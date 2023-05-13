CHAMBERSBURG – The Cumberland Valley boys 4x800-meter relay team had weathered the trials and rigors of the track and field regular season, one that included a trip to the prestigious Penn Relays in in April. The Eagle quartet – Andrew Hampton, Khush Patel, Jordan Tiday and Joseph Butler – advanced to the meet's Championship of America race and posted a sub-8-minute time in a downpour.

So when a light rain began to fall before the 4x800-meter final at the Mid-Penn Championships Saturday, the Eagles, unfazed, powered through to unprecedented results.

Hampton, Patel, Tiday and Butler surged to conference gold at 7:54.83, their top performance as a group and the fastest time of the season in Pennsylvania. Mechanicsburg and Carlisle finished second (8:01.50) and third (8:01.52) with their own season-best times.

While the CV boys set the tone on the track, East Pennsboro’s Breckin Swope (pole vault), Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell (javelin) and Northern’s Josh Durika (discus) fought the elements for field event wins on a day that featured intermittent rain showers of varying intensity.

“We made it to the final at the Penn Relays, and the weather was terrible,” said Patel, who ran the second 800-meter segment for Cumberland Valley Saturday, “but we still ran a pretty great time, so we knew we could run faster in better conditions, and today was a lot better.”

Patel ran the opening leg, working toward the inside lane after starting from one of the outside positions. Patel closed in on the Carlisle lead heading into the race’s midpoint, and when Tiday took the baton, he charged to the head of the pack in the first 100 meters.

“Something my coaches have been really working on with me is getting out fast,” Tiday said. “This was just putting that into practice and keeping that pace through the whole 800.”

Butler clinched the win by covering the final 800 meters in 1:55.60.

“It’s definitely hard when you’re on your own, Butler said of running with the lead. “It takes a lot of motivation to do it, but my teammates give me all the motivation I need.”

Individually, Butler went on to finish second in the open 800-meter run (1:54.18) to Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden (1:53.46) while Patel finished 12th (2:00.37). Hampton and Tiday raced in the 1,600-meter run, also paced by Roden (4:18.53). They finished fourth (4:22.71) and 11th (4:32.05). Tiday and Butler also joined Nate Frederick and Kadin Sodmont to finish third in the 4x400-meter relay at 3:24.72.

Swope soars to title

The heaviest rain of the day fell with the boys pole vault bar sitting at 14 feet, 0 inches and East Pennsboro’s Swope down to his final attempt.

“I’ve taken a lot of jumps,” Swope said, “so I know that I can’t let previous jumps get in my head and stay in my head because that just ruins the next jump.”

The next jump, rain-soaked but not ruined, took Swope over the bar. He then cleared 14-6 on his first attempt to outlast Palmyra’s Mason Bucks and Northern’s Joe Ryan, who also cleared 14-0 in a shrunken field due to scratches and scheduling conflicts.

“I wish I jumped higher,” Swope said, “but it’s all right. I didn’t let the rain get to my head. I think that’s what helped me clear the bar on my first attempt (at 14-6).”

Swope cleared 14-6 with room to spare, giving him a sense of optimism heading into bigger postseason meets on perhaps better weather days for vaulting. He thanked the coaches for drying and re-taping poles, and Red Land freshman Rowan Concannon among others who held umbrellas over their fellow vaulters on the runway.

“It was not just me who did it today,” Swope said. “It was everyone who was in my corner, helping me.”

Golden throws

Dorrell felt some Achilles tendon soreness in the middle of his javelin series, but he had taken a lead with his first throw of the day, and heading into finals, he felt like he had another big one in him.

“I kind of just said, ‘All right. Who cares about my Achilles? I’m just going to go out and throw this thing,’” he said. “And it flew.”

The javelin flew 172-3, a season-best mark for the Cedar Cliff senior and enough to earn him the gold medal. Central Dauphin’s Wesley Schooley took second place (169-2) while Carlisle’s Paulie Pretopapa finished third (161-7), and a season full of frustration for Dorrell gave way to a postseason injected with promise.

“For a while, I was not happy,” Dorrell said. “It felt like everything was so slow, and I just couldn’t really get it to go. I was behind where I was last year, and I was just really frustrated.”

But a mark of 169-8 at the April 29 Cedar Cliff Relays served as a turning point, and a string of practices leading up to the conference boosted Dorrell’s confidence.

“It was my best week of practice that I’ve had all year,” he said. “Everything that I was working on up to that point felt like it was all coming together.”

Durika said his turning point came in the offseason, where weight training and an increase in focus helped him sharpen his skills in the throwing circle.

“I just put in a lot of work in the offseason,” he said, “and it paid off.”

The payoff showed in Monday’s twilight meet at Northern, where Durika – on his 16th birthday – broke his school’s sophomore discus record and earned the Mid-Penn’s No. 1 seed with a mark of 162-9.

The momentum continued Saturday with Durika striking Mid-Penn gold on a throw of 150-6.

“There was some pressure,” he said, “but I didn’t let it affect me.”

Other top finishes

Behind Durika, Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman and Ty King finished second (148-3) and third (147-1), and Ridge Crispino added a seventh-place finish (137-2). The Eagles took third place in the overall team standings with 58 points behind Chambersburg (103) and Central Dauphin (60) … Boiling Springs’ Ben Kimmel put together another personal-record performance in the high jump, clearing 6-3. He finished second to Chambersburg’s JJ Kelly, who cleared 6-5 … Mechanicsburg’s Cohen Manges finished second in the boys 3,200 (9:33.47) to Greencastle-Antrim’s Hayden Parks (9:30.87) … Carlisle’s Darian Crim broke a school record while finishing third in the 400-meter dash (49.78) … Cumberland Valley’s Seth Beardsley took third place in the 110-meter hurdles final at 15.14 … Shippensburg’s Trae Kater medaled in both the long jump , finishing fifth (20-4.5) and seventh (43-6.75).

Photos: Scenes from the 2023 Mid-Penn Track and Field Championships