Kyra Love approached the sun-soaked shot put circle for her final throw of the PIAA Class 3A shot finals Friday morning just outside Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg University. The bleachers were full, and the Cumberland Valley senior was brimming with confidence.

“I turned to my coach,” Love said, “and I was like, ‘This was my last high school throw ever.’ That made me really excited. I’m excited to move on and, for this to be my final meet, end on a big note.”

The big note – the highlight of local girls’ performances at the state meet Friday – included a final throw of 37 feet, 9.5 inches. It provided the punctuation to a consistent series that included a high mark of 38-8.75, which earned her seventh place, a spot on the medal stand and one more chance to soak in a satisfying senior season in the throwing circle.

“Coming back after last year, I wasn’t too happy with how I threw,” said Love, who qualified for states and finished 13th overall as a junior. “But throwing consistently and almost hitting my PR felt really good.”

Love’s best throw Friday, her third of the preliminary round, encroached on the personal record of 38-9 that she hit at the district meet a week earlier, falling short by a quarter of an inch.

“I laughed at it,” she said. “I thought it was really funny. It was consistent. I’m happy with my throws. They were all pretty good.”

Behind the same technique Love used since middle school, the six throws all landed between 38-8.75 and 36-3.75, a representative sample of the consistency that she found in her senior year. Love broke through with her first 38-foot throw during the indoor season and rode the confidence to state medals at the indoor and outdoor seasons.

“The first time I hit 38, I was in shock,” she said. “I was working toward it all season last year. I hit a 37-5 and felt so close, and then I wasn’t close to a 37 again the rest of that season, so to hit 38 consistently really brings my confidence up. I feel like I can go out and throw 20 throws that are about 38 feet in practice.”

The confidence also carried Love to a college commitment at Shippensburg earlier this spring. Planning to study exercise science, she took interest in the track and field program at the suggestion of Lauren Bellows, a former Cumberland Valley teammate currently throwing with the Raiders. Love felt like the environment was a fit. She got a taste of it Friday when the crowd’s cheering underlined a fierce but friendly competition.

“It was crazy,” she said. “I enjoyed being able to have the opportunity to compete in this environment and in front of this amount of people, and against some of the best throwers in the state.”

Those throwers included Elizabeth Tapper, who launched a winning throw of 45-2 on her first attempt, Alexa Brown, who jumped into second place (43-2.5) with her penultimate mark and Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson, who finished third (43-2).

On the track

Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor, the reigning Class 3A 400-meter dash champion, won her preliminary heat in 55.32 secondsto advance to Saturday’s final. Her time was second overall to Cedar Crest’s Kaddel Howard (54.64), who won the District 3 title. Cumberland Valley’s Riley Ebersole (57.41), who finished second to Sydnor, also qualified for the final. The Eagles’ Quincey Robertson finished 20th overall (58.54) in Class 3A while Trinity’s Frances Maury finished 27th (1:01.85) in Class 2A.

Ebersole and Robertson joined Ashley Ross and Ashley Pines in a Cumberland Valley 4x400-meter relay that finished second in its heat at 3:52.15 and advanced to Saturday’s finals.

Ebersole, Robertson, Ross and Catherine Tiday finished 12th overall in the Class 4A 4x100-meter relay trials (49.00).

In the 300-meter hurdles prelims, Camp Hill’s Kate Chaplin finished 19th overall at 50.09.

Trinity’s Lila Shore opened the day with a 14th-place finish in the Class 2A 1,600-meter run, the only timed final of the day. The sophomore took fourth place in her section at 5 minutes, 21.94 seconds, remaining a step ahead of Jim Thorpe Area’s Celia Rodriguez Gonzalez (5:22.45) through the final 200 meters. Shore, Maury, Caroline Cunningham and Sara Crowell finished ninth overall in the Class 2A 4x400 trials.

Finals for the second and final day of the state meet are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.

