Sometimes Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Pines finds herself trying to win a 400-meter race during the 800-meter run. She starts out fast, exercising the energy she had hoped to store for the final split.

That was an area of focus for the Eagle senior during the first 600 meters of Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A 800 at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. Rather than honing in on the time, she ran her own race.

Pines’ changed mindset translated to her first 800-meter gold medal behind a time of 2 minutes, 13.46 seconds. Silver medalist, Twin Valley’s Sarah Ann Miller, led through the first 600 meters before Pines shifted into overdrive on the back stretch and overcame Miller by a margin of 1.25 seconds by the race's end. Northern's Anna Lehman came across for fourth place in 2:16.77.

“I really just focused on my breathing and worked on visualization on where I wanted to hit each 200,” Pines said. “Then that last 60-100 meters, I just really dug deep. I really wanted to be an individual district champ really badly, and I worked really hard, and I'm really happy that paid off.”

Along with mapping out her early splits, Pines trusts her closing speed, knowing she’ll empty the tank when the time approaches. She credits the competition around her with improving her final splits.

The closing speed was on full display Saturday, as Pines saw a significant negative split in her final 200 meters.

“I just really trust my closes,” Pines said. “I really work on that top 400 speed, and I have really good runners on my team who push me every day in practice — Riley Ebersole, Quincey (Robertson) and Ashley Ross. And they just really bring out my fast speed. So the first 400, again, I just wanted to focus on relaxing. And then when I hit that 600, that's where I really started to turn it into another gear.”

Pines contributions stretched to the 4x400 relay where the Eagles crossed the finish line second, trailing only McCaskey and its record-setting time (3:48.21). Pines kicked the second leg, and an opening stretch from Ross, and finishes from Robertson and Ebersole resulted in a pace of 3:55.64.

The CV 4x100 relay, including Ross, Robertson, Ebersole and Catherine Tiday, pounced for bronze and a time of 48.94.

“Last week, I didn't run a bad time at Mid-Penns, but I just was not satisfied with how I finished,” Pines said. “That really fueled my fire to run fast (today).”

Sydnor strikes silver

Shippensburg’s Jillian Sydnor was overcome with the anxiousness of defending her Class 3A girls 400-meter title Saturday. And while the Greyhound senior missed her mark, she sprinted to silver in style.

Sydnor placed second with a time of 55.06, which eclipsed the district record (55.10) that stood since 2015 and topped her own Shippensburg school record. However, Cedar Crest freshman Kaddel Howard flew to the finish a few steps faster and became the sole owner of the district mark with a time of 54.68.

“Coming in, I was pretty nervous running against Kaddel,” Sydnor said. “She’s a really, really good track star as a freshman. But I always run the best when I’m nervous.”

In the early stages of the race, Sydnor solidified her spot at the front of the chase pack. She never led in the event but didn’t let her silver medal slip.

Around the final 150 meters, Howard began her acceleration.

“Even in second place, I was racing against the clock, not her,” Sydnor said. “And I'm pretty proud of myself.”

CV’s Ebersole and Robertson also raced their way onto the podium. Ebersole finished with bronze, covering in 57.10. Robertson made the leap from the second of three heats and placed seventh, recording a time of 57.83.

Mechanicsburg throwers reach states

Maria Clark and Lexy Brady are going to bring their “throwing buddies” to the state meet.

In the Class 3A girls discus competition Saturday, the Mechanicsburg teammates unleashed state-qualifying throws of 131 feet, 7 inches and 123-3 to claim bronze and sixth-place medals.

“It’s awesome to have someone next to you along the way,” Brady said. “Even if she's doing shot put, I'm doing javelin, or it's discus at the same time, I always know that she's going to be there right next to me all the way through. And she has ever since her freshman year. We've just gone with each other.”

Brady’s throw was a personal record, and she reached the feat on her first attempt of the morning session. Clark’s 131-7 mark also came on her first attempt. She had finished seventh Friday in shot put.

“It was kind of a nice day,” Clark said. “I was coming off shot put yesterday where I had done better than last year. Not quite what I was expecting, but it was still a good day, so I had that momentum going forward.”

Northern’s Sarah Bradley medaled as well, placing seventh with a hurl of 117 feet. Wrapping up the local girls Class 3A medalists were Carlisle’s Kelsey Trumble in javelin (eighth place at 119-9) and the Herd’s 4x800 relay team (fifth place in 9:33.46).

