When Joseph Butler came out of the final turn of the 800-meter run at Saturday’s Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley High School, he South Western’s Shernel Singh hovered over his right shoulder, looking to challenge him for the lead, and a light rain fell on an unsteady day of spring weather.

Butler, the Cumberland Valley senior, remained unfazed. His steady pace carried him to a win in 2 minutes 0.02 seconds and his third first-place finish of the day.

Before the 800, Butler won the 1,600 and anchored the Eagles’ wining 4x800-meter relay. Joining him with winning performances Saturday were Cumberland Valley’s Ashley Pines (800-meter run) and Ashley Ross (300-meter-hurdles), Carlisle’s Darian Crim (400-meter dash), Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell (javelin), the Eagle girls’ 4x100 relay team and the Carlisle girls’ distance medley relay team. The Eagles also finished atop the boys and girls team standings at the conclusion of the meet, which ended before the completion of the 200-meter dash, 3,200-meter run, 4x400-meter relay and the boys discus finals due to severe weather in the area.

Butler's steady presence

“I feel like I’m getting used to track now,” Butler said. “I’m kind of new to the sport, so I’m getting used to running these 800s and 1,600s. I’m mature enough to know how to run, and that contributes to my good times.”

Butler committed to running full-time as a junior. He lost his freshman season when it was canceled due to COVID concerns and split his sophomore year schedule between track and soccer. Saturday, he took a fast start in the 1,600 to a win in 4:30.34, just ahead of Exeter freshman Chase Choudhry (4:30.76). “It was very exciting,” Butler said. “I use my kick very strategically. I knew I wanted to win the race. I might have gone out a little fast, but I felt like I had a good kick at the end.”

Butler anchored the Eagles’ win in the 4x800, following legs by Andrew Hampton, Khush Patel and Jordan Tiday to close out a finish at 7:58.53, more than 20 seconds ahead of second-place Central Dauphin (8:18.76). Patel, a transfer from East Pensboro, ran a sub-two-minute split in the second leg to help the Eagles gain an edge.

“I just wanted to pick off as many people as I could in my second leg,” he said, “and I did that. I got a pretty good lead, too, so I’m happy with that.”

It's a Bruce Dallas win in the 4x800 for @CVTrackandField's Joseph Butler, Jordan Tiday, Khush Patel and Andrew Hampton. They break 8 minutes (7:58.53) and just miss the meet record. pic.twitter.com/AmE5ZVf0tZ — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) April 1, 2023

CV consistency

The Eagles had graduated Mia Boardman from the 4x100-meter relay team that won Mid-Penn and District 3 titles in 2022, but with the addition of Alicia So and some lineup shuffling, the Eagles picked up where they left off, cruising to a win Saturday at 49.77, with Lewisburg taking second at 50.58. Ross, Quincey Robertson, So and Riley Ebersole also defeated Chambersburg in Tuesday’s season-opening dual meet.

“People have been really putting in the work and really focusing on handoffs and good form and staying relaxed,” Ebersole said. “I think that really shows in our races.”

Ross followed up a solid opening 4x100 leg with a win in the 300 hurdles at 48.34, gaining an edge on Midd-West’s Camryn Pyle (48.53).

“The wind really got me,” Ross said. “It was a little bit stronger than I expected, but I kind of just thought in my head to push through it and get to my next hurdle.”

Ross focused on lifting her knees and keeping her form, gauging how to adjust her speed based on the runners besideher, including teammate Sefa Setuagbe. After finishing one place out of qualifying for the state 300 hurdles as a junior, Ross opened her senior invitational season with a win.

“I think my strength has gotten better at the end,” she said. “I’ve been doing a lot of endurance training, so that has really helped.”

Another CV senior with big goals for the season, Pines finished her first week back after nursing an injury in the preseason with a win in the 800 at 2:19.97.

“It felt good to get back into the teens,” she said. “It’s just a different feeling.”

A state qualifier in the 800 last year and a fourth-place finisher at the state indoor championships, the Penn State commit also anchored the CV 4x800-meter relay team to a second-place finish (7:58.53) Saturday.

“I feel like I can take myself out a lot with too much anxious and nervous energy,” she said. “But I feel like now I just trust myself, trust that I can finish, and I just have more confidence leading the race.”

Crim’s angry run

After opening his junior season with a win in the 400 at the March 25 Tim Cook Invitational and first and second-place finishes in the 400 and 100 at the Thundering Herd’s dual meet at State College Tuesday, Crim had momentum entering the Bruce Dallas events.

Then a false start eliminated him from the 100-meter dash trials Saturday morning.

“I laid down,” Crim said. “I got really mad, and I told myself, ‘I’m just going to run angry.’”

Crim used the frustration as fuel to win the 400 from the ninth of 10 heats Saturday. Running on the inside lane, he could see the rest of the runners to his right and passed them all by the time he charged into the home stretch.

“I like to think I have a better kick than most 400 guys,” he said, “so I’ll be dying, but on the back curve, I really start to go.”

Crim held on to first place at 50.82 despite a late push from Cedar Crest’s Kyle Rauchut (51.03).

Emily Leatherman, Elisabeth Bordner, Maeve Evans and Ana Bondy authored the Thundering Herd’s other first-place finish of the day, clocking in at 13:07.53 to win the 4,000-meter distance medley relay, which featured segments of 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 meters.

“It was a little bit of a windy, hot day,” said Leatherman, the quartet’s lone senior, “so it was a pretty good run.”

Carlisle's Emily Leatherman, Elisabeth Bordner, Maeve Evans and Ana Bondy win the Bruce Dallas distance medley relay in 13:07.53. pic.twitter.com/i8vxrj7U03 — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) April 1, 2023

Leatherman ran the opening 1,200 meters, followed by shorter legs from Bordner and Evans before Bondy, closed out the win in the final mile.

“They push themselves so much that I don’t have to worry about (making up a gap),” Bondy said. “Honestly, it’s just kind of a nerve-wracking time to just wait. But when you see Maeve coming down to the finish line, you’ve just got to take the baton and do what you can.”

Field notes

Despite the windy conditions, Dorrell hit a season-best javelin mark of 164 feet, 4 inches to win the event over Central Dauphin’s Wesley Schooley (163-11). East Pennsboro’s Dakota Campbell finished sixth while Mechanicsburg’s Lexi Brady took sixth place in the girls javelin (103-3) to lead the local contingent.

Cumberland Valley picked up a pair of second-place finishes in the shot put from Ridge Crispino (48-4.5) and Kyra Love (37-4.5).

Officials moved the pole vault competition to the VaultWorX indoor facility in Camp Hill. Trinity’s Adeline Woodward cleared 11-8 to finish second among girls, and Northern’s Joe Ryan cleared 14-2 in a second-place finish for the boys.

Photos: 2022 PIAA Track and Field Day 2