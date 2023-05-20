Cumberland Valley’s Nate Frederick had ascended from the first of three heats in District 3 Class 3A boys 400 meters Saturday to collect a fifth-place medal behind a time of 50.03 seconds.

It was just a preview to the movie that later unfolded at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

Frederick maintained the 400-meter momentum into his opening leg of the 4x400 relay where he authored a 50-second split and the laid the foundation for teammates Jordan Tiday, Joseph Butler and Kadin Sodmont. The Eagles preserved the lead and captured 4x400 relay gold, holding off Ephrata by .18 seconds.

The 4x400 gold paired with a meet-opening 4x800 top honor, spurred by Tiday and Butler. Butler also medaled individually, kicking for 800-meter silver at 1:55.99.

“For me, my whole point was to come through first,” Frederick said. “I wanted to beat them at the stagger, at the 200 mark, and I was a little behind, so I started gassing early around the final turn. I just had to finish.”

Frederick’s early surge created a cushion that allotted Tiday and Butler to conserve energy in the second and third legs. It wasn’t until Sodmont’s final 100 meters that the pressure began to mount, and Ephrata, along with a sizeable chase pack, closed in.

Sodmont was fighting through an undisclosed injury. He tapped into his last reserves in the final 10 meters.

“I could hear (Ephrata’s Nick Keller), and I saw his arm at one point,” Sodmont said. “I kicked just a little bit harder.”

The Eagles displayed their collective fight in the morning’s 4x800 relay, as second-place Twin Valley led CV's Khush Patel by a handful of strides in the third leg. Patel maintained the small deficit before passing the baton to Butler, who overcame the Raiders’ Frankie DiSilvestro and leaned into the finish line 1.14 seconds ahead of Twin Valley.

Tiday led off for the Eagles and built a lead while Andrew Hampton worked the second leg.

“We all had our own strategies going into it,” Tiday said after the 4x800. “We all knew what we were capable of doing, and we all had a really good mindset before going into this. With my leg, I just needed to get out in front and stay established.”

School history for CV throwers

Ridge Crispino, Griffin Huffman and Ty King had joked about finishing 1-2-3 in the 3A boys discus. It wasn’t the exact order of finish for the trio Saturday but each stood beside one another on the infield podium, as Crispino claimed bronze, Huffman finished fifth and King corralled seventh.

It was the first time in program history that three athletes reserved space on the discus medal stand.

“It’s awesome,” Crispino said. “A long season of hard work really paid off. Having us three come here together and medal is really crazy.”

Crisipino, Huffman and King all recorded personal records in Saturday’s event. Crispino reached 159 feet, 1 inch on his first attempt of the finals while Huffman hit 157-4 on his final attempt. King’s top mark (151-9) came in prelims.

While the throwers scattered their PRs, each followed the formula of attempting to save their best throw for the finals. In King’s case, he saved his best to reach the finals.

Crispino and Huffman also qualified for states.

“Once we just get in the finals, all the nerves are out at that point,” Huffman said. “It's just all confidence.”

Crim cruises to bronze

A year ago, Carlisle’s Darian Crim ran in two meets. Now, he’s a district bronze medalist and awaits an opportunity at state hardware.

Crim cruised to district bronze in the boys 3A 400-meter dash Saturday, logging a time of 49.56 and resetting his own school record.

“I didn't really expect anything (coming into this year),” Crim said. “I was kind of just doing it for fun. But now, I realize I can do something.”

Crim’s bronze-medal finish was aided early in the race. Lower Dauphin’s Alex Garcia fell in the first straight and opened the door for Crim to seize momentum.

The Carlisle junior was jammed in the middle of the pack at that point.

“As much as it sucks, I saw that kind of as a chance that I can really push now. He was definitely the top guy,” Crim said. “So I was coming through the straight, trying to just to keep a pace, and I was like, ‘Maybe I can kick.’ So I kicked, and I was coming through first and then just died out. I just gotta get through that mental barrier in the last 100, and I think we’ll be good.”

Still, Crim holds pride in his development. He credits his long-distance coaches, a three-day-a-week running regimen and an unwavering motor toward his breakthrough campaign.

“It’s so fun,” Crim said. “I mean, I get to go to states. What’s not to love?”

Other local medalists

The Carlisle and Mechanicsburg 4x800 relay teams joined CV on the podium. The Herd finished fourth with a time of 7:55.09 and the Wildcats took fifth at 7:56.84. Other Mechanicsburg medalists included Ben Reichenbach in the high jump (fifth place at 6-2) and Spencer Nolan in the 800 meters (seventh place in 1:57.43).

Boiling Springs’ Ben Kimmel cleared 6-4 in the high jump for fourth place. Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell measured 162-9 in javelin for fifth.

