Griffin Huffman couldn’t help but notice the bigness of the PIAA Track and Field Championships Saturday. The crowd and the atmosphere at Shippensburg University had leveled up since Huffman had reached the medal stand at the same venue a week earlier at the District 3 championships, and the Cumberland Valley senior wanted to put together a performance that matched the size of it all in the state's Class 3A discus competition.

It didn’t take long.

Huffman launched the discus 163 feet, 5 inches on his first throw of the day, good enough to earn him fourth place behind state champion Payton Murray of Hempfield Area (185-9), York Tech’s Matthew Arnold (177-0) and Penn Trafford’s Matthew Sarnowski (175-4). Huffman’s medal was the only one mined by Sentinal area boys on the final day of the state meet.

“It definitely felt good out in the back, and just finishing strong, it threw out of my hand perfectly," Huffman said. "I couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

Huffman started his track and field career in the sprints at the youth level. He picked up throwing in eighth or ninth grade and revved up his discus throwing as a sophomore.

Committed to West Chester to play football in the fall, Huffman kept open the possibility of continuing his track and field career as well, citing the camaraderie he built with his CV teammates, including Ridge Crispino, who also qualified and finished 10th overall (154-6) in the discus Saturday, and Ty King, who joined them on the discus medal stand a week earlier at districts.

“We compete every day in practice,” Huffman said. “They’re also among the top in the state, so I give everything to them as well. If I didn’t have that competition in practice, there’s no way I could have gone out and thrown like that today.”

On the track

Cumberland Valley’s Joseph Butler also gave credit to his teammates when looking back on his successful senior season with the Eagles. Butler, Jordan Tiday, Andrew Hampton and Khush Patel finished 12th overall in the Class 3A 4x800-meter relay (7 minutes, 56.41 seconds) after rolling to Mid-Penn and District 3 titles in the previous two weeks.

“I’m still proud,” Butler said. “I wish I could have done better for them, but I’m proud of the season we had. I’m really glad to have been a part of this team over the last few years.”

Butler, who anchored the Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay to a ninth-place finish in Friday’s prelims also missed the medal stand by one place when he posted a time of 1:55.48 in the first section of Saturday’s Class 3A 800-meter run. Butler, feeling the fatigue from the two relays in the previous 24 hours, finished ninth overall and fourth in the heat that produced the state champion. Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge soared from the 20th seed to a gold medal in 1:52.16.

“I tried to stay with him,” Butler said. “I was really aggressive at the beginning. I just couldn’t finish.”

Also

Carlisle’s Darian Crim, Ryan Brody, Andrew Diehl and Kevin Shank authored the top finish in the Class 3A 4x800-meter run, finishing eighth in their heat and 10th overall at 7:55.04. Mechanicsburg’s Carter Paul, Lukas Walko, Cohen Manges and Spencer Nolan finished 19th overall (8:02.33). Penncrest (7:45.15) won the event

Boiling Springs’ Ben Kimmel matched a personal-best clearance of 6-4 in the Class 3A boys high jump. The Bubbler finished ninth overall to cap a senior season that took off with a win on the Shippensburg infield at the April 22 Jack Roddick Invitational. Mechanicsburg’s Ben Reichenbach finished in a tie for 17th place in Saturday’s Class 3A finals, clearing 6-0. Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly earned his third individual gold medal at the meet, clearing 6-8 without any misses.

Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell finished 13th overall in Saturday morning’s Class 3A javelin throw with a mark of 165-10. Jersey Shore’s Peter Bellomo claimed the title with a throw of 214-3.

Danville earned the Class 2A team title with 45 points while Kelly's three golds paced Chambersburg to the Class 3A team title. The Trojans racked up 48 points.

Photos: 2023 PIAA Track and Field Championships, Day 2