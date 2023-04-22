SHIPPENSBURG — Ashley Pines holds herself accountable.

The Cumberland Valley senior felt like the first 400 meters of Saturday afternoon’s 800-meter race at the 96th Jack Roddick Invitational weren’t up to her standards. Inclement weather had put a two-hour pause on the meet and disrupted Pines’ warm-up.

Rather than putting the blame on the conditions, she recognized her mistakes and turned the slow start into fuel on her back split. Pines went under her seed time in the back half of the race, surging to a gold medal on the Seth Grove Stadium track with a time of 2 minutes, 17.16 seconds.

“As I was going into the 450 (meters), someone passed me,” Pines said. “I just wanted to stay relaxed and didn’t want to get too anxious. And then when we were at the 600, I just felt really strong, and I knew I could take it from there.”

That someone was Greencastle-Antrim’s Clare Paci. Paci made the first trip on the around track a few strides ahead of Pines, who said she was boxed-in through the first 200 meters of the event.

Once she made her pass on Paci at the 450-meter mark, Pines never relinquished her lead, riding a kick that rocketed her ahead of the Blue Devil junior by almost two seconds.

“I felt like I couldn't make any good strides, more choppy steps,” Pines said of the first 200 meters. “And then right as we got through the first 200, it kind of spread out, and I was able to get the lead. … I wanted to be four to five seconds faster (in my first split), so I'm disappointed in myself. But I made sure to stay relaxed, good breathing and not get too stressed out.”

Pines’ back split was a reinforcer for the Penn State commit. Despite the slower start, she adapted quickly and overcame the errors.

Pines’ teammate, Ellie Heilman, also cashed in following the delay, striking fifth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

“I know what I need to work on,” Pines said. “I wasn't able to run last weekend because our meet got canceled because of the weather. It’s definitely been a slow start to the season, but I have been working.”

Second-half highlights

Mechanicsburg came away with a haul of medals once the meet resumed. Discus throwers Maria Clark and Lexy Brady doubled down for bronze and fifth place, launching marks of 114 feet, 8 inches and 111-5.

In the boys 800-meter run, Spencer Nolan and Carter Paul raced to sixth and seventh-place times at 1:59.30 and 1:59.47, and assisted in the Wildcats’ 4x400 relay silver. Kyra Dillon also set a bronze-medal pace of 48.13 in the girls 300-meter hurdles.

East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope and Paelyn Bayer placed sixth and seventh in their respective events. Swope cleared 14-6 in the boys pole vault while Bayer kicked 27.45 in the girls 200 meters.

Carlisle’s Emily Leatherman earned silver in the girls steeplechase, covering in 7:25.12.

Shippensburg’s Alyssa Trn tied for third in the girls high jump at 4-10.

Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell unloaded on a throw of 163-3 to take fifth in boys javelin.

