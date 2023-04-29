Most of the events in Saturday’s Cedar Cliff Relays at West Shore Stadium featured a team element, from the quartet-heavy events on the track to the tandem scoring in the field events with vaults, throws and jumps combined for pairs of competitors.

But the 100-meter dash remained one of the John Kambic Memorial’s standalone individual events, and Cedar Cliff’s Evan Schriver made it a memorable one on his home track.

The freshman bolted out of the blocks in the finals, surged ahead of the field and shot through the finish line in a personal-best time of 11.19 seconds, winning the event on his home track.

Red Land’s Bella Sadler also shined in the sprints, finishing third in the 100 final and anchoring two winning relay races for the Patriots. Shippensburg’s Trae Kater and Spencer Edey teamed up to win the boys long jump and triple jump. Trinity distance runners recorded pair of wire-to-wire victories in the open 1,600-meter races, and Carlisle rode an overall solid day to first place among the girls teams and in the combined team standings.

SCHRIVER, SADLER SOAR IN SPRINTS

“It seems like I’m just PRing at every meet,” said Schriver, still catching his breath after the 100. “I feel like I’m just getting better and better.”

The freshman said he felt a confidence boost after shaving 0.15 second off his seed time in a personal-record run at Shippensburg University’s Jack Roddick Invitational April 22. The momentum helped carry him to the top time in Saturday’s preliminary heats and into the final, where he faced, among others, Milton Hershey’s Abraham Sloboh, the reigning Mid-Penn 100 champion.

“I know he’s real fast,” Schriver said of Sloboh, who finished second Saturday at 11.19, “but I know he just came off an injury.”

Schriver gained a slight edge about 30 meters into the race and held on for the win.

“My finish felt very strong,” he said. “I just threw myself over the finish line.”

Red Land finished third among girls teams with 60 points. Sadler, the senior sprinter teamed up with Gabby Welter, Madelyn Hubley, and Grace Wagner to win the 4x200 in 1:53.02 and later finished off a 4x100 win at 52.03 after opening legs from Welter, Jadeyn Snyder and Sophia Foland.

In between, she finished third in the individual 100 final at 13.08 (13.076) behind Steel-High’s Cherish Pryor (12.97) and Susquenita's Samantha Wechsler (13.073).

“The 4x1 is my favorite,” Sadler said. “You get a lot of adrenaline doing it for your team, so I feel like that makes you a little faster, especially in the last leg, because they’re counting on you to finish strong.”

TEAM TRIUMPH FOR HERD

The 4x100 and 4x200 relays were the only team events that did not lead to points for the Carlisle girls, who claimed the top team honors with 69 points and won the sprint medley (Emily Leatherman, Negin Fahim, Aariyah Hodge and Inga Parfeni in 4:39.97), the distance medley (Leatherman, Fahim, Maeve Evans and Anda Bondy in 13:29.32) and the 4x800 (Evans, Jayde Thomas, Savannah Oakes and Bondy in 10:23.68). In the field events, Carlisle’s Emily Sheffe and Kassie Kauffman hit 34 feet, 0 inches and 30-10.5 in the shot put for a winning total of 64-10.5, and Nikki Juday and Emily Padgett teamed up to clear 13-6 as the winning pole vault tandem.

“I think we just kind of keep a positive mindset overall as a team,” Bondy said. “Even if someone doesn’t have a great day, it doesn’t matter. We’re all there for each other.”

Despite having zero first-place finishes, the Carlisle boys authored top-six finishes in all but three events – the shuttle hurdles, shot put and discus – to compile 57 points, finishing third to Shikellamy (102) and the host Colts (58) and combining with the girls for overall top team honors.

DOUBLE GOLD FOR EDEY, KATER

Close friends Edey and Kater have been competing with and against each other in the jumps for three seasons, piling up points for the Greyhounds and pushing each other to bigger marks. Saturday, they joined forces and combined marks for victories in the long jump and triple jump.

“This is probably one of my favorite meets of the year,” said Edey, who led all triple jumpers with a mark of 41-7.5. “I love it. I like competing individually, but when you have someone else there with you, and then you’re putting your scores together, you see what he’s jumping. Then you want to go ahead and beat that.”

Kater went 41-7.5 in the long jump and topped Edey’s long jump of 20-3 with a winning mark of 21-3. With combined marks of 83-10.5 and 41-6, the duo topped Shikellamy’s Jayden Packer and Rashawn Martin, who finished second in the triple jump (83-4) and long jump (39-5).

SHAMROCK SWEEP IN THE MILE

One of the meet’s other individual events saw Trinity win both the boys and girls 1,600-meter run. Lila Shore pulled away from the field to win the girls race at 5:22.36, putting a 27-second margin between herself and the field.

In the boys race, the Shamrocks’ Isaac Burd also led wire to wire, but his early lead dwindled as Bermudian Springs’ Cole Stuart closed the gap over the course of the race.

“Through the first 800, I could hear his footsteps pretty far away,” Burd said, “and as the race progressed, I could hear him breathing right up on me.”

Stuart reached Burd’s heels with about 120 meters to go. Burd held him off, finishing at a season-best time of 4:44.52 while Stuart settled for second at 4:45.52.

“This season has really just been about baby steps and season PRs,” Burd said. “I definitely know I have a lot more in me. It’s just developing the talent that I have and really putting what I know I can do on the track.”

OTHER WINNERS

Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell and Erik Schriver won the javelin with a combined distance of 307-0. Mechanicsburg’s Henry Notarfrancesco and Ben Richenbach cleared a combined 11-0 to win the boys high jump while Trinity’s Julianna Prokop and Dylan Elizabeth Crombe cleared 9-0 to top the girls field. The Red Land girls added a pair of victories when Shaeli McGeary and Jadeyn Snyder combined to win the long jump at 29-7.75 and McGeary and Kendra Depew combined to go 65-8 in the triple jump. Mechanicsburg’s Maria Clark and Lexy Brady finished second to Carlisle in the shot put and won the discus with a combined discus of 224-9.

