me,” Shomper said. “My training has been pointing toward this week and next week. I’m feeling ready. I’m feeling good.”

Shomper’s title was one of three winning marks for local boys on the first day of the district championships. Trinity’s Tyler Rossi claimed the Class 2A long jump crown, and West Shore’s Joshua Lehman opened the day with a first-place finish in the Class 2A javelin.

East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope (Class 3A pole vault) and Trinity’s Jasper Burd (Class 2A 3,200-meter run) also punched their tickets to the state meet with second-place finishes. Carlisle’s Kevin Shank authored a state-qualifying performance in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run, and Shippensburg’s Trae Kater and Spencer Edey finished third and fifth in the Class 3A long jump to claim medals and state-meet berths.

“It’s hard opening up with such a large mark,” Shomper said of his first throw. “I’m not used to it, and I get nervous. But my coaches are helping me get through the nerves and showing me how to do my best.”

Shomper, the event’s top seed who finished third last year, settled in while Penn Manor’s Jaryd Kleinhaus finished second (49-11.25) and Chambersburg’s Sedrick Vessah took third (49-3), and with the competition already settled, Shomper let loose for his best throw of the season.

“It feels awesome,” he said, “knowing that I can throw my PR here, knowing the ring. I’m excited, to say the least.”

Gold for Rossi

Rossi felt less satisfied with the end of his day. After winning the long jump with a mark of 20-10.5, he settled into a three-way tie for second place in the high jump along with Annville-Cleona’s Da’Modric Green and Fairfield’s Jacob Ogle. They each cleared 6-0 while Annville-Cleona’s Noah Gunderson claimed the title with a jump of 6-2.

“On my steps,” Rossi said, “I kept stuttering. I had the height. I just couldn’t get my steps in to get over the bar. It’ll be better next week, hopefully.”

The silver medal earned Rossi a berth in the state championships scheduled for May 27-28 at Shippensburg. He also punched his ticket with gold in the long jump, surging from fourth place to first place on his final attempt and besting the top mark from Steelton-Highspire’s Daqun McCraw (20-9.5) by an inch.

“I knew I had it in me,” Rossi said. “I was stressing because it was toward the end of the event. I knew I had to get it in, and then it happened. I was happy about that.”

Lehman’s top throw

Lehman, the top seed in the Class 2A boys javelin, could feel the pressure from the competitors at his back.

“I was struggling a little bit in the first part of it,” Lehman said, “so I knew I had to throw a good one to get me in a first-place position.”

The good one came on his first attempt in the finals, sailing 160 feet, 1 inch, beyond the best attempts from Susquenita’s Michael Singley (155-1) and Wyomissing’s Isaac Focht.

“I knew all along that I was going to get a good throw,” he said. “It was just a matter of time until I got one. I was confident in my ability.”

Swope sails to second

Swope, an East Pennsboro sophomore, soaked in the late-afternoon sun and the buzz from the crowd as he and top-seeded Justin Rodgers of Hershey pushed the bar higher and higher in the Class 3A pole vault.

“It’s so much fun,” Swope said. “There’s always at least one person here that hasn’t seen me jump yet, so I’ve got to show them what I’m about and what I can do.”

What he could do Friday delivered him a silver medal and a personal-best clearance of 15 feet, 3 inches. Rogers, the top-ranked vaulter and state record holder, cleared 16-4, setting a meet record.

“It makes me want to work for it,” Swope said of Rogers’ run. “He’s the best there is. If I can have a sliver of his success and come up with him a little bit, it shows what I can do in the future.”

Burd’s state berth

Coming into the final 200 meters of the Class 2A 3,200-meter run, Burd, a Trinity senior, was feeling fatigue at the heels of Wyomissing’s Paul Monsour, who had pulled into second place.

“I shouldn’t have let him pass me in the first place,” Burd said, “but I lost some stamina and just fell back a little bit. But that last 200 meters, that was all just muscle memory. It was just like second nature at that point. It was all adrenaline.”

Burd kicked past Monsour to finish second at 9:52.49. Monsour settled for third at 9:52.74. Hanover’s Matthew Nawn ran to the title in 9:38.42.

“In my head, I knew I had to get second,” Burd said. “There was no other outcome.”

Moments later, Shank finished sixth in the Class 3A race at 9:18.51, a 19-second personal record and a time under the state qualifying standard behind a meet record-setting pace from Greencastle-Antrim’s Weber Long (9:06.63).

“This is my ninth high school season,” said Shank, who also runs cross country in the fall and indoor track in the winter, “and I’ve barely missed states each time for some reason. All of that was welling up inside me, and I used all that today.”

Greyhounds mine medals

In the week leading up to districts, Shippensburg’s Trae Kater decided to change his approach on the triple jump runway, landing with his left foot first, then his right, then his left.

“I did it at practice,” he said, “and it felt more comfortable. I felt that I was getting my second phase right, and I got out there.”

It took Kater to a mark of 45-1.25, good enough for third place and a berth in states. Edey joined him on the podium with a fifth-place finish at 44-10.5. Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly took the title with a mark of 47-0.

Track trials

Cedar Cliff’s Jontae Morris grabbed the final spot in Saturday’s Class 3A 100-meter dash final with a time of 11.15 seconds in Friday’s semifinal. Cumberland Valley’s Luke Noss advanced to the Class 3A 200-meter dash finals. Trinity’s Danny Britten qualified for the Class 2A 110-meter hurdles final with the top time (14.64) in the semifinals.

The balance of track and field finals are scheduled for Saturday when the meet resumes at 9 a.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.