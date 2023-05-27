Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Riley Ebersole rounded the final turn on the track at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium Saturday afternoon and entered final 100 meters of her Cumberland Valley career. The senior was carrying the baton in the final leg of the Class 3A 4x400-meter relay at the PIAA Track and Field championships, as well as the fuel of frustration from a disqualification that denied the Eagles a state title in the event the year before.

A state title was off the table – McCaskey had built an insurmountable lead by the time Ebersole hit the home stretch – but redemption still felt within reach.

Ebersole, after 400-meter segments from teammates Ashley Ross, Ashley Pines and Quincey Robertson, held off a furious push from the rest of the chase pack to clinch state silver at a school-record time of 3 minutes, 49.67 seconds. It eclipsed the record of 3:52.33 set by last year's quartet of Pines, Ebersole and then-seniors Cora Heilman and Mia Boardman.

“After what happened last year, we had so much motivation behind that,” Ebersole said. “We really just wanted to redeem ourselves. We knew what had to be done.”

Ebersole who also finished seventh in the open 400-meter dash (57.41), ran a 55.40-second split to close out the redemptive and record-setting performance and finish off a day for the Sentinel area girls that included Class 2A silver for Trinity’s Adeline Woodward in the pole vault, a fourth-place finish for Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark in the Class 3A discus and a fourth-place finish for Shippensburg’s Jill Sydnor in the Class 3A 400.

Redemption and a record

“I knew this might be my last race in track,” said Ross, the only relay member who didn’t run in last year’s state meet, “so I really wanted to do it for my teammates and for myself and really just leave it all on the track.”

Starting in Lane 2 on the inside portion of the track, Ross bolted from the blocks and handed the baton to Pines 58.82 seconds later. Pines, a Penn State commit, had finished 20th overall in the 800-meter run (2:18.28) about an hour earlier.

“I wasn’t really proud of my 800 time,” Pines said. “I feel like I worked really hard this season, and I was not satisfied. I think maybe that kind of helped with my 400 time … I just had a lot of anger, not only from that race, but from last year.”

Pines pulled the Eagles into second place with a 58.39-second split and handed off to Robertson, the team’s only underclassman who, individually, also qualified for the state’s open 400-meter race.

“It was so devastating last year,” Robertson said, “but to come back and do even better, it’s just amazing.”

With McCaskey ahead of the pack, on its way to a win in 3:44.81, Robertson posted a split of 57.07 and handed off to Ebersole, the senior with a final 400 to run and a year of frustration to exercise before continuing her career at Cornell.

“The only thing going through my mind was the feeling I felt after seeing that we got DQed,” she said. “It wasn’t going to happen again.”

Woodward vaults upward

Woodward also rode a redemptive arc to a silver medal. The Trinity junior had missed the medal stand at the Mid-Penn championships after an up-and-down regular season.

“This season has been really rocky for me,” Woodward said. “Being able to come to district the next week and clear 12(feet), and today, just getting second at states was so amazing. It just made it all worth it. All of the struggles.”

Woodward had soared to the District 3 title a week earlier, clearing a season-best height of 12 feet in a duel with Bermudian Springs’ Lilyana Carlson. Saturday, she cleared 9-6, 10-0, 10-6 and 11-0 without a miss before clearing on her second attempt at 11-6 and bowing out at 12-0. Carlson, who also cleared 11-6, claimed gold with a victory in a jump-off.

“Going against Lily in the tiebreaker, that was insane,” Woodward said. “We’ve been battling. Districts last week was a battle. You win some, and you lose some, and she just won this week. But I’m so proud of her. She deserved it. She was amazing.”

Clark’s strong finish

Clark had qualified for the state discus throw a year earlier as a sophomore, bringing home an eighth-place medal after entering as the No. 4 seed. After another full varsity season of growth and practice, and a personal record-setting postseason, she returned to the medal stand with an extra dose of satisfaction.

“Last year, I dropped pretty far (from the seeding),” she said, “but this year, I stayed where I was and had some pretty good throws.”

Those throws included one that landed at 134-3 on her second attempt. Only champion Ella Lucas of Warwick (163-9), Hempfield Area’s Elizabeth Tpper (155-8), and Harrisburg’s Ericka Jackson (145-5) threw farther.

“Being able to get on the podium and go toe-to-toe with the better throwers,” Clark said, “that was a good feeling.”

Clark also enjoyed the feeling of sharing the ride with teammate Lexy Brady, who finished her senior season with a 17th-place finish (104-4).

“I’m definitely going to miss her,” Clark said. “She was there all three seasons, and it was a constant. We’ve always done everything together, it felt like, and now I’m not going to have that. I’ll be thinking about her next season.”

Sydnor’s sprinting sendoff

When Sydnor settled into the blocks prior to the Class 3A 400 final, she wore a target as the event’s defending champion and the mixed emotions of the realization that her high school track career was about to come to a close.

“In the blocks, I was telling myself just to leave it all on the track,” she said. “This is my last time. This is my last thing I can prove.”

Sydnor sprinted the lap around the sunbaked track in 55.40 seconds, finishing fourth in a fierce competition that saw Cedar Crest’s Kaddel Howard (53.50), West Chester Rustin’s Ava Alexander (54.88) and Central Bucks West’s Mimi Duffy (55.12) all top Sydnor’s 2022 championship-winning time of 55.17 in their top-three finishes.

“I felt like there was a big target on my back all season long,” Sydnor said. “I feel like I handled it well. Today, especially, the talent was insane. I can’t really be disappointed in myself because the talent is just insane.”

The talent of her competition has fueled Sydnor’s two-year run to a haul of medals and a commitment to Iowa University, where she plans to continue her sprinting career while studying kinesiology.

“I can only control what I do,” Sydnor said. “Today, I wasn’t really satisfied with how I did, but there are bigger things to come.”

Also

Carlisle’s Maeve Evans, Ana Bondy, Savannah Oakesand Emily Leatherman finished 24th in the Class 3A 4x800-meter run in 9:43.00. Trinity’s Lila Shore, Julia Sheaffer, Sara Crowell and Frances Maury finished 12th overall in Class 2A at 9:50.98.

Northern’s Anna Lehman, running in the first heat of the Class 3A 800, finished 22nd overall (2:19.20).

Haverford Township ran away with the Class 3A team title behind 51 points. Central Columbia compiled 39 team points to top the Class 2A field.

Photos: 2023 PIAA Track and Field Championships, Day 2