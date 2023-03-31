The end to the 2022 track and field season didn’t satisfy Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell, who finished fourth in the javelin at the Mid-Penn Championships and fell short of the medal stand, and a chance to compete in the state meet, with an 11th-place finish at districts.

So he wrote an epilogue.

Before shifting gears to football as the Colts’ quarterback, Dorrell entered the American JavFest meet at East Stroudsburg July 8, finishing second in the emerging elite division with a personal-best throw of 174 feet, 2 inches. The mark put him within 15 feet of the Cedar Cliff record and gave Dorrell positive momentum heading into his senior season, which began Saturday at the Tim Cook Memorial Invitational.

“It’s a special one, for sure,” Dorrell said. “It’s my senior year, and I’ve got big goals.”

Dorrell, the Colts’ red-haired right-hander, finished seventh in the season-opening meet at Chambersburg, sending the javelin 146-8 on his second, and best, throw of the day in a competition that featured Mifflin County’s Josiah Sechler, the reigning PIAA Class 3A champion, who took the Tim Cook title with a mark of 174-6.

But Saturday’s meet, in cold, damp conditions under cloudy skies, was less about hitting big numbers and more about staying warm, getting loose and catching up with fellow throwers.

“It’s a special thing,” Dorrell said. “In other sports, there’s an aspect to it where you don’t talk to the other people. You kind of leave each other alone. But with javelin, we’re all kind of buddies. We all talk about javelin. We all complement each other, tell each other how we can get better, talk about what we need to fix. It’s a really special thing. We all kind of bond throughout the season when we go to all these meets together. It’s great because we all push each other to be better in the most positive way.”

The push, for Dorrell, began early in his sophomore season when he first picked up a javelin at the suggestion of Cedar Cliff head football coach Collin Gillen. Dorrell found immediate success, finishing sixth at the Mid-Penn meet and qualifying for districts.

“Coming in, it’s raw. You don’t have any technique at all,” he said. “You’re just throwing the thing. And then you start to learn the technique, and you get better and better at it because there are big things you’re learning, things that aren’t too difficult. When you start to get more advanced, it’s like super small, tiny, miniscule details.”

Saturday, Dorrell demonstrated one of the details – the angle of his lead leg during the block phase, when energy moves up the body and propels the throwing arm.

“It’s almost aggravating, how miniscule those things are that you fix,” he said. “But those miniscule things are ultimately what makes it go way further than just a little bit.”

Dorrell has pushed through and refined those small details in hopes of big results. He wants to take down the school’s javelin record – a mark of 189-1 set in 2004 by Steve Bilous – and advance to the state meet before graduating and continuing his throwing career at Hillsdale College, a Division II school in Michigan, where he plans to study economics.

An improvement for Cedar Cliff's Dorrell as throw No. 2 goes 146-8. pic.twitter.com/fh9smv5UEb — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) March 25, 2023

“His progress has been great,” said Kevin Duncan, the Colts’ throws coach, “and I can see bigger things for him coming this year.”

In the time between the JavFest PR in July and a return to full-time track and field training, Dorrell completed his fourth varsity season with the Cedar Cliff football team that finished 7-4 and qualified for the district playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. Dorrell had been the Colts’ starting quarterback as a junior but yielded most of the snaps under center to standout freshman Bennett Secrest. Dorrell completed eight of his 22 pass attempts for 78 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.

“It hurts to be the guy, and then it kind of goes away from you,” Dorrell said. “But the only thing you can do is just be a team guy. I wasn’t worried about what was going on with me not playing quarterback anymore. I just wanted to win. I learned that winning is the key, and that’s really all that matters. It would have been selfish for me to be mad about anything that happened there.”

Years of absorbing the nuances and refining his mechanics on the football field have translated to the javelin runway.

“Ethan’s a worker,” Duncan said. “I think a lot of it comes from football and being a quarterback. He wants to learn. He wants to put the time in. He wants to work on his technique.”

With the momentum from his July PR and a college commitment in place, Dorrell increased his track and field training regimen after Thanksgiving in what he called his most productive offseason. It led into a spring season that began with a series of throws a Tim Cook on a cold day in Chambersburg and will end – he hopes – with a spot on the state medal stand in May.

“It’s exciting,” Dorrell said, “and I’m excited I get to do this for another four years, too. But this is going to be a special one, my last year in high school.”

